President Biden wants to declare an end to the country’s COVID emergency this May. Republicans say the emergency should end now. Either way, three years of special precautions against the virus could be over soon. La Crosse County is averaging about a dozen new COVID cases a week, according to Bridget Cardinali of the county health department. She says La Crosse area residents are above average in getting booster shots against COVID, at 24 per cent compared to an average of 19 per cent.

LA CROSSE COUNTY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO