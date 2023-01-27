ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, PA

Rylie Bell, Linda Brown lead Christian School of York girls to tightly-contested win against Northumberland Christian

By Jon Fauber
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Cassidy Sadler, Hailey Irwin pace Northern York girls in blowout win over Dover

Northern York coasted to a convincing 48-15 nonconference victory against Dover Wednesday. The Polar Bears led 30-9 by halftime and never looked back. Cassidy Sadler sparked the Polar Bears with 20 points, including 14 first-half points that helped build the insurmountable lead. Sadler knocked down 12 points from beyond the arc. Hailey Irwin netted 13 points in the blowout.
DOVER, PA
Cumberland Valley heads back to District 3 Team Wrestling semis with wins over Red Land, Boiling Springs

Cumberland Valley’s Mason Wickerham had the clock working against him late in his 121-pound bout in the quarterfinals at the District 3 Class 3A Team Wrestling Championships. He was also on the wrong end of a tough call from the official, a locked hands with 23 seconds remaining against Boiling Springs’ Luke Magnani that left him facing a 6-4 deficit.
BOILING SPRINGS, PA
Jamal Burchell nets 24 points to lead Steel-High past Millersburg 60-52

Steel-High rode a well-balanced offensive performance to a 60-52 victory against Millersburg in nonconference action Wednesday. The Rollers saw three players reach double figures, led by Jamal Burchell’s game-high 24 points. Teammate Daquan McCraw finished the tilt with a double-double that included 13 points, 14 boards, and 2 blocks. Fellow Roller Tristan Crawford Jr. tallied 12 points, including two fourth-quarter treys that helped seal the win.
MILLERSBURG, PA
Classmates of deceased, former Harrisburg guard Haiishen McIntyre honor legacy with scholarship presented to Karl Singleton

Haiishen McIntyre was the model student-athlete. The 2012 Harrisburg High graduate got straight A’s in the classroom, was actively involved in clubs and organizations, and he was a standout basketball player for the Cougars where he averaged 24.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and five assists per game as a senior, finishing his career with 1,186 points.
HARRISBURG, PA
YouTube star heads home from hospital, reflects on loss of brother and friend

Two YouTube creators were killed in a crash in Pa. with a third person being critically injured before being labeled in stable condition, according to reports. The Lehigh County Coroner’s Office confirmed the crash happened at the intersection of Hamilton Boulevard on Route 222 and Folk Road h in Upper Macungie Township, Lehigh County around 4 p.m. on Sunday. Their Sudan reportedly collided with a tractor-trailer, according to 6ABC.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
Vehicle drives through wall of central Pa. high school: police

A Honda drove through a wall at Red Lion Senior High School on Tuesday night, according to police. Officers were dispatched to the school at 9:22 p.m., and found a silver Honda sedan that was through a wall, police said. The crash was causing “substantial damage” and fire and school...
RED LION, PA
Teen girls reported missing from central Pa. homes: police

Two York County girls were reported missing Monday and could be together, according to police. 14-year-old Adrianna Flora was last seen after school around 3 p.m., York County Regional Police said Monday. Her grandmother told police she left her home Monday morning with two backpacks, saying she wanted to return some items to a friend.
YORK COUNTY, PA
Police continue search for 2 central Pa. girls missing nearly 3 years

The Waynesboro Police Department is continuing to look for 5-year-old Skye Deborah Rex and 7-year-old Hanna Joy Lee, both of whom were reported missing on March 30, 2020. Police said they are believed to be with a non-custodial parent at this time. The last contact with them was on March 15, 2020, a few weeks before they vanished, when they were at a home in Waynesboro.
WAYNESBORO, PA
