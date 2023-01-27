, , , , Where oh where is ‘Wilson’, the cat? The people-friendly stray, likely feral feline, had been a common sight for visitors, residents, even employees around the Aransas Pass Navigation District and Mickey’s Bar & Grill at 430 Ransom Rd. Then, mysteriously, it vanished some time on or about Tuesday, January 17. One of Wilson’s admirers started to unravel the truth, one so disturbing it led to an internal investigation by the Aransas Pass Police, the outcome of that probe still pending. Jenney Hill is a cat lover. The 70-year-old New Orleans native has eight of her own at...

ARANSAS PASS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO