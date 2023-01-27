Read full article on original website
South Side Sox Top Prospect No. 85: Carlos Jimenez
2022 High Level DSL (Rookie) Overall 2022 stats 45 games ⚾️ 5 HR ⚾️ 37 RBI ⚾️ .343/.409/.564 ⚾️ 15 BB ⚾️ 31 K. The White Sox signed 1B/OF Carlos Jiménez as a free agent on Feb. 26, 2021. The lefty has played in the Dominican Summer League for the last two years.
Today in White Sox History: January 30
The man who would grow up to be nicknamed “Moose,” Walt Dropo, was born in Moosup, Conn. Dropo would grow to 6´5´´, 220 pounds (gargantuan for the time, still pretty big today!) and thus earn the double-meaning of his nickname. He came to the White Sox in time for the 1955 season, as part of a Frank Lane effort to add some heavier lumber to the lineup. He was just five years removed from his Rookie of the Year and sixth-place MVP finish for the Boston Red Sox.
A.J. Alexy: Another Hot Stove leftover for the White Sox
It’s tough being a White Sox fan these days. Many, if not most of us, still have an extremely bitter taste left over from the backwash of the 2022 season. We can’t even go to Sox Fest to try and cleanse our palates, because those dinner reservations were cancelled by the restaurant. And every other day, it seems, another mouthful of tasteless fodder gets crammed down our throats.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
