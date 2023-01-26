ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Rochester man given 180 days in jail for raping girls

Jan. 30—ROCHESTER — A 20-year-old Rochester man will serve 180 days in jail and up to 30 years of probation in a case involving the rape of two juveniles girls in Olmsted County. Mohamed Bakari Shei appeared before District Judge Jacob Allen Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, for his...
ROCHESTER, MN
2 arrested on warrants and other reports

Jan. 31—Police arrested Chit Ngal, 31, on a warrant at 11:07 a.m. Monday at 411 S. Broadway. Police arrested Rebecca Helen Renteria, 46, on a local warrant after a traffic stop at 7:27 p.m. Monday at 2225 E. Main St. 1 arrested on A&D hold. Police arrested Jeremy Edmund...
ALBERT LEA, MN

