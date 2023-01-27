ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

KIII 3News

City of Beeville prepares for freezing temperatures

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Beeville City Public Works Department was busy treating roads and overpasses ahead of Tuesday night's freeze warning. Crews were spreading the sand out along the various bridges in town. There were nearly 30 that were addressed because of the possibility that they could ice up overnight if the temperatures go below 32 degrees.
BEEVILLE, TX
wastetodaymagazine.com

Corpus Christi, Texas, OKs deal to sell methane from local landfill

During a Jan. 24 Corpus Christi, Texas, City Council meeting, Mayor Paulette Guajardo and City Council approved an ordinance authorizing a 30-year ground lease, including two options to extend it for five years, with Corpus Christi Renewables LLC, for the development, management, operation and sale of processed methane or landfill gas at the Cefe Valenzuela Landfill.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
southtexascommunitynews.com

Council Adopts Building and Fire Code Updates

CORPUS CHRISTI (News Release) – The Corpus Christi City Council approved the adoption of Building and Fire-related codes to the 2021 International Code Council (ICC) standards with local amendments. The City of Corpus Christi currently utilizes the International Code Council’s 2015 edition with local amendments. Some updates to...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Aransas Pass Progress

Aransas Pass Animal Control Accused of ‘Dumping’ Beloved Stray

, , , , Where oh where is ‘Wilson’, the cat? The people-friendly stray, likely feral feline, had been a common sight for visitors, residents, even employees around the Aransas Pass Navigation District and Mickey’s Bar & Grill at 430 Ransom Rd. Then, mysteriously, it vanished some time on or about Tuesday, January 17. One of Wilson’s admirers started to unravel the truth, one so disturbing it led to an internal investigation by the Aransas Pass Police, the outcome of that probe still pending. Jenney Hill is a cat lover. The 70-year-old New Orleans native has eight of her own at...
ARANSAS PASS, TX
mysoutex.com

The Coastal Burn: Fire danger high, region dry

A recent grass fire in Sinton was sparked by unsafe trash burning as dry conditions choke the Coastal Bend. Thanks to an ongoing drought, strong winds and the recent cold snap, the Coastal Bend has become a tinderbox, prompting burn bans around the region. “The predominant fires that we have...
SINTON, TX
thebendmag.com

Where to Eat Now in Corpus Christi and the Surrounding Areas

Over the last few years, the restaurant industry has been forced to adjust, adapt and overcome. New business models, operations and menus were created by innovative restauranteurs aiming to keep their doors open amid a pandemic. Now, dining rooms are filled to the brim, reservations are required and we’re reminded that bold flavors are in abundance in the Coastal Bend. From new spots opening up to tried and true staples that never let us down, the food scene is anything but scarce.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
