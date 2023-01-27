ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Trump adviser Eastman faces California disciplinary charges

WSB Radio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ErIk7_0kSlSgnu00

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Conservative attorney John Eastman, a lead architect of some of former President Donald Trump’s efforts to remain in power after the 2020 election, was slapped Thursday with a series of disciplinary charges in California that could lead to his disbarment.

The State Bar of California’s chief trial counsel, George Cardona, said in a statement that the 11 charges stem from allegations that Eastman assisted Trump with a strategy — not supported by facts — to overturn the legitimate results of the 2020 election by obstructing the count of electoral votes of certain states.

The office intends to seek Eastman’s disbarment.

Eastman, the former dean of Chapman University law school in Southern California, was one of Trump’s lawyers during the election. He wrote a memo that argued former Vice President Mike Pence could keep Trump in power by overturning the results of the election during a joint session of Congress convened to count electoral votes. Critics have likened that to instructions for staging a coup.

The State Bar said Eastman faces charges that he violated the business and professions code by making false and misleading statements that constitute acts of “moral turpitude, dishonesty, and corruption.”

Eastman disputes “every aspect” of the charges filed by the State Bar, which are based on his role as counsel to the former president after the election, his attorney, Randall A. Miller, said in a statement.

The State Bar's action “is part of a nationwide effort to use the bar discipline process to penalize attorneys who opposed the current administration in the last presidential election. Americans of both political parties should be troubled by this politicization of our nation’s state bars,” Miller's statement said.

In advising Trump, “Eastman’s assessments were the product of comprehensive research of the law and historical records — including the 12th Amendment and Electoral Count Act — supported by reasonable interpretation of legal and historical precedent, scholarly analysis, and legislative history,” Miller added.

“He was a lawyer, not Rasputin,” Miller said.

The bar disclosed in March that it was investigating Eastman for possible ethics violations.

As the State Bar’s chief trial counsel, Cardona investigates and prosecutes attorney disciplinary matters before the State Bar Court, which can recommend attorneys be either suspended or, in some cases, lose their licenses to practice law. The California Supreme Court ultimately decides what to do.

Eastman has been a member of the California Bar since 1997, according to its website. He was a law clerk for U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and a founding director of the Center for Constitutional Jurisprudence, a law firm affiliated with the Claremont Institute. He ran for California attorney general in 2010, finishing second in the Republican primary.

Eastman retired as dean of the Chapman University law school last year after more than 160 faculty members signed a letter calling for the university to take action against him.

In his statement, Cardona said the charges allege that Eastman “violated this duty in furtherance of an attempt to usurp the will of the American people and overturn election results for the highest office in the land — an egregious and unprecedented attack on our democracy."

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Radio

Trump investigations: Georgia prosecutor ups anticipation

ATLANTA — (AP) — Former President Donald Trump and his allies have been put on notice by a prosecutor, but the warning didn't come from anyone at the Justice Department. It was from a Georgia prosecutor who indicated she was likely to seek criminal charges soon in a two-year election subversion probe. In trying to block the release of a special grand jury's report, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis argued in court last week that decisions in the case were "imminent" and that the report's publication could jeopardize the rights of "future defendants."
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Radio

Trump lawsuit claims Woodward audiobook violates copyright

PENSACOLA, Fla. — (AP) — Former President Donald Trump filed a lawsuit Monday against journalist Bob Woodward, claiming he never had permission to publicly release interview recordings made for the book “Rage.”. The lawsuit was filed in federal court in Pensacola, Florida, against Woodward, his publisher Simon...
FLORIDA STATE
WSB Radio

Congressional candidate accused of campaign violation

RALEIGH, N.C. — (AP) — A Republican candidate for a western North Carolina congressional seat in 2020 has been accused by federal prosecutors of a campaign finance violation, and she's signed a plea agreement, court records say. Lynda Bennett is charged with willingly and knowingly accepting on her...
The Hill

Davis: Time to correct the record again — Hillary Clinton did not have a single email marked ‘classified’

There has been substantial media coverage of President Biden and former Vice President Pence both removing marked classified documents outside the White House after they left the vice presidency (and, in the case of Biden, also including after he was a U.S. senator). Both insist they did so inadvertently.   Of course, the word “inadvertent” does not apply to former President Trump’s behavior. As we now know from Mr. Trump’s own admission, he knew documents he took to Mar-a-Lago were classified…
WASHINGTON STATE
WSB Radio

Court upholds Minnesota 'Clean Car Rule' tied to California

ST. PAUL, Minn. — (AP) — The Minnesota Court of Appeals on Monday upheld the state's "Clean Car Rule," which ties the state's vehicle emission standards to California regulations, as judges accepted assurances that California's planned phaseout of gasoline-powered cars won't automatically apply in Minnesota. A three-judge panel...
MINNESOTA STATE
WSB Radio

President Biden to end COVID-19 emergencies on May 11

WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden informed Congress on Monday that he will end the twin national emergencies for addressing COVID-19 on May 11, as most of the world has returned closer to normalcy nearly three years after they were first declared. The move to end the...
WASHINGTON STATE
WSB Radio

Biden to highlight grant for NYC rail tunnel under Hudson

WASHINGTON — (AP) — New day, new tunnel. President Joe Biden is ready to showcase a $292 million mega grant that will be used to help build a new rail tunnel beneath the Hudson River between New York and New Jersey, part of a broader effort to draw a contrast between his economic vision and that of Republicans.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WSB Radio

Dems urge Biden to halt aid to Peru over protest crackdown

MIAMI — (AP) — A group of House Democrats is urging the Biden administration to suspend all U.S. security assistance to Peru over a “pattern of repression” of antigovernment protests that has resulted in more than 50 civilian deaths. The letter, sent Monday and a copy...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WSB Radio

Trustees picked by DeSantis may change progressive college

SARASOTA, Fla. — (AP) — “Your education. Your way. Be original. Be you.”. That's how New College of Florida describes its approach to higher education in an admission brochure. The state school of fewer than 1,000 students nestled along Sarasota Bay has long been known for its progressive thought and creative course offerings that don't use traditional grades.
MICHIGAN STATE
WSB Radio

California holdout in agreement over Colorado River cuts

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — (AP) — Six western states that rely on water from the Colorado River have agreed on a model to dramatically cut their use, months after the federal government called for action and an initial deadline passed. California — with the largest allocation of water from...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WSB Radio

Panel recommends removal of judge from Appeals Court bench

(ATLANTA, Ga.) — It’s the first time that a Georgia judicial watchdog agency has recommended the removal of a state appellate court judge. Following the nonbinding recommendation, the Georgia Supreme Court now has the final say. After multiple ethics violations were made public, Judge Christian Coomer of Cartersville has been on voluntary suspension with pay since January 2021.
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Radio

A powerful Democratic group throws its weight behind election reform

A new paper released Monday by an influential liberal think tank argues that changing how elections are held in the U.S. should be a top-tier issue. "There is another equally fundamental issue that has, until recently, received only niche attention. That issue is electoral reform," writes Alex Tausanovitch, a senior fellow at the Center for American Progress (CAP).
MAINE STATE
WSB Radio

Brazil's Bolsonaro applies for 6-month U.S. visitor visa

RIO DE JANEIRO — (AP) — Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has filed a request for a six-month visitor visa to stay in the U.S., indicating he may have no immediate intention of returning home, where legal issues await. The application was first reported by The Financial Times,...
FLORIDA STATE
WSB Radio

State capital mayor: Plan for courts is like apartheid

JACKSON, Miss. — (AP) — Legislation that would create a separate court system run by unelected judges in part of Mississippi’s capital city is racially motivated, Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said Monday. At a Monday news conference, Lumumba excoriated several bills moving through the state legislature...
JACKSON, MS
WSB Radio

Russian millionaire on trial in hack, insider trade scheme

BOSTON — (AP) — A wealthy Russian businessman and associates made tens of millions of dollars by cheating the stock market in an elaborate scheme that involved hacking into U.S. computer networks to steal insider information about companies such as Microsoft and Tesla, a prosecutor told jurors on Monday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy