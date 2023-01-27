The Winona Health Foundation invites nominations for the Ben & Adith Miller Community Service Tribute. The Ben & Adith Miller Community Service Tribute recognizes an outstanding person or persons who have dedicated time, resources, ideas or innovation for the betterment of Winona and the Winona area and/or Winona Health. Nomination forms are available online at winonahealth.org/tribute and will be accepted through Tuesday, February 28.

