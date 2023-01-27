Read full article on original website
California holdout in agreement over Colorado River cuts
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Six western states that rely on water from the Colorado River have agreed on a model to dramatically cut their use. California, the state with the largest allocation of water from the river, is the holdout. The Colorado River serves 40 million people and a $5 billion-a-year agricultural industry. While the states missed a mid-August deadline to heed the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation’s call to conserve 2 million to 4 million acre-feet, they regrouped to reach consensus by the end of January. The outline will factor into a larger proposal on how to operate the two largest dams on the river. California released a plan in October to cut 400,000 acre feet but didn’t sign on to Monday’s plan.
Petito family lobbies for ‘lethality assessment’ law in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The mother and father of a woman killed by her boyfriend in 2021 joined Utah lawmakers to lobby for the passage of a law to require police statewide screen for risks of intimate partner violence. Joe Petito and Nicole Schmidt joined state Sen. Todd Weiler and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson on Monday to support legislation that would create what’s called a “Lethality Assessment Protocol” to help gauge when people are in danger from their partners. The push comes less than two years after the body of Gabby Petito, who was then 22, was found strangled a month after a police officers observed clear signs of domestic violence during a Utah traffic stop.
Biden administration recommends oil drilling in Alaska
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The Biden administration has issued a long-awaited study that recommends allowing a major oil development on Alaska’s North Slope. The U.S. Bureau of Land Management’s recommendation is not final. It calls for up to three drilling sites initially, fewer than the five pursued by ConocoPhillips Alaska for the Willow project. Still, the agency’s recommendation is angering environmentalists, who have nicknamed the proposal a “carbon bomb.” The upcoming decision on the project, which could produce 180,000 barrels of oil daily, is politically perilous for President Joe Biden, who campaigned on pledges to end new drilling on public lands.
Air Force opposes Chinese-owned corn plant for North Dakota
The U.S. Air Force is telling North Dakota leaders it believes a Chinese company’s plan to build a wet corn milling plant near the Grand Forks Air Force Base poses a national security threat. The Fufeng Group’s proposed $700 million project had been touted as an economic boon. Now opponents say the location 12 miles from the Air Force base creates the potential for espionage. The military isn’t specifying what kind of security threat it’s worried about, but Grand Forks Mayor Brandon Bochenski says he’ll ask the City Council to deny building permits for the project and to refuse to connect it to public infrastructure. Fufeng officials are declining to comment.
Atlantic City casino smoking ban bill to get Feb. 13 hearing
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey lawmakers will soon discuss a proposed law that would ban smoking in Atlantic City’s casinos, the first action in nearly three years on an emotional issue that is dividing casino patrons and sickening some workers. A state Senate committee will hold a hearing Feb. 13 in Trenton to discuss the bill, but does not plan to vote on it that day. It would close a loophole in New Jersey’s 2006 indoor smoking law that exempts casinos. Currently, smoking is allowed on up to 25% of the casino floor. Many casino workers have been pushing for years for a total ban on casino smoking. But the casinos fear a total smoking ban would cost the industry revenue and jobs.
Federal judge allows lawsuit against Rittenhouse to proceed
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A federal judge in Wisconsin has ruled that a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the father of a man shot and killed by Kyle Rittenhouse during a protest in 2020 can proceed against Rittenhouse, police officers and others. The father of Anthony Huber, one of two men shot and killed by Rittenhouse, filed the lawsuit in 2021, accusing officers of allowing for a dangerous situation that resulted in his son’s death. He alleged that Rittenhouse conspired with law enforcement to cause harm to protestors. U.S. District Judge Lynn Adelman on Wednesday dismissed motions to dismiss the lawsuit, allowing it to proceed.
South Dakota lawmakers advance Medicaid work requirement
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Republican lawmakers have advanced a proposed constitutional amendment that would allow the state to require people on Medicaid to work. The state recently expanded eligibility for the health plan. The proposal would amend the South Dakota constitution, meaning it requires voter approval. On Monday, all 11 Republicans on the House State Affairs Committee voted to advance the proposal to the full House. The two Democrats on the committee opposed it.
‘School choice’ is culture-war focus for Kansas lawmakers
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Top Republican legislators in Kansas are focusing on helping conservative parents remove their children from public schools over what’s taught about gender and sexuality. The effort has become their alternative to pursuing a version of what critics call Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” law. A proposal to allow parents to use state tax dollars to pay for private or home schooling was to be available online Tuesday after a committee on K-12 spending introduced the measure in the House. The introduction comes as public school curriculum and funding have become hot button issues for conservative politicians nationwide. Lawmakers in Iowa approved a similar law last week and at least a dozen states are considering similar legislation.
Minnesota governor signs broad abortion rights bill into law
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz has enshrined the right to abortion and other reproductive health care into Minnesota statutes. He signed a bill Tuesday that’s meant to ensure that the state’s existing protections remain in place no matter who sits on future courts. Democratic leaders took advantage of their new control of both houses of the Legislature to rush the bill through in the first month of the 2023 legislative session. Anti-abortion opponents decry the bill as “extreme.” They say that it and other fast-tracked legislation expected to get votes in the coming weeks will leave Minnesota with essentially no restrictions on abortion.
Georgia faces hurdles to get foster children out of hotels
ATLANTA (AP) — Dozens of Georgia’s most troubled foster children are housed in hotels or state offices each night, because the state can’t find a better place for them to stay. But officials trying to end the practice face fights with the state’s own insurer and a lack of treatment beds. Keeping children in hotels typically costs $1,500 a night. It also denies children a stable environment and needed treatment. Department of Human Services Commissioner Candice Broce says she’s “hell-bent” on ending hotel stays. Providers may be refusing children because the state doesn’t pay enough. But advocates also say Medicaid makes it hard to find treatment before children spiral into crisis.
Michigan moves for early slot for 2024 presidential primary
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan House voted along party lines Tuesday to move the state’s primary to the fourth week of February to match an early presidential primary plan approved by a Democratic National Committee panel last month. Michigan would become the fifth state to hold its primary under the new plan, which leaders say will give it an increased voice in national politics. House Republicans argued that the move could cost nearly the state party nearly all of their delegates in 2024 after the Republican National Committee already set their early primary calendar that does not include Michigan. The legislation now heads to Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s desk and will not take immediate effect, leaving questions about how it will be implemented in 2024.
State capital mayor: Plan for separate courts is apartheid
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba says that legislation that would create a separate court system run by unelected judges in part of Mississippi’s capital city is racially motivated. Lumumba says the proposal by legislators from outside the 80% Black city to create a separate court system within its borders reminds him of apartheid. The bill would create a separate judicial district within an area around downtown Jackson where many state-owned buildings are located. The new court system’s judges would be appointed by the chief justice of the Mississippi Supreme Court. It was introduced by Rep. Trey Lamar, a Republican. Lamar did not respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press.
Florida sheriff sued for ‘Wheel of Fugitive’ defamation
TITUSVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A man has filed a defamation lawsuit against a Florida sheriff who posts weekly “Wheel of Fugitive” videos on social media. David Gays says he wasn’t a fugitive when his name and image appeared several times in 2021 on the sheriff’s posts inspired by the long-running TV game show “Wheel of Fortune.” Gay’s lawsuit filed last week says he lost a job and suffered emotional distress as a result. The lawsuit seeks more than $50,000 in damages. It was filed last week in state court in Brevard County, along Florida’s Space Coast. A spokesman for the sheriff’s office on Monday didn’t respond to an emailed inquiry seeking comment.
Mississippi’s 1st Black woman legislator won’t seek new term
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The first Black woman elected to the Mississippi Legislature 38 years ago says she will not seek another term. Democratic Rep. Alyce Clarke of Jackson announced her decision Tuesday — one day before candidates’ qualifying deadline for statewide, regional, legislative and county offices in Mississippi. The first Black man to win a seat in the Mississippi Legislature in the 20th century was Robert Clark, elected in 1967. Alyce Clarke — no relation — won a March 1985 special election. Several other Black women have been elected to Mississippi’s 122-member House and 52-member Senate, but women generally remain a small minority in both chambers.
Florida GOP leaders want to get rid of gun permits
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Saying gun owners don’t need a government permission slip to protect their God-given rights, Florida House Speaker Paul Renner proposed legislation to eliminate concealed weapons permits. Democrats said Monday’s bill filing would would make a state with a history of horrific mass shootings less safe. Republican leaders, including Gov. Ron DeSantis, have expressed support for the idea, so the bill should not have a problem passing in a legislature with a GOP a super-majority. Renner and sheriffs at a news conference said criminals don’t seek permits anyway, and that law-abiding citizens respect gun safety.
Driver in California cliff crash that injured 4 charged
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — The driver of a car that plunged off a treacherous cliff in northern California, seriously injuring himself, his wife and their two young children, has been charged with attempted murder. San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe said in a statement Monday that 41-year-old Dharmesh A. Patel, of Pasadena, also faces enhancements for great bodily injury and domestic violence in the Jan. 2 crash. Patel was seriously injured and taken to a hospital after the car went over the 250-foot cliff in an area along the Pacific Coast Highway south of San Francisco that is known for deadly wrecks. Rescuers initially hailed the family’s survival as a miracle. Authorities say they’ve come to believe the crash was intentional.
