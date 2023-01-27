ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San Antonio Report

Ana Sandoval formally resigns as City Council lays plans to fill District 7 seat

The City of San Antonio will begin accepting applications for a temporary City Council appointment on Feb. 13 — the council’s second opening in three months. Members of the council voted Thursday to accept the resignation of District 7 Councilwoman Ana Sandoval, who is stepping down at the end of the month to start a new job in the research division at University Health.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Report

City rolls out violent crime reduction plan

Residents in up to 28 “hot spots” of violent crime throughout San Antonio may have already noticed an increased police presence over the last month as part of the city’s new Violent Crime Reduction Plan developed by the University of Texas at San Antonio. The hot-spot policing...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Report

CPS Energy budget approved with no rate increase, but two planned for following years

CPS Energy customers won’t see a rate increase in 2023, but two substantial hikes loom on the horizon, utility officials reaffirmed Monday. The discussion around rate increases came as the board of trustees voted Monday to approve a roughly $1.7 billion operating budget that will take effect Wednesday, the first day of the utility’s 2024 fiscal year.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Report

Where I Live: Alta Vista

The Where I Live series aims to showcase our diverse city and region by spotlighting its many vibrant neighborhoods. Each week a local resident invites us over and lets us in on what makes their neighborhood special. Have we been to your neighborhood yet? Get in touch to share your story.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Report

San Antonio celebrates Black History Month with performances, exhibitions and tours

From vibrant art exhibitions to powerful theatrical performances, events around town throughout the month of February celebrate Black history in San Antonio and beyond. Dive into some of our city’s lesser-known history and experience the breadth of contemporary art being created and performed by local Black artists in the selection of Black History Month events below.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Report

San Antonio Report

San Antonio, TX
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
572K+
Views
ABOUT

San Antonio Report is San Antonio’s online and paywall-free source for local politics, business, development, environment, education, health, arts and culture, technology news as well as op-eds and commentaries.

 https://sanantonioreport.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy