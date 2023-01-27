Read full article on original website
LA CROSSE TALK PM: La Crosse teachers’ union prez Martinez on $60 million referendum, school board elections, no homework
La Crosse Education Association — otherwise known as the teachers’ union — president Jesse Martinez joined WIZM for La Crosse Talk PM. La Crosse Talk PM airs weekdays at 5:06 p.m. Listen on the WIZM app, online here, or on 92.3 FM / 1410 AM / 106.7 FM (north of Onalaska). Find all the podcasts here or subscribe to La Crosse Talk PM wherever you get your podcasts.
LISTEN — La Crosse bus union president: MTU workers asking for a raise
Todd Strasser, the president of ATU 519, here in La Crosse — otherwise known as the bus union president — joined the Democratic Voice podcast with La Crosse County Democratic Party chair William Garcia to discuss negotiations happening between the union and the city for a pay increase.
New list of most endangered old buildings in La Crosse is being compiled for this year
A yearly Top 10 list important to history buffs in La Crosse is being prepared for 2023. Members of the city heritage preservation commission have been told they may get a preliminary list of endangered local buildings by next month. The list has been compiled for a few years now, and planner Tim Acklin says it’s good for the public to know about some of the older buildings around town.
LA CROSSE TALK PM: Wisconsin’s “nonpartisan” 2023 spring elections
The primary for the spring elections is just weeks away. Chris Haskell from the League of Women Voters of the La Crosse Area joined La Crosse Talk PM on Monday to discuss some of the things we might see on the ballot. La Crosse Talk PM airs weekdays at 5:06...
La Crosse board OKs $50,000 for PFAS “forever chemical” work on French Island
The city of La Crosse plans to continue its investigation of groundwater contamination by PFAS “forever chemicals” at the city airport. The board of public works Monday endorsed a request for $50,000 to fund the remediation work planned for 2023. The plans include more sampling of groundwater at...
O’Brien chosen to head La Crosse County GOP
La Crosse County Republicans have chosen a new local chair. Jackie O’Brien was named county chair of the party this weekend, succeeding Bill Feehan, who stepped down as county chairman to devote more time to leading the 3rd Congressional District GOP. Feehan will now serve on the executive committee for the county Republicans.
COVID drops to very low levels in region, as Washington considers ending emergency period
President Biden wants to declare an end to the country’s COVID emergency this May. Republicans say the emergency should end now. Either way, three years of special precautions against the virus could be over soon. La Crosse County is averaging about a dozen new COVID cases a week, according to Bridget Cardinali of the county health department. She says La Crosse area residents are above average in getting booster shots against COVID, at 24 per cent compared to an average of 19 per cent.
LA CROSSE TALK PM: Gundersen dietitian Birkel on food myths, veganism, pre-made dinners
Gundersen registered dietitian Laura Birkel joined WIZM on Wednesday for La Crosse Talk PM to break down some of myths out there in the food world, how to navigate protein as a vegan, those pre-made dinners we see everywhere and some discrepancies with the new food compass — plus much more.
UW-Madison’s Varsity Band performing in West Salem this Saturday
The University of Wisconsin varsity band is heading to West Salem’s Heider Center for a show at 7 p.m. Saturday (doors open 30 minutes prior to show time). This talented group of musicians will play a variety of songs, including fan favorites and new arrangements. Honoring Badger Band traditions like their popular Fifth Quarter and “On, Wisconsin!” the concert will appeal to Badger Band fans of all ages.
Reckless homicide trial in 2019 Holmen area death could happen late this year
A reckless homicide case in La Crosse County dating back to 2019 could go to trial late this year. Judge Elliott Levine says a trial for Lori Ann Phillips of Holmen may be set for November or December. Phillips is accused of causing the apparent hit-and-run death of her husband Mark in February of 2019.
