STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - New evidence introduced in the murder trial against Lee Mayhew for the murder of a Statesboro woman. Prosecutors brought to jurors a string of witnesses and evidence to try and track Lee Mayhew from the Rushing home at the time of the shooting all the way to his capture in Florida in her SUV.

STATESBORO, GA ・ 9 HOURS AGO