Effingham County, GA

wtoc.com

New evidence introduced, witnesses testify in 2020 Statesboro murder trial

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - New evidence introduced in the murder trial against Lee Mayhew for the murder of a Statesboro woman. Prosecutors brought to jurors a string of witnesses and evidence to try and track Lee Mayhew from the Rushing home at the time of the shooting all the way to his capture in Florida in her SUV.
STATESBORO, GA
wtoc.com

Opening statements, testimony begin in 2020 Statesboro murder trial

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Opening statements began Tuesday in the trial of a man accused of killing a Statesboro woman. Lee Allen Mayhew is charged with murder, aggravated assault and burglary in the 2020 death of Bonnie Lanier Rushing. Police say he is accused of shooting and killing her before stealing her car.
STATESBORO, GA
WSAV-TV

Alex Murdaugh double murder trial continues into the late afternoon

Andrew Davis has a 5:00 p.m. update on the double murder trial of Alex Murdaugh. Alex Murdaugh double murder trial continues into …. Andrew Davis has a 5:00 p.m. update on the double murder trial of Alex Murdaugh. Guns, cell phones examined during day 7 of Murdaugh …. Witness testimony...
SAVANNAH, GA
WRDW-TV

Hate-crime charge filed in Allendale transgender killing

WASHINGTON (WRDW/WAGT) - A five-count federal indictment was unsealed charging two South Carolina men in the 2019 killing of a transgender woman in Allendale County. The indictment charges Daqua Ritter, 26, with a hate crime in the murder of a transgender woman because of her gender identity; using a firearm in connection with the hate crime; and obstruction of justice.
ALLENDALE COUNTY, SC
WSAV-TV

Port Wentworth Chief of Police says he was forced to resign

City Manager Steve Davis said Chief Matthew Libby was asked to resign, but it was time to turn over a new leaf. Port Wentworth Chief of Police says he was forced …. City Manager Steve Davis said Chief Matthew Libby was asked to resign, but it was time to turn over a new leaf.
PORT WENTWORTH, GA
WSAV News 3

SPD seeks to identify Rolex thieves

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The robbery unit for the Savannah Police Department (SPD) is seeking to identify two men who stole a Rolex watch from a jewelry store in the Oglethorpe Mall on Jan. 10. SPD was called to the scene earlier this month after the two men fled with the $25,000 watch. The first […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Savannah Police Chief horrified by Memphis beating death

SAVANNAH, Ga. — The savage beating death of Tyre Nichols by members of the now defunct scorpion unit of the Memphis Police Department outrages Lenny Gunther, Chief of Police for the city of Savannah. “I was horrified. I was shocked. I was outraged. I felt betrayed that these officers...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

SPD mourns the loss of longest-serving horse

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department (SPD) has announced the death of Sgt. Bobby, the longest serving horse with the SPD Mounted Patrol. SPD said Sgt. Bobby passed away peacefully last week in his stall at 22 years of age. Bobby joined the Unit in 2004 at the age of three. “He was […]
SAVANNAH, GA

