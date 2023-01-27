ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

Solar project could be coming to Lake Julian

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Duke Energy wants to add a solar project to its power station at Lake Julian in Skyland. The project would generate 9.5 megawatts of power. WILL CUSTOMERS WITH FAULTY SOLAR PANELS GET THEIR MONEY BACK AFTER COMPANY BANKRUPTCY?. Duke promised to add solar when it...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Downtown Brevard businesses get a boost for beautification projects

BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — A group of downtown Brevard businesses just got a nice boost to help build the downtown district. Heart of Brevard awarded 22 businesses grants totaling $50,000 to help with beautification projects enhancing the appearance of the business and the downtown district. In 2022, Heart of...
BREVARD, NC
Lack of data keeps Asheville firefighters from getting help with cancer risks

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — In health care, data saves lives. But in Asheville, the data not reported puts firefighters at risk. News 13's Deadlier than Fire investigative series continues by looking into how the city’s failure to track cancers within the department may be preventing future studies of a firefighter’s health risk.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Sylva art grant on hold as commissioners seek clarity on what will be displayed

SYLVA, N.C. (WLOS) — Funding public art is at issue between Sylva aldermen and Jackson County Commissioners. Sylva is requesting grant money from commissioners to spruce up its downtown. But before anything is approved, commissioners want more clarity in what might be displayed. Sylva leaders have taken the $5,000...
SYLVA, NC
Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — The annual Point In Time (PIT) Count will take place in Asheville on Tuesday. Every year, the Asheville-Buncombe Continuum of Care collaborates with many local organizations that focus on housing insecurity to collect data on those experiencing homelessness. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development requires communities to perform the count if they seek funding to address homelessness.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Demolition of damaged Davidson River railroad trestle to begin this week

BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — Work is set to begin Thursday to bring down a damaged railroad trestle that was to be part of the Ecusta Trail near Brevard. Conserving Carolina received a $120,000 grant from the state to tear down the bridge over the Davidson River after it was damaged by flooding from the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred in 2021 and then hit by a box truck.
BREVARD, NC
Flatiron Hotel set to open later this year in downtown Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Flatiron Hotel in downtown Asheville is expected to be finished this summer, according to the hotel's development firm. Plans to turn Asheville's historic Flatiron Building into a hotel were approved in summer 2019. According to the hotel's website, it will be opening in 2023...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Hendersonville park closes to make way for new fire station

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — One of Hendersonville's parks has closed in order to make way for a new fire station. Boyd Park in Hendersonville is officially closed as construction begins on a new Fire Station 1. Construction fencing is now up so demolition can begin. Fire crews will be...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
Renovate or relocate: Leaders discuss how to move forward with flood damaged school

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — It has been almost a year and a half after remnants of Tropical Storm Fred took aim at so many parts of the mountains. It flooded homes, businesses and even a high school sitting in the flood plain in Haywood County. FEMA finally delivered some relief money to the school district. Now, it’s up to school leaders to decide what to do with it.
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
Ginger's Revenge announces distribution expansion and new partnership

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — After six years and multiple awards, Ginger’s Revenge, North Carolina’s first and only brewery specializing in the production of alcoholic ginger beer, just announced plans to expand distribution into South Carolina with a new partnership with Bear Island Distributors. The Asheville-based alcoholic ginger...
ASHEVILLE, NC

