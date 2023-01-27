Read full article on original website
wtoc.com
New evidence introduced, witnesses testify in 2020 Statesboro murder trial
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - New evidence introduced in the murder trial against Lee Mayhew for the murder of a Statesboro woman. Prosecutors brought to jurors a string of witnesses and evidence to try and track Lee Mayhew from the Rushing home at the time of the shooting all the way to his capture in Florida in her SUV.
wtoc.com
Opening statements, testimony begin in 2020 Statesboro murder trial
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Opening statements began Tuesday in the trial of a man accused of killing a Statesboro woman. Lee Allen Mayhew is charged with murder, aggravated assault and burglary in the 2020 death of Bonnie Lanier Rushing. Police say he is accused of shooting and killing her before stealing her car.
WJCL
Video: Screenshots from Alex, Maggie Murdaugh's cell phones shown to jury during double murder trial
WALTERBORO, S.C. — Cell phone evidence has become a focal point in the double murder trial of Alex Murdaugh as the prosecution attempts to paint a picture of who was doing what, and when, the night Maggie and Paul Murdaugh were killed. In the above video, you can see...
WJCL
Photos of Murdaugh Moselle property, bullet holes shown to jury at double murder trial
WALTERBORO, S.C. — The above videoincludes still images of the Moselle property that have been entered into evidence and shown to the jury in the Alex Murdaugh double murder trial. The images were taken by law enforcement following the deaths of Paul and Maggie Murdaugh in June 2021. Below...
WJCL
This Snapchat video puts Alex Murdaugh at crime scene minutes before murders, prosecutors say
WALTERBORO, S.C. — Above: Snapchat video taken by Paul Murdaugh minutes before he was killed. Prosecutors say Alex Murdaugh was with his wife and son just minutes before the two were shot to death on the family's property. And a key piece of evidence, they say, is a Snapchat...
WSAV-TV
Alex Murdaugh double murder trial continues into the late afternoon
Andrew Davis has a 5:00 p.m. update on the double murder trial of Alex Murdaugh. Alex Murdaugh double murder trial continues into …. Andrew Davis has a 5:00 p.m. update on the double murder trial of Alex Murdaugh. Guns, cell phones examined during day 7 of Murdaugh …. Witness testimony...
WJCL
Murdaugh Murders: Video evidence suggests Alex Murdaugh muddled timeline
Alex Murdaugh’s comments to police about his whereabouts around the time his wife and son were fatally shot may not have been accurate, according to video evidence presented by prosecutors Friday at the South Carolina attorney’s murder trial. In cross examining one of the detectives who interviewed Murdaugh,...
WRDW-TV
Hate-crime charge filed in Allendale transgender killing
WASHINGTON (WRDW/WAGT) - A five-count federal indictment was unsealed charging two South Carolina men in the 2019 killing of a transgender woman in Allendale County. The indictment charges Daqua Ritter, 26, with a hate crime in the murder of a transgender woman because of her gender identity; using a firearm in connection with the hate crime; and obstruction of justice.
WJCL
Defense for family members charged in Effingham teens' murders, burial take issue with indictment
The Effingham County trio accused of murdering two children and burying them in their backyard were back in court Thursday, taking issue with their original indictment. From just after 10 a.m. until close to 6 p.m., defense attorneys were working hard to pick apart the original grand jury indictment. It...
wtoc.com
Murdaugh defense attorney introduces theory there were two shooters in the killing of Maggie & Paul
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The lead investigator in the murder case against Alex Murdaugh took the stand again Monday morning. That’s as Murdaugh’s defense attorney introduced a theory that there were two shooters in the killings of Murdaugh’s wife Maggie and son Paul. They were shot...
WSAV-TV
Port Wentworth Chief of Police says he was forced to resign
City Manager Steve Davis said Chief Matthew Libby was asked to resign, but it was time to turn over a new leaf. Port Wentworth Chief of Police says he was forced …. City Manager Steve Davis said Chief Matthew Libby was asked to resign, but it was time to turn over a new leaf.
Georgia police chief announces retirement days after young cop resigns over religious post about gay marriage
The police chief of the Port Wentworth Police Department in Georgia announced his retirement, days after Jacob Kersey received national news coverage for his resignation.
allongeorgia.com
Statesboro Police Chief Broadhead: “The behavior exhibited by the Memphis officers was not ‘policing’; it was outright criminal behavior”
Statesboro Police Department’s Chief Charles “Mike” Broadhead has penned an open letter to the community regarding the recent murder of Tyre Nichols by law enforcement in Memphis, TN. See the letter below.
SPD seeks to identify Rolex thieves
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The robbery unit for the Savannah Police Department (SPD) is seeking to identify two men who stole a Rolex watch from a jewelry store in the Oglethorpe Mall on Jan. 10. SPD was called to the scene earlier this month after the two men fled with the $25,000 watch. The first […]
WJCL
Alex Murdaugh's defense team pushes theory of 2 shooters, contamination of evidence at trial
Court is in recess until 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. Check back to watch live coverage. Alex Murdaugh's defense team introduced the possibilities of contaminated evidence and two shooters during witness testimony Monday. Below video: Alex Murdaugh, Murdaugh family arrive to court Monday. The disbarred attorney is pleading not guilty after he...
WJCL
Savannah Police Chief horrified by Memphis beating death
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The savage beating death of Tyre Nichols by members of the now defunct scorpion unit of the Memphis Police Department outrages Lenny Gunther, Chief of Police for the city of Savannah. “I was horrified. I was shocked. I was outraged. I felt betrayed that these officers...
WJCL
Video shows Alex Murdaugh and son Paul having fun just hours before double murders
WALTERBORO, S.C. — On Wednesday, the jury in the double murder trial of disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh saw videos showing the defendant enjoying the company of his son, Paul. And one was taken just hours before Paul and his mother Maggie were shot to death on the family's property.
WRDW-TV
‘Always in our heart’: Family seeks answers after Millen dad’s death
MILLEN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A husband, father, and friend vanished into thin air and was later found dead. In November, Rickey “Esco” Green went missing in Jenkins County. Investigators are looking for answers after his remains were found in the woods. Now his family is trying to come...
SPD mourns the loss of longest-serving horse
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department (SPD) has announced the death of Sgt. Bobby, the longest serving horse with the SPD Mounted Patrol. SPD said Sgt. Bobby passed away peacefully last week in his stall at 22 years of age. Bobby joined the Unit in 2004 at the age of three. “He was […]
WJCL
Savannah man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend at work officially indicted on five charges
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Official charges have been announced against the man accused of shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend at a Savannah waxing studio. Twenty-two-old Alphonso Xavier Irving was arrested on Dec. 15, 2022, the day he shot his ex-girlfriend, 19-year-old Natalie Sampayo while she was at work at the European Wax Studio on Mall Blvd.
