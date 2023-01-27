Read full article on original website
WLOS.com
Solar project could be coming to Lake Julian
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Duke Energy wants to add a solar project to its power station at Lake Julian in Skyland. The project would generate 9.5 megawatts of power. WILL CUSTOMERS WITH FAULTY SOLAR PANELS GET THEIR MONEY BACK AFTER COMPANY BANKRUPTCY?. Duke promised to add solar when it...
WLOS.com
Former Asheville Primary School facility may find new purpose with Buncombe County
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County leaders are showing interest in the former home of Asheville Primary School on Haywood Road in West Asheville. The Asheville City Board of Education voted to close the school in December 2021, citing maintenance needs and financial challenges. “The building primarily is being...
WLOS.com
Millions awarded to area communities to improve & expand electric infrastructure
WLOS — The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced Tuesday that the department is investing $235 million to help seven North Carolina electric cooperatives. The investment is designed to expand and modernize the states rural electric grid and increase grid security. “These critical investments will benefit rural people and...
WLOS.com
Downtown Brevard businesses get a boost for beautification projects
BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — A group of downtown Brevard businesses just got a nice boost to help build the downtown district. Heart of Brevard awarded 22 businesses grants totaling $50,000 to help with beautification projects enhancing the appearance of the business and the downtown district. In 2022, Heart of...
WLOS.com
Lack of data keeps Asheville firefighters from getting help with cancer risks
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — In health care, data saves lives. But in Asheville, the data not reported puts firefighters at risk. News 13's Deadlier than Fire investigative series continues by looking into how the city’s failure to track cancers within the department may be preventing future studies of a firefighter’s health risk.
WLOS.com
Company eyes $75 million investment in Transylvania, commissioners consider incentives
BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — The Transylvania County Board of Commissioners is asking for public feedback during an upcoming hearing about a proposed economic development incentive grant for a hospitality investment company called Project Moon. Public benefits of the capital project include a total taxable investment by Project Moon of...
WLOS.com
Dairi-O breaks ground for restaurant on Upward Road in Henderson County
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A new dining option is coming to the mountains. The popular Dairi-O restaurant chain has planted its flag in Henderson County. Dairi-O serves hot dogs, burgers, sandwiches, chicken tenders and wings, soups and salads, along with ice cream, at restaurants across the state. And now,...
WLOS.com
New programs offer cancer screening, support, resources to North Carolina firefighters
CONCORD, N.C. (WLOS) — Three new initiatives by the North Carolina Firefighter Cancer Alliance hope to raise cancer awareness and provide support for firefighters and departments that receive a cancer diagnosis. The new programs are being rolled out this week at the North Carolina Mid-winter Chiefs’ Conference in Concord....
WLOS.com
Volunteers hit Asheville streets to collect data from city's homeless population
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A record number of people hit the streets Tuesday for the annual Point in Time count. The count is a one night “snapshot” that, when taken each year, can provide an overview of the homeless population and trends over time. More than 80...
WLOS.com
Sylva art grant on hold as commissioners seek clarity on what will be displayed
SYLVA, N.C. (WLOS) — Funding public art is at issue between Sylva aldermen and Jackson County Commissioners. Sylva is requesting grant money from commissioners to spruce up its downtown. But before anything is approved, commissioners want more clarity in what might be displayed. Sylva leaders have taken the $5,000...
WLOS.com
A-B Tech opens registration for free, fast-track Pratt & Whitney job training
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville–Buncombe Technical Community College (A-B Tech) says it's now accepting registrations for free training that puts residents on the path to full-time employment with aerospace manufacturer Pratt & Whitney. "We are excited, as Pratt & Whitney is, that it is time to start training...
WLOS.com
4 rescues in 8 days: Crews keep busy with multiple calls for service on mountain trails
TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Search and rescue crews in the mountains have been keeping busy with numerous calls for service over the past week. The Transylvania County Rescue Squad took to social media to share their recent busy schedule, which included a total of four rescues in eight days.
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — The annual Point In Time (PIT) Count will take place in Asheville on Tuesday. Every year, the Asheville-Buncombe Continuum of Care collaborates with many local organizations that focus on housing insecurity to collect data on those experiencing homelessness. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development requires communities to perform the count if they seek funding to address homelessness.
WLOS.com
Demolition of damaged Davidson River railroad trestle to begin this week
BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — Work is set to begin Thursday to bring down a damaged railroad trestle that was to be part of the Ecusta Trail near Brevard. Conserving Carolina received a $120,000 grant from the state to tear down the bridge over the Davidson River after it was damaged by flooding from the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred in 2021 and then hit by a box truck.
WLOS.com
Flatiron Hotel set to open later this year in downtown Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Flatiron Hotel in downtown Asheville is expected to be finished this summer, according to the hotel's development firm. Plans to turn Asheville's historic Flatiron Building into a hotel were approved in summer 2019. According to the hotel's website, it will be opening in 2023...
WLOS.com
Hendersonville park closes to make way for new fire station
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — One of Hendersonville's parks has closed in order to make way for a new fire station. Boyd Park in Hendersonville is officially closed as construction begins on a new Fire Station 1. Construction fencing is now up so demolition can begin. Fire crews will be...
WLOS.com
What was that bright, flashing light on top of the WLOS transmitter tower?
CANTON, N.C. (WLOS) — For this week’s Ask 13 we bring it a little closer to home. News 13 viewer Dick Gray asked, “What's the deal with the bright white flashing light on top of the WLOS transmitter tower on Mt. Pisgah?”. IS MANNA FOODBANK EXPANSION STILL...
WLOS.com
Renovate or relocate: Leaders discuss how to move forward with flood damaged school
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — It has been almost a year and a half after remnants of Tropical Storm Fred took aim at so many parts of the mountains. It flooded homes, businesses and even a high school sitting in the flood plain in Haywood County. FEMA finally delivered some relief money to the school district. Now, it’s up to school leaders to decide what to do with it.
WLOS.com
Asheville City Schools joins other districts in calling for more control of calendars
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Another local school system is calling for changes to the state's school calendar. The Asheville City Board of Education has drafted a resolution for local control of the calendar. State law mandates that the school year start no earlier than the Monday closest to Aug....
WLOS.com
Ginger's Revenge announces distribution expansion and new partnership
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — After six years and multiple awards, Ginger’s Revenge, North Carolina’s first and only brewery specializing in the production of alcoholic ginger beer, just announced plans to expand distribution into South Carolina with a new partnership with Bear Island Distributors. The Asheville-based alcoholic ginger...
