New councilmember raises environmental concerns over second Island bridge
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi City Council voted Tuesday to endorse a resolution for the 88th legislature to plan and build a second vehicle traffic bridge to Padre Island in the Texas Department of Transportation's ten year master plan. But one council member voiced some environmental concerns, as...
National search begins for new Corpus Christi fire chief
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The national search for a permanent City of Corpus Christi fire chief has begun. Tuesday, Corpus Christi City Council took time to congratulate and thank former fire chief Robert Rocha for his leadership and numerous contributions to our city. That included his art in implementing...
Population of homeless in Corpus Christi appears to be growing
Kyle Kanutson, the president of the non-profit organization Homeless Issues Partnership, has dedicated his life to helping people in need.
Drivers express frustration as AEP Texas continues work on North Padre Island
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The weather has work zones on North Padre Island causing drivers to second guess if it's worth getting on the roads. Over the weekend, AEP Texas began work on a major electric transmission line, which is causing crews to close roads along State Highway 361 headed to Port Aransas, and Park Road 22 on North Padre -- in 15 minute increments.
Corpus Christi City Council approves to allocate $160K toward ongoing lawsuit
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi City Council appropriated an additional $161,000 dollars in funding to handle the lawsuit filed by former Corpus Christi – Nueces County Public Health District Director Annette Rodriguez against city leaders. Dis. 3 Councilmember Roland Barrera said the city has already spent $50,000...
City of Corpus Christi sees $70M price tag to replace old water pipes
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Over the weekend, a massive sinkhole formed along N. Tancahua St causing traffic delays for many drivers, and also raising questions regarding the city's efforts to repair our underground waterlines. The repairs to N. Tancuhua Street have been made, but the road will be shutdown...
City of Beeville prepares for freezing temperatures
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Beeville City Public Works Department was busy treating roads and overpasses ahead of Tuesday night's freeze warning. Crews were spreading the sand out along the various bridges in town. There were nearly 30 that were addressed because of the possibility that they could ice up overnight if the temperatures go below 32 degrees.
Shortage of disinfecting chemical could effect the city's drinking water
Corpus Christi's supply of permanganate is running low after fire in Illinois destroyed the sole source of permanganate chemical in the U.S.
Corpus Christi, Texas, OKs deal to sell methane from local landfill
During a Jan. 24 Corpus Christi, Texas, City Council meeting, Mayor Paulette Guajardo and City Council approved an ordinance authorizing a 30-year ground lease, including two options to extend it for five years, with Corpus Christi Renewables LLC, for the development, management, operation and sale of processed methane or landfill gas at the Cefe Valenzuela Landfill.
Warming centers available as cold temperatures drag on into Thursday
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — City of Corpus Christi officials will be operating warming centers at local senior centers and libraries through Thursday as temperatures remain in the 30s and 40s. Free rides to the warming centers will be available on RTA buses. Only one location will be open late...
Gulf Coast Humane Society sees highest month for adoptions in 78 years
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Gulf Coast Humane Society has some exciting news for the month of January. The clinic has more than 200 adoptions under its belt for the month, which is the most the facility has had in 78 years for any month. Gulf Coast Humane Society...
Waterline break causes massive sinkhole on Tancahua St.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An emergency road closure is in place on N. Tancuhua St. due to a massive sinkhole caused by a waterline break. A city crew has been on site working on the hole located on North Tancahua St. between Lipan and Comanche. Repairs are expected to...
Flights to, from Corpus Christi airport affected by Texas winter weather
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Winter weather across Texas is affecting flights here in Corpus Christi. As of 9:30 a.m., seven flights scheduled to arrive or depart Corpus Christi International Airport have been cancelled or delayed. More flight impacts may develop as the day progresses, city officials said in a...
Council Adopts Building and Fire Code Updates
CORPUS CHRISTI (News Release) – The Corpus Christi City Council approved the adoption of Building and Fire-related codes to the 2021 International Code Council (ICC) standards with local amendments. The City of Corpus Christi currently utilizes the International Code Council’s 2015 edition with local amendments. Some updates to...
Aransas Pass Animal Control Accused of ‘Dumping’ Beloved Stray
, , , , Where oh where is ‘Wilson’, the cat? The people-friendly stray, likely feral feline, had been a common sight for visitors, residents, even employees around the Aransas Pass Navigation District and Mickey’s Bar & Grill at 430 Ransom Rd. Then, mysteriously, it vanished some time on or about Tuesday, January 17. One of Wilson’s admirers started to unravel the truth, one so disturbing it led to an internal investigation by the Aransas Pass Police, the outcome of that probe still pending. Jenney Hill is a cat lover. The 70-year-old New Orleans native has eight of her own at...
Coastal Bend school districts delay, close due to impending weather
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With many counties around the Coastal Bend taking preimptive measures against possible freezing temperatures Tuesday night, San Diego Independent School District will have a delayed start Feb. 1. The school district posted to their social media page to inform residents that students will have a...
Corpus Christi's beloved 'Popcorn Guy' Jason Grosboll recognized at City Hall
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Jason Grosboll has captivated the internet and the Sparkling City by the Sea. The self-proclaimed 'Popcorn Guy' was recognized at Corpus Christi City Hall Tuesday morning after a whirlwind month for the Century 16 Theatre worker. Back in December, Grosboll was filmed layering butter on...
The Coastal Burn: Fire danger high, region dry
A recent grass fire in Sinton was sparked by unsafe trash burning as dry conditions choke the Coastal Bend. Thanks to an ongoing drought, strong winds and the recent cold snap, the Coastal Bend has become a tinderbox, prompting burn bans around the region. “The predominant fires that we have...
Where to Eat Now in Corpus Christi and the Surrounding Areas
Over the last few years, the restaurant industry has been forced to adjust, adapt and overcome. New business models, operations and menus were created by innovative restauranteurs aiming to keep their doors open amid a pandemic. Now, dining rooms are filled to the brim, reservations are required and we’re reminded that bold flavors are in abundance in the Coastal Bend. From new spots opening up to tried and true staples that never let us down, the food scene is anything but scarce.
'Birds in Art' traveling exhibition flies south to Rockport Center for the Arts
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For the next few months, "bird" is truly the word. Exhibitions Curator Elena Rodriguez joined us live to spread the word about the debut of the prestigious, internationally-curated "Birds in Art" exhibition at the freshly-rebuilt Rockport Center for the Arts. The "Birds in Art" exhibition...
