Fort Drum, NY

First lady, Jill Biden to visit Fort Drum Monday

By Reegan Domagala
 6 days ago

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The first lady, Jill Biden will be visiting U.S. Army Garrison Fort Drum on Monday, January 30, 2023.

As part of her Joining Forces initiative, Jill Biden and Deputy Secretary of Defense Dr. Kathleen Hicks will be in Fort Drum, the home of the storied 10th Mountain Division, to meet with military families.

The first lady will discuss improving employment opportunities for military spouses while meeting with families and leaders in the military-connected community. Increasing economic security for military spouses is one of the focus areas of the Joining Forces initiative.

The mission of the Joining Forces is to support military and veteran families, caregivers, and survivors.

