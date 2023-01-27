ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Ex-UCLA lecturer accused of threats ruled mentally unfit

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A former lecturer at the University of California, Los Angeles accused of threatening students and staff was found mentally unfit to stand trial last week by a federal judge in Denver. The LA Times reports Monday that an exam by a forensic psychiatrist found Matthew Harris is “suffering from a mental disease or defect rendering him incompetent to proceed” with his defense. Harris had pleaded not guilty last February to allegations that he sent emails and posted videos threatening violence against UCLA.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Driver in California cliff crash that injured 4 charged

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — The driver of a car that plunged off a treacherous cliff in northern California, seriously injuring himself, his wife and their two young children, has been charged with attempted murder. San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe said in a statement Monday that 41-year-old Dharmesh A. Patel, of Pasadena, also faces enhancements for great bodily injury and domestic violence in the Jan. 2 crash. Patel was seriously injured and taken to a hospital after the car went over the 250-foot cliff in an area along the Pacific Coast Highway south of San Francisco that is known for deadly wrecks. Rescuers initially hailed the family’s survival as a miracle. Authorities say they’ve come to believe the crash was intentional.
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA

