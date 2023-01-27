Read full article on original website
Johnson City Press
McHugh has career game in Tribe's rout of 'Blazers
KINGSPORT — It seemed like an endless parade of Dobyns-Bennett makes. The Indians shot an impressive 37-for-67 from the field in Tuesday’s 89-69 boys basketball thumping of Big 5 Conference foe Daniel Boone at the Tribe Athletic Complex 89-69.
Bucs crush Wofford to break home losing streak
East Tennessee State’s basketball players walked off the court at Freedom Hall on Wednesday night with a collective sigh of relief. They finally won a home game.
Cash, Carter ready to hit the stage
KINGSPORT — Cash and Carter are almost ready for the big stage. The two newest bobcats at Bays Mountain Park will soon be available for viewing after undergoing months of socialization, park officials said.
Lady Vols visit No. 4 Tigers in SEC collision
BATON ROUGE, La. — Something has to give when Tennessee visits No. 4 LSU on Monday. The Southeastern Conference women’s basketball teams — which, along with top-ranked South Carolina, boast perfect league records — face off at 7 p.m. at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. ESPN2 is showing the game.
Morris' career-high 31 lifts No, 3 LSU over Tennessee, 76-68
BATON ROUGE, La. — Alexis Morris scored a career-high 31 points, stirring a raucous sellout crowd with a series of clutch transition layups in the fourth quarter, and third-ranked LSU remained unbeaten with a 76-68 victory over Tennessee on Monday night. Angel Reese had 18 points and 17 rebounds...
Timekeepers still needed for Kingsport swim meets
The Kingsport Aquatic Center said Wednesday it is still looking for volunteers to be timekeepers for two upcoming swim meets. Timekeepers are needed for the Mid-South event on Feb. 2-4, according to a press release from the city of Kingsport.
Today In Johnson City History: Feb. 1
Feb. 1, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Knoxville Tribune reported, “W. D. Kenner, agent of several of the largest insurance companies in the country, left for a business trip to Johnson City Friday morning.”. According to www.loc.gov, The Knoxville Tribune was a newspaper published in...
Bays Mountain wolf, Unalii, dies over the weekend
KINGSPORT — Bays Mountain Park announced Tuesday the death of one of its wolves, Unalii. “He had a kind and friendly spirit that endeared him to anyone that worked with him,” Park Manager Megan Krager. “He was known to be a big eater and always tried to make his way to the front of the chow line at feeding time. Everyone at the park will miss him greatly.”
Rainbow Asian Cuisine: Calm amid the (snow) storm
Dine-around bunch alumni the Retiree recently returned from her holiday sojourn out west. Our friend arrived in Johnson City after enduring an eight-hour flight that expanded to 11-plus hours caused by bad weather flight re-routings that included an unlooked-for side trip to Tallahassee, Florida.
ETSU Music hosting Isotone
If you have an affinity for eclectic concerts, science or both, then make plans to attend the Isotone concert at East Tennessee State University’s Martin Center for the Arts on Monday, Feb. 6, at 7:30 p.m. “Isotone has a double meaning of importance to musicians and scientists. Isotone means...
Washington County Schools name teachers of the year
Washington County Schools recently announced its three district-level teachers of the year for the 2023-24 academic year. According to Washington County Schools Superintendent Jerry Boyd, every year, Washington County Schools recognizes “extraordinary teachers from each school and across the grade levels.” Of these exceptional teachers, Tara Thompson, Cheryl Honeycutt and Amanda Elliot were named the district’s teachers of the year for their respective grade levels.
Two women injured in Tuesday crash
Two Kingsport women were taken to the hospital Tuesday afternoon when their car was struck by a Ford-F250 at the intersection of East Industry Drive and South Wilcox Drive. Jill McCulloch and Jody E. Wolfe were taken to Holston Valley Medical Center after the accident, which occurred around 6:30 p.m.
Jason Derulo, Rainbow Kitten Surprise headlining ETSU SGA spring concert
Jason Derulo, who has more than 20 billion streams, and Rainbow Kitten Surprise, whose music has generated more than one billion streams, will co-headline this year’s Student Government Association spring concert at East Tennessee State University. The event is set for 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, at the...
Of One Accord outlines scope of services provided in 2022
ROGERSVILLE — Of One Accord Ministries released its end-of-the-year report for 2022, which noted that the organization served almost 95,000 people in Hawkins and Hancock counties. The document was handed out at the monthly Rogersville/Hawkins County Chamber of Commerce Breakfast on Jan. 26.
Repair work to close section of Bart Green Drive
Bart Green Drive will be closed to traffic at 243 Bart Green Drive on Wednesday, Feb. 1. The road will be closed while Johnson City Water and Sewer Services crews complete repairs to existing sewer structures.
20 years later: Astronaut who died on Columbia has local connection to Kingsport
It was 20 years ago today when Laurel Clark and six other astronauts died as the space shuttle Columbia deteriorated around them as they reentered the earth’s atmosphere. Before she died, though, Clark had a Kingsport connection. She had visited the city and area several times as her brother-in-law, Dave Clark, had roots here.
Vehicle collides with boulder on U.S. Route 23 at Powell Valley
NORTON — A boulder fell from the mountainside above U.S. Route 23 near the Powell Valley Overlook Tuesday. According to a post on the Wise County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the massive rock fell onto southbound U.S. 23 near mile marker 38 — south of the overlook — and a vehicle struck it.
“Come and just have fun” – Skating rink organizes night for special needs folks
NORTON – Jahmal Potter wants everyone to have fun at his business. While his arcade/skating rink/event venue The Great often fills the parking lot and street parking in downtown Norton, Potter said he has found that the normal flash and noise may leave some area residents out of that fun.
Johnson City Schools seeks community stakeholder input
Johnson City Schools is asking for community stakeholder input on how the district is spending its Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funds for a six-month update. The district’s ESSER documents can be viewed by clicking here or visiting www.jcschools.org/ESSER.
State grant funding to go for water projects in Washington County
Washington County commissioners recently approved an interlocal agreement with the city of Kingsport regarding grant funding for a public water project in the Deakins Road, Double Springs Road and Hunt Road area. The project is part of the Washington County’s continued partnership with area municipal utility systems to extend water...
