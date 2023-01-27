Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super BowlOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
This Huge Flea Market in Pennsylvania is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPhiladelphia, PA
Fake Florida Nursing School Sells 7,600 Phony Diplomas and CertificatesTeressa P.Burlington, NJ
White House Confirms: FBI Searched the Penn Biden Center Looking for More Classified Docs - Back in NovemberWild Orchid MediaWashington, DC
This year’s Super Bowl will feature two Black starting quarterbacks for the first time in NFL historyJalyn SmootKansas City, MO
Related
FOX 28 Spokane
State capital mayor: Plan for separate courts is apartheid
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba says that legislation that would create a separate court system run by unelected judges in part of Mississippi’s capital city is racially motivated. Lumumba says the proposal by legislators from outside the 80% Black city to create a separate court system within its borders reminds him of apartheid. The bill would create a separate judicial district within an area around downtown Jackson where many state-owned buildings are located. The new court system’s judges would be appointed by the chief justice of the Mississippi Supreme Court. It was introduced by Rep. Trey Lamar, a Republican. Lamar did not respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press.
Biden Grabs Female Reporter's Hand, Gets Inches From Her Face When Asked About Why the U.S. Health Emergency Will End
On Tuesday, President Joe Biden displayed another instance of questionable behavior. A reporter asked him a question about the end of the U.S. state of emergency, which is set for May 11th.
Biden Caught Donating Boxes of Classified Documents to the University of Delaware
On Sunday, Maria Bartiromo reported during a Fox News Sunday Morning Futures segment that there are 1,850 boxes filled with classified documents that President Joe Biden donated to his home state's university.
Davis: Time to correct the record again — Hillary Clinton did not have a single email marked ‘classified’
There has been substantial media coverage of President Biden and former Vice President Pence both removing marked classified documents outside the White House after they left the vice presidency (and, in the case of Biden, also including after he was a U.S. senator). Both insist they did so inadvertently. Of course, the word “inadvertent” does not apply to former President Trump’s behavior. As we now know from Mr. Trump’s own admission, he knew documents he took to Mar-a-Lago were classified…
House Democrats have already found something to love about Kevin McCarthy's Republican-led House
Last week, lawmakers offered amendments to legislation on the House floor for the first time since May 2016. Democrats say they're into it.
President Joe Biden Awkwardly Grabs Reporter's Hand & Squeezes Under Umbrella When Asked About Decision To End Covid-19 Emergency
President Joe Biden awkwardly grabbed a reporter’s hand this week and squeezed under her umbrella after being asked about his recent decision to end two Covid-19 national emergencies, RadarOnline.com has learned.The somewhat bizarre incident took place on Tuesday afternoon as the 80-year-old president was departing the White House to visit New York City.While leaving the White House and approaching his helicopter, NBC News Chief White House Correspondent Kristen Welker questioned Biden about his Monday night decision to draw down two Covid-19 national emergencies by May 11.“What's behind your decision to end the Covid emergency?” she asked.But before answering Welker’s question,...
Stormy Daniels Thanks Donald Trump for 'Admitting' She Told Truth
A grand jury is hearing evidence into Trump's alleged involvement in paying Daniels hush money during his 2016 presidential campaign.
House GOP accidentally gives Democrats supermajority on new 'weaponization' subcommittee
An apparent typo in a resolution organizing the committee gives Democrats 9 members on a 12-member committee. The actual plan is to have 21 members.
FOX 28 Spokane
South Dakota Senate censures, reinstates suspended lawmaker
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — The South Dakota Senate has censured and reinstated a Republican senator who was suspended last week. Republican Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller was accused of harassing a legislative aide during an exchange about childhood vaccinations and breastfeeding. The Republican-controlled Senate overwhelmingly approved a report from an investigative committee that concluded Frye-Mueller had harassed a staff member of the Legislative Research Council. The aide filed a complaint last week detailing how Frye-Mueller told the aide her child could die from vaccinations and graphically discussed breastfeeding while her husband was in the room. Frye-Mueller and her husband have denied much of the aide’s complaint. But Senate lawmakers made it clear they believed the aide.
FOX 28 Spokane
Appeals court upholds restraining order on Illinois gun ban
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — An Illinois appellate court has upheld a temporary restraining order on enforcement of the state’s three-week-old law banning semiautomatic weapons. A three-judge panel for the 5th District Appellate Court on Tuesday affirmed the restraining order issued Jan. 20 by an Effingham County circuit judge. The state’s attorney general plans appeal the ruling to the state Supreme Court. The law was enacted largely in response to the mass shooting at an Independence Day parade in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park. It prohibits the manufacture or possession of semiautomatic handguns and rifles and says existing guns must be registered with state police,
FOX 28 Spokane
Lawmakers aim to raise penalties for US airline disruptions
Congress is going to take another look at legislation covering the rights of airline passengers. Democratic Senators Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut and Edward Markey of Massachusetts said Tuesday they re-introduced bills to increase penalties when airlines strand or delay passengers, and to limit airline fees. Both ideas have failed in previous years, but the senators say they’ve got a good chance of success this time because of outrage over debacles like the one at Southwest Airlines in December. But they’ll face obstacles. Republicans haven’t supported the measures yet. And airlines have succeeded before in lobbying Congress against proposals to limit or regulate the fees that they charge customers for services like checking baggage.
FOX 28 Spokane
Congressional candidate accused of campaign violation
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Court documents say a Republican candidate for a North Carolina congressional seat in 2020 has been accused of a campaign finance violation, and that she’s signed a plea agreement. A criminal information filed by federal attorneys on Friday charges Lynda Bennett with willingly and knowingly accepting for her campaign $25,000 in contributions from a relative that were provided in another person’s name. Bennett’s attorney called the case on Monday a technical violation and that Bennett looked forward to “putting it behind her.” She ran for the 11th Congressional District seat that was held by Mark Meadows, who didn’t seek reelection. She ultimately lost in a GOP runoff to Madison Cawthorn.
FOX 28 Spokane
Reports: New grand jury in NY examining Trump hush money
NEW YORK (AP) — Multiple news reports say Manhattan prosecutors have convened a new grand jury to hear evidence in a probe of payments made to keep two women quiet about alleged affairs with former President Donald Trump. The reports cite unnamed sources familiar with the proceedings. A spokesperson for Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg declined to comment Monday. In a post to his Truth Social platform, Trump blasted Bragg as the “Radical Left Manhattan D.A.” and said the new grand jury was “a continuation of the Greatest Witch Hunt of all time.” Trump has denied having affairs with either woman.
FOX 28 Spokane
‘School choice’ is culture-war focus for Kansas lawmakers
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Top Republican legislators in Kansas are focusing on helping conservative parents remove their children from public schools over what’s taught about gender and sexuality. The effort has become their alternative to pursuing a version of what critics call Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” law. A proposal to allow parents to use state tax dollars to pay for private or home schooling was to be available online Tuesday after a committee on K-12 spending introduced the measure in the House. The introduction comes as public school curriculum and funding have become hot button issues for conservative politicians nationwide. Lawmakers in Iowa approved a similar law last week and at least a dozen states are considering similar legislation.
FOX 28 Spokane
Durenberger, former US senator from Minnesota, dies at 88
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Former U.S. Senator David Durenberger has died at age 88. Durenberger was a Minnesota Republican who espoused a progressive brand of politics. His longtime spokesperson says his health has declined in recent months and he died Tuesday morning at his St. Paul home. Durenberger won a U.S. Senate seat in 1978 and served three terms. He was a champion of health care reform. He became a critic of the Republican Party as it tilted toward slashing government programs. Democratic Gov. Tim Walz will give a eulogy at Durenberger’s funeral next Tuesday at the former senator’s alma mater, St. John’s University in Collegeville.
FOX 28 Spokane
AP News Summary at 5:22 p.m. EST
Impassioned calls for police reform at Tyre Nichols’ funeral. MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A funeral for Tyre Nichols blended a celebration of his life with outrage over the brutal beating he endured at the hands of the Memphis police and heated calls for police reform. The Rev. Al Sharpton and Vice President Kamala Harris both delivered impassioned speeches Wednesday calling on Congress to pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, a broad package of police reforms that includes a national registry for police officers disciplined for misconduct, a ban on no-knock warrants and other measures. In the three weeks since his death, five officers have been fired and charged with murder, and their specialized unit was disbanded.
Comments / 0