Emporia bowling teams compete at Great Plains Tournament
The Emporia High School bowling teams were at the Great Plains Tournament in Wichita over the weekend. A total of 32 teams participated in the tournament, with the top eight teams from baker play advancing to the bracket. The Emporia girls finished fifth in baker with a total score of 4,556. They advanced to bracket play where they lost two games to fourth-seeded Junction City in the opening round. Darby Hauff was their top individual bowler with a three-game series of 558.
Emporia boys swim takes fourth at Topeka West
The Emporia High School boys swim team finished fourth at the Topeka West Invitational on Wednesday. Logan Woydziak finished third in the 100 free with a time of 54.53 to earn a state consideration time. He was also fourth in the 200 IM with a time of 2:17.23. Dawson is excited with how he is finishing the season.
Emporia’s Parker Leeds, Jaden Thomas sign National Letters of Intent
Two Emporia High School football seniors signed their National Letters of Intent to play college football on Wednesday afternoon. Wide receiver Parker Leeds will stay home to play for Emporia State, while offensive lineman Jaden Thomas will play at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology in Terra Haute, Ind.
Lady Hornets Complete Season Sweep of Hillcats with 68-43 Win
Three Lady Hornets reached double figures as Emporia State defeated Rogers State 68-43 on Sunday afternoon at White Auditorium. Emporia State began the game on a 13-4 run that lasted nearly seven minutes which was capped by a Kylee Scheer three to give the Lady Hornets a nine-point lead. The Lady Hornets led the Hillcats 15-8 through the first quarter as Emporia State limited Rogers State to just four field goals in the opening period.
Emporia State names Ken Murczek head volleyball coach
Emporia State has announced the hiring of Ken Murczek as head volleyball coach. "I want to thank David Spafford and the members of the search committee for giving me the opportunity to coach at Emporia State," said Murczek. "Volleyball is important in the MIAA. I cannot wait to get with the team and start building our vision of where Hornet volleyball can go in the future."
ESU men comes from behind to top Rogers State
The Emporia State men’s basketball team overcame a nearly seven-minute scoring drought in the first half on the way to a 77-63 come-from-behind win over Rogers State on Sunday afternoon at White Auditorium. The Hornets had a 19-12 lead with 10:29 left in the first half and led 23-18...
William F. Cook
William F. Cook of Emporia died on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at his home. He was 95.
Emporia finishes warm and wet January
A February warm-up is coming to the Flint Hills. But residents should be careful not to make things too hot. The National Weather Service advised Wednesday that gusty south winds could create “a few hours of very high grassland fire danger” Saturday afternoon.
Cold enough for you? Relief is coming
If it's any comfort as you step outside Tuesday: the coldest month of the year in Emporia is almost over. Emporia normally has highs of 41 degrees and lows of 21 during January. The norms will go up about four degrees during February.
Dr. Ernest Louis “Doc” Kratina, Jr.
Dr. Ernest Louis “Doc” Kratina, Jr., 77, of Delia, Kansas, passed away Friday, January 27, 2023. He was born July 9, 1945, in Dayton, Ohio, the son of Ernest L. and Wilma J. (Hotzel) Kratina, Sr. He was a graduate of Seaman High School and received his doctorate from Kansas State University. He served in the U.S. Army, Kansas Army National Guard and Army Reserves for a total of 23 years of service, retiring at the rank of Colonel.
Jesus C. Aranda
Jesus C. Aranda of Emporia died on Thursday, January 26, 2023 at Newman Regional Health in Emporia. He was 88. Jesus was born on February 24, 1934 in Guanajuato, Mexico the son of Augustin and SanJuana Carreras Aranda. He married Aurora Guerra in 1957 in Mexico. She died on July 8, 2012 in Topeka, Kansas.
History Center celebrates Kansas Day
The Lyon County History Center celebrated Kansas Day in style with a birthday bash open to the public on Saturday morning. The event also marked the beginning of a new series of events and programs as the historical society emerges from pandemic-era restrictions. “We’re back,” Greg Jordan, executive director, said....
EmporiYUM Restaurant Month is here
We hope you are hungry, because the fourth annual EmporiYUM Restaurant Month is here. Starting Feb. 1, The Emporia Gazette, US Foods, and the Flint Hills Technical College Culinary Arts program are celebrating restaurant month in Emporia, an annual month-long event that celebrates dining in Emporia. “With over 40 eateries...
UPDATE: Travel plaza groundbreaking by April, Brown says
Plans for a travel plaza complex in west Emporia are moving forward, with names going on dotted lines. “Our travel plaza customer ... we signed contracts with him a few days ago,” Johnny Brown with Brown Stone Development said Monday. “We’ll break ground before April 1.”
Flint Hills Technical College Prairie Fire award honors Simmons Pet Food
Friday evening marked the first year of an annual award celebrating the contributions of community partners to Flint Hills Technical College. The inaugural Prairie Fire Award ceremony honored Simmons Pet Food for their continued investments and partnership with the college.
About town
The Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce Government Matters Committee and League of Women Voters will host the first legislative dialogue for this session on Saturday, Feb. 18, in the conference rooms at Flint Hills Technical College, 3301 W. 18th Ave. Coffee will be available at 8 a.m. with the Dialogue beginning at 8:30 a.m. Senator Jeff Longbine and Representatives Dr. Duane Droge, Mark Schreiber, and Eric Smith have been invited to participate.
Pioneer Bluffs seeks new Executive Director
MATFIELD GREEN — Lynn Smith has announced her retirement from Pioneer Bluffs, pending a successful search for the next executive director of the historic Flint Hills ranch. The Pioneer Bluffs Board of Directors is looking for a person to continue their mission of preserving and sharing ranching heritage. “We...
Sewell installed as Realtors President
An Emporia broker officially was installed as President of the Sunflower Association of Realtors over the weekend. Aaron Sewell of RE/MAX EK Real Estate will serve over the association through 2023. He was inducted into the presidency in early December.
'Abstractive' reception coming Friday at EAC
The Emporia Arts Center will host an artist’s opening reception for "Abstractive," a collection of paintings by Wichita-based artist Jamie Briggeman, this week. The reception will be held from 4 - 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, in the Trusler Gallery located at 815 Commercial St. According to a written...
Roxanne Marie Thomas
Roxanne Marie Thomas, 67, passed away Friday evening at her home south east of Lebo with her family gathered around her. A celebration of Roxanne’s life will be held at 10:00 A.M, Saturday, February 4, 2023 at the Lebo United Methodist Church. Inurnment will follow at Key West Cemetery, east of Lebo. The family will receive friends Friday evening from 6:00 P.M. until 7:30 P.M. at the Jones VanArsdale Funeral Home in Lebo.
