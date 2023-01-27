ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Biden pays tribute to victims of California shootings

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MJICj_0kSlTKpV00

WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden on Thursday honored 18 people killed in two California mass shootings, saying "we have to be there" with the communities that have been forever scarred by gun violence.

“Our prayers are with the people of Monterey Park and Half Moon Bay, and after yet another spree of gun violence in America,” he said at a Lunar New Year reception at the White House.

Eleven people were killed at a Southern California ballroom dance hall late Saturday and seven others died Monday at two mushroom farms in the northern part of the state.

Biden said he had spoken with Brandon Tsay, 26, who was at a second dance hall a few miles from the scene of the tragedy in Monterey Park when the same gunman entered, brandishing his weapon. Tsay disarmed the gunman, who then fled.

He praised Tsay's courage, calling him a “genuine hero."

“Brandon said he thought he was going to die, but then he thought about the people inside,” Biden said, asking the largely Asian American audience to ponder what could have happened had Tsay fled himself.

“I think sometimes we underestimate incredible acts of courage,” the president said. “Someone has a semiautomatic pistol aimed at you and you think about others. That's pretty profound, pretty profound.”

The shootings were carried out during celebrations of the arrival of the Lunar New Year, one of the most important Asian holidays, and sent fear through Asian American communities already dealing with increased violence directed at them, some of it due to misinformation about the coronavirus.

Authorities said Huu Can Tran opened fire late Saturday on a mostly elderly crowd of dancers at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park. Nine people also were wounded. Tran, 72, was later found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Days later, farmworker Chunli Zhao, 66, opened fire at two mushroom farms in Half Moon Bay on Monday, killing seven current and former co-workers, police said.

The White House had scheduled its Lunar New Year celebration before the shootings.

Both communities “will be affected by what they saw and what they lost for the rest of their lives," Biden said, referring to the trauma inflicted and the need for treatment. "And as a nation, we have to be there with them. We have to be there with them. We don't have a choice.”

He led the gathering in a moment of silence in honor of the victims.

Biden had ordered American flags on federal facilities lowered to half-staff through sunset Thursday out of respect for the Monterey Park victims. He said Thursday that he has been in touch with California Gov. Gavin Newsom. He also sent Vice President Kamala Harris, a native of the state, to Monterey Park on Wednesday to offer condolences on behalf of the government.

Biden had been in California on Jan. 19, just two days before the dance studio shooting, to survey flood damage along the state's central coast following days of heavy rains. He spoke with Tsay earlier this week.

“Thank you for taking such incredible action in the face of danger,” Biden told Tsay in a brief video of the conversation that the White House shared Thursday on Twitter. “I don’t think you understand how much you’ve done for so many people who are never even going to know you.”

Tsay replied that he was still processing what had happened.

“For you to call, that’s just so comforting to me,” Tsay told the president.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

President Joe Biden Awkwardly Grabs Reporter's Hand & Squeezes Under Umbrella When Asked About Decision To End Covid-19 Emergency

President Joe Biden awkwardly grabbed a reporter’s hand this week and squeezed under her umbrella after being asked about his recent decision to end two Covid-19 national emergencies, RadarOnline.com has learned.The somewhat bizarre incident took place on Tuesday afternoon as the 80-year-old president was departing the White House to visit New York City.While leaving the White House and approaching his helicopter, NBC News Chief White House Correspondent Kristen Welker questioned Biden about his Monday night decision to draw down two Covid-19 national emergencies by May 11.“What's behind your decision to end the Covid emergency?” she asked.But before answering Welker’s question,...
WASHINGTON STATE
WSB Radio

ATF Director Steve Dettelbach talks about enforcing gun laws amid surge in mass shootings

Mass shootings have hit a record pace so far this year, with 49 in January alone, according to the Gun Violence Archive. Over the weekend, three women were fatally shot, and four others were injured near Beverly Hills. It was the sixth mass shooting in California alone, following tragedies in Monterey Park and Half Moon Bay. With an estimated 393 million guns, there are more firearms than people in the U.S, and the problem is continuing to get worse. Steve Dettelbach, director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, spoke with ABC News’ Linsey Davis about the surge in mass shootings and how his agency plans to combat gun violence in America. DAVIS: Director, welcome to the show. I'd like to start with a fundamental question: What needs to happen in order to slow the scourge of gun violence in this country?
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
WSB Radio

How will life change once the COVID-19 emergency ends?

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The declaration of a COVID-19 public health emergency three years ago changed the lives of millions of Americans by offering increased health care coverage, beefed-up food assistance and universal access to coronavirus vaccines and tests. Much of that is now coming to an end,...
ILLINOIS STATE
WSB Radio

Police find 2 homicide victims while searching for Oregon man who tortured woman: Police

(GRANTS PASS, Ore.) -- A man who was accused of torturing a woman, and who evaded police for a week, also appears to be responsible for a double murder, Oregon police said Wednesday. The man was found dead late Tuesday following an hourslong standoff from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Benjamin Obadiah Foster, 36, was wanted for attempted murder, kidnapping and assault, police said. The Grants Pass Police Department announced late Tuesday that Foster was in custody following a standoff. Lt. Jeff Hattersley, a spokesperson for the police department, confirmed to ABC News that Foster subsequently died. Police said Wednesday that while searching for Foster they found a double homicide scene near the scene of where the woman was allegedly tortured. The victims were not identified and it was not clear the relationship to Foster, but police said they believe he was their killer.
GRANTS PASS, OR
WSB Radio

AP African American studies revised framework released after conservative backlash

The College Board released its official framework Wednesday for the incoming Advanced Placement African American Studies course after weeks of debate and criticism from conservatives over the course content. The course was first piloted during this 2022-23 school year in just 60 schools and will be expanded to hundreds of additional schools for the next round of pilot courses in the 2023-24 school year. All schools can begin offering AP African American Studies in the 2024-25 school year. "This course is an unflinching encounter with the facts and evidence of African American history and culture," said David Coleman, CEO of the College Board, in a press release.
FLORIDA STATE
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
55K+
Followers
120K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy