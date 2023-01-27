ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wizmnews.com

LA CROSSE TALK PM: La Crosse teachers’ union prez Martinez on $60 million referendum, school board elections, no homework

La Crosse Education Association — otherwise known as the teachers’ union — president Jesse Martinez joined WIZM for La Crosse Talk PM. La Crosse Talk PM airs weekdays at 5:06 p.m. Listen on the WIZM app, online here, or on 92.3 FM / 1410 AM / 106.7 FM (north of Onalaska). Find all the podcasts here or subscribe to La Crosse Talk PM wherever you get your podcasts.
LA CROSSE, WI
wizmnews.com

New list of most endangered old buildings in La Crosse is being compiled for this year

A yearly Top 10 list important to history buffs in La Crosse is being prepared for 2023. Members of the city heritage preservation commission have been told they may get a preliminary list of endangered local buildings by next month. The list has been compiled for a few years now, and planner Tim Acklin says it’s good for the public to know about some of the older buildings around town.
LA CROSSE, WI
wizmnews.com

O’Brien chosen to head La Crosse County GOP

La Crosse County Republicans have chosen a new local chair. Jackie O’Brien was named county chair of the party this weekend, succeeding Bill Feehan, who stepped down as county chairman to devote more time to leading the 3rd Congressional District GOP. Feehan will now serve on the executive committee for the county Republicans.
LA CROSSE COUNTY, WI
wizmnews.com

COVID drops to very low levels in region, as Washington considers ending emergency period

President Biden wants to declare an end to the country’s COVID emergency this May. Republicans say the emergency should end now. Either way, three years of special precautions against the virus could be over soon. La Crosse County is averaging about a dozen new COVID cases a week, according to Bridget Cardinali of the county health department. She says La Crosse area residents are above average in getting booster shots against COVID, at 24 per cent compared to an average of 19 per cent.
LA CROSSE COUNTY, WI
wizmnews.com

UW-Madison’s Varsity Band performing in West Salem this Saturday

The University of Wisconsin varsity band is heading to West Salem’s Heider Center for a show at 7 p.m. Saturday (doors open 30 minutes prior to show time). This talented group of musicians will play a variety of songs, including fan favorites and new arrangements. Honoring Badger Band traditions like their popular Fifth Quarter and “On, Wisconsin!” the concert will appeal to Badger Band fans of all ages.
WEST SALEM, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy