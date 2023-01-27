Rylie Bell, Linda Brown lead Christian School of York girls to tightly-contested win against Northumberland Christian

Read full article on original website
Cassidy Sadler, Hailey Irwin pace Northern York girls in blowout win over Dover
Northern York coasted to a convincing 48-15 nonconference victory against Dover Wednesday. The Polar Bears led 30-9 by halftime and never looked back. Cassidy Sadler sparked the Polar Bears with 20 points, including 14 first-half points that helped build the insurmountable lead. Sadler knocked down 12 points from beyond the arc. Hailey Irwin netted 13 points in the blowout.
Cumberland Valley’s Ridge Crispino locks in his college pick
Cumberland Valley’s Ridge Crispino said Wednesday he has locked in his college home. The 6-foot-1, 265 pounder said on signing day that he plans to play at Cal U (Pa.). • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. “The campus is a perfect fit for...
West Perry wrestlers punch ticket to D3, 2A team finals; Trinity falls in quarterfinal and consolation matches
ELLIOTSBURG – It took a little more than six minutes of elapsed wrestling time in Wednesday night’s District 3, Class 2A team semifinal for West Perry to basically ensure itself a trip to Saturday afternoon’s championship. 7 — West Perry defeats Upper Dauphin in the District 3-2A...
‘We’ll take a win how it comes’: Thurston Wells’ 14 points, Alijah Cooper’s 13 help CD East survive Harrisburg
HARRISBURG— Though CD East’s boys basketball team got off to a decent start at the beginning of its matchup against Harrisburg— the Panthers took a 13-8 lead at the end of the first quarter— on Tuesday evening, it struggled finding an offensive rhythm in the second and was a bit out of sync in the third, too.
Lauren Wahlers, Shannon Angerer propel Lower Dauphin girls hoops past Northeastern in dramatic fashion
Lower Dauphin used a stout fourth quarter to secure a dramatic 41-40 nonconference victory against Northeastern Wednesday. The Falcons outscored the Bobcats 13-8 in the final stanza to secure the tightly-contested win. Lauren Wahlers and Shannon Angerer combined for 26 points to spark the Falcons. Wahlers led all players with...
Cumberland Valley heads back to District 3 Team Wrestling semis with wins over Red Land, Boiling Springs
Cumberland Valley’s Mason Wickerham had the clock working against him late in his 121-pound bout in the quarterfinals at the District 3 Class 3A Team Wrestling Championships. He was also on the wrong end of a tough call from the official, a locked hands with 23 seconds remaining against Boiling Springs’ Luke Magnani that left him facing a 6-4 deficit.
Jamal Burchell nets 24 points to lead Steel-High past Millersburg 60-52
Steel-High rode a well-balanced offensive performance to a 60-52 victory against Millersburg in nonconference action Wednesday. The Rollers saw three players reach double figures, led by Jamal Burchell’s game-high 24 points. Teammate Daquan McCraw finished the tilt with a double-double that included 13 points, 14 boards, and 2 blocks. Fellow Roller Tristan Crawford Jr. tallied 12 points, including two fourth-quarter treys that helped seal the win.
Cumberland Valley standout Jill Jekot hopeful for quick return to the court
For a competitor like Jill Jekot, watching her Cumberland Valley teammates tangle with rival Central Dauphin Monday was a real lesson in patience. The celebration did make it easier. “They wanted it so badly. Sienna Manns played point guard the whole game. She was awesome. She handled the pressure really...
Classmates of deceased, former Harrisburg guard Haiishen McIntyre honor legacy with scholarship presented to Karl Singleton
Haiishen McIntyre was the model student-athlete. The 2012 Harrisburg High graduate got straight A’s in the classroom, was actively involved in clubs and organizations, and he was a standout basketball player for the Cougars where he averaged 24.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and five assists per game as a senior, finishing his career with 1,186 points.
Central Dauphin celebrates five football players headed to next level
Despite a challenging 2022 football season, Central Dauphin had plenty to celebrate Wednesday during National Signing Day. One of the state’s most respected programs will send five players to the college ranks, and all were recognized by family, friends and teammates inside the school’s library.
Five things to watch in Thursday’s District 3 Class 3A Team Wrestling semifinals
The top four teams in District 3 Class 3A are set to compete at Spring Grove Area High School for the right to earn a spot in Saturday’s District 3 title match. Here are five things to watch in the semifinal and consolation rounds:. CD-Chambersburg rematch: Three of the...
Big Spring LB Connor Black locks in his college commitment
Connor Black was one of the Mid-Penn’s most productive linebackers across the past two seasons, and he said on signing day Wednesday that he plans to keep it going close to home. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. That’s because, Black said, he...
Lower Dauphin’s Charlie Fortney locks in his college commitment
Charlie Fortney locked in his college pick on the night before signing day. The Lower Dauphin senior told PennLive he plans to play at Shippensburg. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. “What made them the pick for me was coach (Mark Maciejewski) and the...
Central Dauphin’s Devin Shepherd makes his college pick
Central Dauphin’s Devin Shepherd is off the market. The Rams senior recently announced that he plans to play college football at Wheeling University. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. “First off, I’d like to thank my family who (has) always supported me thought...
YouTube star heads home from hospital, reflects on loss of brother and friend
Two YouTube creators were killed in a crash in Pa. with a third person being critically injured before being labeled in stable condition, according to reports. The Lehigh County Coroner’s Office confirmed the crash happened at the intersection of Hamilton Boulevard on Route 222 and Folk Road h in Upper Macungie Township, Lehigh County around 4 p.m. on Sunday. Their Sudan reportedly collided with a tractor-trailer, according to 6ABC.
Vehicle drives through wall of central Pa. high school: police
A Honda drove through a wall at Red Lion Senior High School on Tuesday night, according to police. Officers were dispatched to the school at 9:22 p.m., and found a silver Honda sedan that was through a wall, police said. The crash was causing “substantial damage” and fire and school...
Teen girls reported missing from central Pa. homes: police
Two York County girls were reported missing Monday and could be together, according to police. 14-year-old Adrianna Flora was last seen after school around 3 p.m., York County Regional Police said Monday. Her grandmother told police she left her home Monday morning with two backpacks, saying she wanted to return some items to a friend.
Victorian home with bomb shelter in Mechanicsburg for $400K: Cool Spaces
This three-story Victorian home built in 1895 has quite the story to tell. The home has been lived in by the current owners since 1990, with offices used for their clinical psychology practice, made possible thanks to a large attached commercial space added to the home.
3 Pennsylvania restaurants ranked among top 100 in country for 2023
There is good news for the folks feeling hungry right about now because Yelp has released its 10th-annual list of the top 100 restaurants in the country and Pennsylvania has a trio of representatives. Yelp said it created the list by reaching out to Yelpers for their favorite dining spots....
Police continue search for 2 central Pa. girls missing nearly 3 years
The Waynesboro Police Department is continuing to look for 5-year-old Skye Deborah Rex and 7-year-old Hanna Joy Lee, both of whom were reported missing on March 30, 2020. Police said they are believed to be with a non-custodial parent at this time. The last contact with them was on March 15, 2020, a few weeks before they vanished, when they were at a home in Waynesboro.
