Rochester man given 180 days in jail for raping girls
Jan. 30—ROCHESTER — A 20-year-old Rochester man will serve 180 days in jail and up to 30 years of probation in a case involving the rape of two juveniles girls in Olmsted County. Mohamed Bakari Shei appeared before District Judge Jacob Allen Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, for his...
2 arrested on warrants and other reports
Jan. 31—Police arrested Chit Ngal, 31, on a warrant at 11:07 a.m. Monday at 411 S. Broadway. Police arrested Rebecca Helen Renteria, 46, on a local warrant after a traffic stop at 7:27 p.m. Monday at 2225 E. Main St. 1 arrested on A&D hold. Police arrested Jeremy Edmund...
Zumbrota woman charged with hitting building while drunk driving is released pending court date
Jan. 30—RED WING — A 30-year-old Zumbrota woman is accused of hitting two parked cars and a building while driving under the influence with her 20-month-old child in the vehicle, according to new charges filed in Goodhue County District Court. Ashley Rayann Bates is facing a gross misdemeanor...
