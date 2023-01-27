Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
winonahealth.org
It’s time to show your heart some love
It’s that time of the year again—heart health month—and Valentine’s Day. This year, I encourage you to spend as much or more time thinking about hearts—real hearts—than about cards, candies and gifts. As the Cardiac Rehabilitation caregivers at Winona Health, my team and I...
winonahealth.org
Nominations for the Ben & Adith Miller Community Service Tribute accepted through February 28
The Winona Health Foundation invites nominations for the Ben & Adith Miller Community Service Tribute. The Ben & Adith Miller Community Service Tribute recognizes an outstanding person or persons who have dedicated time, resources, ideas or innovation for the betterment of Winona and the Winona area and/or Winona Health. Nomination forms are available online at winonahealth.org/tribute and will be accepted through Tuesday, February 28.
