ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

A look at California's back-to-back mass shootings

By BRIAN MELLEY
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GqWnv_0kSlTWAz00

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — In the course of 48 hours, two gunmen went on shooting rampages at both ends of California that left 18 dead and 10 wounded.

The unrelated massacres at a dance hall in a Los Angeles suburb on Saturday night and a pair of mushroom farms south of San Francisco on Monday have dealt a blow to the state, which has some of the nation's toughest firearm laws and lowest rates of gun deaths.

As communities mourned the dead, some Democratic politicians repeated calls for tougher gun controls on the federal level.

Here are some things to know about the shootings:

WHAT HAPPENED IN MONTEREY PARK?

Hours after the city of Monterey Park held a large Lunar New Year celebration, a gunman stormed the Star Dance Ballroom and shot 20 people, killing 11. Police arrived within minutes to a scene of chaos and carnage as people ran from the club in fear — and others lay sprawled on the dance floor or slumped in chairs at tables. The victims were older Asian Americans, mostly in their 60s and 70s.

The shooter, Huu Can Tran, 72, then drove to Lai Lai Ballroom in nearby Alhambra where police said he tried to carry out a similar attack some 20 minutes later. He was met inside the door by Brandon Tsay, 26, an employee whose father and sister own the club, who made a split-second decision to lunge for the weapon. He disarmed Tran after a brief struggle.

Tran fled in a white van, where he was found dead Sunday morning from a self-inflicted gunshot.

The rampage cast a pall over the typically joyful new year celebrations, and renewed fears in Asian American communities about increased hatred and violence directed at them.

WHAT HAPPENED IN HALF MOON BAY?

A farmworker, who told a television reporter Thursday that his complaints of being bullied and working long hours were ignored, shot five co-workers, killing four, at a mushroom farm Monday in Half Moon Bay, authorities said. He then drove to a nearby farm where he used to work and killed three more people.

Chunli Zhao, 66, admitted to KNTV-TV that he carried out the shootings, and said he struggled with mental illness and was not in his right mind at the time. He later surrendered to police, and was taken into custody and held without bail.

Five of the victims were of Asian descent and three were Hispanic. All but two were in their 60s and 70s.

WHAT'S NEXT?

Zhao faces arraignment Feb. 16 in San Mateo County Superior Court on seven counts of murder and one attempted murder charge. He could face the death penalty if convicted.

Detectives are still investigating the shootings.

No criminal case is expected in Los Angeles County because Tran is dead and authorities said he acted alone.

However, the investigation continues into what drove Tran to kill. So far, the Los Angeles sheriff said they haven't determined a motive.

A longtime friend told The Associated Press that Tran frequented both dance halls he targeted and complained about the way he was treated there. The man, who asked not to be named, said Tran fancied himself a dance instructor and would offer women free lessons so he'd have a partner, and he felt the teachers looked down on him.

But Sheriff Robert Luna said there was no evidence Tran knew any of the people he killed and he hadn't been to the ballroom in five years.

Tran's criminal record only included an arrest from 1990 for illegal possession of a gun.

HOW DID THE SHOOTERS GET FIREARMS?

Zhao, a Chinese immigrant with a green card, told KNTV he bought his gun in 2021 without any difficulty.

Officials have said he purchased the semiautomatic handgun legally but provided no other details.

Tran, who was originally from Vietnam, bought the submachine gun-style semiautomatic pistol that he used in Monterey Park in 1999, the sheriff said. The gun and the high-capacity magazine are illegal in California, and it wasn't registered in the state.

He fired at least 42 bullets from the gun variant of the MAC-10 semiautomatic machine pistol, taking time to reload his 30-round magazine.

The semiautomatic handgun Tran used to take his own life was registered, as was a bolt-action rifle found at his home in Hemet, about 70 miles (112 kilometers) from Monterey Park, Luna said.

WHY DID IT TAKE SO LONG FOR POLICE TO NOTIFY THE PUBLIC?

Authorities in Southern California have defended their decision not to notify the public for more than five hours that a killer was on the loose after the dance hall shooting and subsequent attempted attack.

Monterey Park Chief Scott Wiese said police in the region were alerted and it didn’t make sense to warn residents at night in the predominantly Asian American city even though a potentially armed suspect was at large.

“I’m not going to send my officers door to door waking people up and telling them that we’re looking for a male Asian in Monterey Park,” Wiese told The Associated Press. “It’s not going to do us any good.”

Luna, who is leading the investigation, said his department’s decision on when to release information was “strategic” but promised to review the timeline.

Experts said authorities should have alerted the public sooner.

WHICH LEADERS HAVE SHOWN SYMPATHY AND SUPPORT?

Pope Francis and President Joe Biden have sent condolences, and messages of support.

Vice President Kamala Harris added a bouquet of flowers to a growing memorial outside the locked gate of the Monterey Park studio on Wednesday and — like many Democrats — called on Congress to enact tighter gun laws.

“Tragically we keep saying the same things,” Harris said. “Can they do something? Yes. Should they do something? Yes. Will they do something? That is where we all must speak up.”

Biden urged lawmakers to support a ban on assault weapons introduced by U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein.

WHO IS THE HERO IN LOS ANGELES?

Tsay has been widely praised for his heroic actions that were credited for saving countless lives.

President Joe Biden thanked him by phone Thursday for “taking such incredible action in the face of danger.”

“You are America,” Biden said in a video posted on Twitter. “You are who we are. America has never backed down. We’ve always stepped up because of people like you.”

Tsay, 26, said he was comforted by Biden’s words.

Police in Alhambra planned to award him a courage medal on Sunday at the city's Lunar New Year Festival, the Chamber of Commerce announced Thursday.

While Tsay said he was proud of what he did, he told reporters outside his home Monday that he didn’t want to discuss his actions but, rather, keep the focus on the people who lost their lives, and those who were wounded.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSB Radio

Mountain lion attack leaves child in unknown condition at trauma center

A mountain lion attack just 40 miles south of San Francisco has left a young child in an unknown condition at a local trauma center. The incident occurred at approximately 6:50 p.m. Tuesday on the 1000 block of Tunitas Creek Road in an unincorporated area of San Mateo County -- which is located about 40 miles west of San Jose, California, and 40 miles south of San Francisco. Officials from the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that they were “dispatched to a report of a mountain lion attack and we can confirm a child was transported to a local trauma center after the attack,” according to a statement posted on social media. Authorities say the child was conscious when they were transported to the hospital but did not elaborate on their condition.
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
WSB Radio

AP African American studies revised framework released after conservative backlash

The College Board released its official framework Wednesday for the incoming Advanced Placement African American Studies course after weeks of debate and criticism from conservatives over the course content. The course was first piloted during this 2022-23 school year in just 60 schools and will be expanded to hundreds of additional schools for the next round of pilot courses in the 2023-24 school year. All schools can begin offering AP African American Studies in the 2024-25 school year. "This course is an unflinching encounter with the facts and evidence of African American history and culture," said David Coleman, CEO of the College Board, in a press release.
FLORIDA STATE
WSB Radio

Petito family lobbies for 'lethality assessment' law in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — (AP) — When officers pulled over a van for speeding outside of Arches National Park in August 2021, they found a visibly distraught young couple in an emotional fight. Gabby Petito, 22, and her boyfriend Brian Laundrie, 23, were driving across the United States, and upon observing the couple, police officers in Moab, Utah, decided to separate them for a night rather than issue a domestic violence citation or investigate further.
UTAH STATE
WSB Radio

Amazon slapped with more worker safety citations amid findings of back injuries, long hours

The U.S. Department of Labor on Wednesday announced new citations at three more Amazon warehouses -- in Aurora, Colorado; Nampa, Idaho; and Castleton, New York -. for failing to keep workers safe. As part of the enforcement action, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration delivered hazard alert letters for exposing workers to ergonomic hazards. OSHA cited Amazon for not providing safe workplaces in violation of the Occupational Safety and Heath Act's "general duty clause." The inspections follow referrals from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York that led the agency to open inspections and find similar violations at other Amazon warehouse facilities in Florida, Illinois and New York in July 2022. OSHA later opened inspections in Aurora, Nampa and Castleton on Aug. 1, 2022.
AURORA, CO
WSB Radio

Alaska gold, copper mine blocked over environmental worries

JUNEAU, Alaska — (AP) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency took an unusually strong step Tuesday and blocked a proposed mine heralded by backers as the most significant undeveloped copper and gold resource in the world because of concerns about its environmental impact on a rich Alaska aquatic ecosystem that supports the world's largest sockeye salmon fishery.
ALASKA STATE
WSB Radio

Texas ice storm live updates: Over 340,000 customers without power

A massive ice storm is freezing Texas and the southern United States on Wednesday. Some 60 million people in 22 states -- from New Mexico to Maine -- are on alert for dangerously cold weather, ice and flooding. Freezing rain and sleet are in the forecast from Texas to Tennessee, before slowly transitioning into just rain as temperatures warm up late Wednesday into Thursday. Here's how the news is developing. All times Eastern:
TEXAS STATE
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
55K+
Followers
120K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy