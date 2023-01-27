ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey Park, CA

‘Like 10 Times in an Hour’: Oakland’s Airport Plaza a Thieves’ Paradise

“Look out for that gray car there,” a fast-food worker said while pointing toward a gas pump where a woman in a yellow coat was refueling a gray sedan. Sure enough, across the parking lot at a gas station, a man wearing a black hoodie and face mask stepped out from a silver SUV and smashed the sedan’s passenger window, snatched a purse and sped away.
OAKLAND, CA
Event Honoring Victims of Police Violence Turns to Shouting Match

Editor’s Note: A previous version of this story incorrectly identified the speaker who was shouted down. It was Phelicia Jones. Dozens gathered on the steps of San Francisco City Hall on Wednesday to honor the life of Tyre Nichols, a recent victim of police violence in Memphis whose body was then being laid to rest.
MEMPHIS, TN
Asian Women and Seniors Are Disproportionately Killed by SF Drivers. What Needs To Change?

Three pedestrians have been killed on San Francisco streets this year, and at least two of the fatalities—or possibly all three—have been Asian women. On New Year’s Day, 50-year-old Bessie Chui was leaving a party in the Mission when she was killed in a hit-and-run incident. Ten days later, 64-year-old Wan Mei Tan was also hit and killed at the intersection of 16th and Valencia streets.
COLMA, CA
San Francisco Homes Hit With Barrage of Bullets as Man Killed

Multiple San Francisco homes were hit with a barrage of bullets, resulting in the killing of one man, San Francisco police said Monday. The shooting involved a group of people on the 700 block of Missouri Street in Potrero Hill on Saturday at approximately 8:19 p.m. The victim, a 44-year-old...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Man Deals Illegal Guns From Garage in Posh Bay Area Suburb

A Mill Valley man has been sentenced to 37 months in federal prison for illegally dealing firearms from his garage, the Northern California district of the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced in a release Monday. In a plea agreement, James William Palmer, 38, admitted to manufacturing and selling firearms for...
MILL VALLEY, CA
It’s Not Just SF—the Whole Bay Area Saw a Pandemic Population Drop

The Bay Area lost more than 217,000 people over the last three years, depressing the region’s population to levels not seen since 2014, according to a report from real estate brokerage Compass, which analyzed newly released numbers from the California Department of Finance. The roughly 2.1% reduction outstrips California’s...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SF Pizza Shop Fires Cashier Who Refused To Serve Cops

On Monday morning, the sandwich board on the sidewalk out front of Pizza Squared read: “Now hiring cashier.”. The Detroit-style pizza parlor is looking to replace a recently hired—and promptly fired—cashier, who refused to serve uniformed police officers on Sunday, eliciting intense backlash on Twitter and Yelp.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Political Watchdogs Call Out SF’s Turbulent Redistricting Process

A report unpacking California’s redistricting cycle this week details “widespread violations” in how cities and counties across the state draw maps to urge strengthening independent, transparent commissions drawing future political maps. A coalition of civic watchdogs found that numerous jurisdictions used gerrymandering specifically to preserve entrenched political...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Driver in Hwy 1 Cliff Crash To Face Attempted Murder Counts

Prosecutors plan to file attempted murder charges against a doctor accused of driving his family off a Highway 1 cliff. Dharmesh Patel—whose wife and children aged 7 and 4 survived the Tesla’s Jan. 2 cliffside plunge—is set to be arraigned Monday afternoon on three counts of attempted murder.
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
SF Seeks Talented Artist To Beautify This Ugly Pedestrian Bridge

The Mission may be the neighborhood most closely associated with murals, but the area around City College of San Francisco has a thriving culture of street art as well. Neighbors and students know the humongous Ocean Avenue sign well, although Diego Rivera’s famous Pan American Unity, which belongs to the college, is currently at SFMOMA.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Laguna Honda Not Yet Out of the Woods: Report

San Francisco supervisors spent much of their Tuesday meeting trying to understand the thornier aspects of getting Laguna Honda Hospital back into regular operation in advance of a looming deadline. They also urged stronger action on finding shelter beds, gun safety and set the date for a hearing on a proposed controversial reparations plan.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SF Supervisors To Hear Reparations Plan Feb. 7

The San Francisco Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to schedule a hearing on the recently released draft of the city’s African-American Reparations Plan to be held during their next regular meeting on Feb. 7. The special order hearing will be held at 3:00 p.m. The draft plan was produced...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
This Brand New SF Food Truck Is Dedicated to a Tasty, Traditional Japanese Snack

Sushi and ramen have been Japanese staples in the Bay Area for decades now, while one of the latest food trends to dock on this side of the Pacific are rice balls, or omusubi. La Cocina incubator alum Erika Sanchez has been making omusubi since she was a child, and she’s just about ready to get her food truck, Tokachi Musubi, rolling through the Bay Area.
EMERYVILLE, CA

