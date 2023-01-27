The Emporia High School bowling teams were at the Great Plains Tournament in Wichita over the weekend. A total of 32 teams participated in the tournament, with the top eight teams from baker play advancing to the bracket. The Emporia girls finished fifth in baker with a total score of 4,556. They advanced to bracket play where they lost two games to fourth-seeded Junction City in the opening round. Darby Hauff was their top individual bowler with a three-game series of 558.

EMPORIA, KS ・ 3 HOURS AGO