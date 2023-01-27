Read full article on original website
Ana Sandoval formally resigns as City Council lays plans to fill District 7 seat
The City of San Antonio will begin accepting applications for a temporary City Council appointment on Feb. 13 — the council’s second opening in three months. Members of the council voted Thursday to accept the resignation of District 7 Councilwoman Ana Sandoval, who is stepping down at the end of the month to start a new job in the research division at University Health.
City rolls out violent crime reduction plan
Residents in up to 28 “hot spots” of violent crime throughout San Antonio may have already noticed an increased police presence over the last month as part of the city’s new Violent Crime Reduction Plan developed by the University of Texas at San Antonio. The hot-spot policing...
Sandoval accuses Palaez of ‘tantrum’ as council mulls final pandemic relief funding
After a nearly year-long process, San Antonio City Council will vote next week on how to spend the last large batch of federal coronavirus pandemic relief funds. On Thursday, two council members voiced disapproval of the proposed list of agencies recommended to receive those funds, for two very different reasons.
Sakai wants ‘shared power’ with commissioners, won’t commit to The Link, downtown baseball stadium
New Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai — a longtime civil court judge before he was elected in November — says he’s focused on applying his bench experience to solving problems within the criminal justice system, updating decades-old county technology systems and improving working conditions for county employees.
Expert: San Antonio’s violent crime hotspot initiative will need strong oversight to avoid overpolicing
San Antonio City Council will be briefed on a three-year violent crime reduction plan Wednesday including a “hotspot” initiative that sends extra officers to small geographic parts of town experiencing increased violent crime. The council briefing comes less than a week after video was released showing five Memphis,...
CPS Energy budget approved with no rate increase, but two planned for following years
CPS Energy customers won’t see a rate increase in 2023, but two substantial hikes loom on the horizon, utility officials reaffirmed Monday. The discussion around rate increases came as the board of trustees voted Monday to approve a roughly $1.7 billion operating budget that will take effect Wednesday, the first day of the utility’s 2024 fiscal year.
She ‘listens first, acts second’: ACT 4 SA’s Ananda Tomas won’t stop pushing for police reform
As she and a colleague delivered four boxes containing more than 38,000 signatures to the San Antonio city clerk this month, Ananda Tomas’ eyes started to well with tears. “It’s really happening,” she said as a clerk sealed and time-stamped the boxes. The signatures, from residents in...
Even without water champion Lyle Larson, Texas lege poised to tackle tough water issues
With its rich and complicated water history, San Antonio could play a substantial role in how state water challenges are addressed this legislative session, even without former State Rep. Lyle Larson (R-San Antonio), long considered one of the state’s most influential water champions. That’s the view of SAWS President...
Bexar County, school districts announce Wednesday closures as winter freeze lingers
This story has been updated. The announcements of closures and delays kept coming Tuesday. Bexar County and most school districts announced they would remain closed for a second day as potentially dangerous road conditions were expected to continue, while a slew of public agencies and private businesses shared adjusted hours and closures.
San Antonio has dozens of downtown bars, but there’s only one Alamo
Let’s not make this a drinking game, but how many bars can you name within walking distance of Alamo Plaza? I stopped when I passed the number 50. There is something for every thirsty soul in the walkable, tourist-centric San Antonio downtown: quiet to loud, classy to tacky, elegant to casual to downright dives.
City moves to use eminent domain to acquire bar property for Alamo Museum
After impassioned pleas on both sides of the issue, City Council approved an ordinance Thursday that allows for the seizure of a bar owner’s property to make way for the planned Alamo Museum and Visitor Center. Nine of 11 council members voted in favor of acquiring the property —...
San Antonio will name a street after Mexican American labor hero Emma Tenayuca
San Antonio City Council voted Thursday to honor 1930’s labor organizer, educator and civil rights activist Emma Tenayuca with a street designation near the site of the famous Pecan Shellers strike. Tenayuca’s name will be added to the Memorial Way street signs near the site of the old pecan...
Rent prices in San Antonio on a downward trend as economy reboots
Apartment renters soon could see relief after more than a year of extreme growth in rent costs in San Antonio and across the country. The average apartment rent in San Antonio during 2022 rose to $1,200 as the cost of rent grew by 15.5% in 2021 and at the start of 2022.
The 10 most disruptive areas of research happening in San Antonio
Texas is no stranger to disrupting the status quo. Across the country, governments and thought leaders look to recreate the success that the Lone Star state has long enjoyed thanks to its business-forward mindset and “shake it up” attitude. As Texas looks to the future, it is well...
Ice storm causes power outages, snaps trees across northern Bexar County
This story has been updated. Icy precipitation from a winter storm continued Wednesday, leaving thousands of residents without power and snapping trees and branches across northern Bexar County. By late afternoon, power had been restored to all but about 6,500 CPS Energy customers, mostly in North and Northwest San Antonio,...
New restaurant at Stinson Airport blazes trails for Southside youth
The new Trailblazer Café at the Stinson Municipal Airport is dedicated not only to aviation pioneers of the past but trailblazers of the present and future. And, there’s a juicy, stacked burger to go along with that. The restaurant, serving a full menu featuring burgers, sandwiches, salads, smoothies...
Freezing rain not expected in Bexar County, but Hill Country road conditions will be dangerous
This story has been updated. Hill Country counties north of Bexar are prepping for freezing rain and dangerous road conditions through Wednesday, as the National Weather Service warned of “multiple rounds of wintry precipitation,” including freezing rain and sleet. Bexar County is not expected to see freezing rain,...
Where I Live: Alta Vista
The Where I Live series aims to showcase our diverse city and region by spotlighting its many vibrant neighborhoods. Each week a local resident invites us over and lets us in on what makes their neighborhood special. Have we been to your neighborhood yet? Get in touch to share your story.
San Antonio celebrates Black History Month with performances, exhibitions and tours
From vibrant art exhibitions to powerful theatrical performances, events around town throughout the month of February celebrate Black history in San Antonio and beyond. Dive into some of our city’s lesser-known history and experience the breadth of contemporary art being created and performed by local Black artists in the selection of Black History Month events below.
Only the beginning: North Loop 1604 expansion will make for a decade of on-ramps to traffic jams
Motorists who frequently travel North Loop 1604 have been coping with lane closures, major gridlock and other impacts of construction for more than a year. The first phase of the $1 billion lane expansion project began in May 2021 on a stretch of roadway spanning from State Highway 16 (Bandera Road) to Interstate 10.
