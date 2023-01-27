Read full article on original website
houstonpublicmedia.org
What would property tax relief from the Legislature mean for Texas renters?
With a historic state budget surplus of $32 billion, lawmakers have earmarked $15 billion to ease property tax bills. In a two-bedroom South Austin apartment, Maddie Hastings goes through the familiar routine of giving a tour. "Last year, I think I took about 350 leads and leased about 110 of...
southarkansassun.com
SNAP Benefits: What Will Happen if the Program Expires?
The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits are about to expire this February but many Americans are still wondering about what will happen next month. The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits are about to expire this February 2023. During the pandemic, the amount that millions of Americans received through the program has increased to ensure that low-income families meet their daily needs and they can buy nutritious foods for their families.
Financial assistance available for Xcel Energy bills
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Xcel Energy recently provided information on an additional resource through Texas Utility Help to financially assist customers with their electricity bills. “Inflation has really hit some of our customers hard, and we know they have struggled to find enough money to cover their expenses, including energy bills,” said Adrian […]
bluebonnetnews.com
$2 billion in unclaimed property in Texas; find out if any is owed to you
Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar is joining other unclaimed property administrators to celebrate the third annual national Unclaimed Property Day tomorrow, Feb. 1. “I am proud to have returned more than $2 billion dollars to Texans since becoming Comptroller, and we are continually looking for new ways to return even more,” Hegar said. “This effort is part of my continued commitment to focus on customer service and provide taxpayers with transparent and accountable government. The money belongs to the people of Texas, and I encourage everyone to visit ClaimItTexas.gov to see if the state is holding some of their unclaimed property.”
Millions more available for Texas homeowners, renters for utility bills
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs (TDHCA) announced it has an additional $48 million to help homeowners and renters who need help paying their energy bills. The money is from the Federal Infrastructure and Investment Jobs Act. Through Texas Utility Help, homeowners and renters can pay off total […]
Ron DeSantis to visit Texas to help Republicans in Harris and Dallas counties raise money
AUSTIN, Texas — Ron DeSantis, the Florida governor and potential 2024 presidential candidate, is visiting Texas in March to help raise money for county Republican parties. DeSantis will headline the Harris County GOP’s Lincoln Reagan Dinner on March 3 and then another party dinner in Dallas County the next day, according to two people familiar with the planning who were not authorized to speak on the record before the announcement was made public. The county parties confirmed DeSantis' appearances Wednesday morning.
KTEN.com
Property tax deadlines extended in Texoma counties
(KTEN) — The end of the month means property taxes are due, but with city and county offices closed by bad weather across Texoma, some taxpayers are getting a break. "It's just common sense," said Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller. "We here at the Ag Department say, we just use a little cowboy logic. It's going to be hard to pay your taxes before midnight if you can't get there, and if you do and they're not open."
keranews.org
Property tax deadline in Texas won’t move for bad weather
The bad weather Texans around the state are experiencing won't let people avoid penalties or interest if their payments are late. “The Tax Code does not allow a waiver of penalty & interest due to weather conditions,” says an online notice from the Tarrant County Tax Assessor-Collector. The good...
KHOU
State senator says Texans might have to pay more for reliable electricity
TEXAS, USA — How much should Texans pay to keep the power grid in top working order?. While appearing on Inside Texas Politics, state Senator Nathan Johnson put a possible price on it. “We’ve been paying too little for electricity for too long. And people don’t like to hear...
Non-Texan Shocks Everyone By Winning Big In Texas Lottery
Can an out-of-state player win a Texas Lottery prize?
Is it Illegal in Texas to Use My Neighbors Dumpster?
During the great dumpster issue of 2022, I didn't know that I could possibly be breaking the law. Heck, all I wanted was to get rid of my trash. I would sometimes have to make do with what I had. So when we were down to just one dumpster empty...
Texas Gov. Abbott signs infrastructure improvement agreement with U.S. Military
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed an agreement between his state and the U.S. Military to manage infrastructure and transportation improvements on federal military properties in the state. The Statewide Intergovernmental Support Agreement (S-IGSA) authorizes the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) to manage roadway maintenance and repair projects and purchase bulk materials through a federal-state partnership. […] The post Texas Gov. Abbott signs infrastructure improvement agreement with U.S. Military appeared first on Transportation Today.
Groups protest proposal to block some foreign citizens from buying property in Texas
People gathered in downtown Dallas on Sunday to protest two bills filed in the Texas State Senate. The measures, if passed, would block citizens of China, Russia, North Korea and Iran from purchasing real estate in Texas.
Vox
Clean energy is taking over the Texas grid. State officials are trying to stop it.
Umair Irfan is a correspondent at Vox writing about climate change, Covid-19, and energy policy. Irfan is also a regular contributor to the radio program Science Friday. Prior to Vox, he was a reporter for ClimateWire at E&E News. Clean energy is rapidly rising on the Texas power grid, but...
Texas raises salaries and starting pay for state hospital workers
Employees will receive $148 million in salary increases at nine state hospitals, one residential youth center, and 13 state-supported living centers by March 1.
The New Texas Firewood Law Says Burn It Where You Buy It
As the Winter season continues to settle into Texas and the Big Country starts shutting down because of snowy or icy conditions we all try to find ways to stay warm. I will admit from the very start here that, I am the world's worst gatherer of firewood as I well know from my Boy Scout days to always be prepared and gather in advance.
fox26houston.com
Bill filed in Texas House to withhold state funds from universities that teach critical race theory
AUSTIN, Texas - A bill has been filed in the Texas state legislature seeks to withhold state funds from universities that teach critical race theory. This comes after critical race theory was banned in grades K-12 in 2021. Opponents say it was never taught at those grade levels to begin with.
In Texas, Democrats push for easier voter access in response to GOP measures
AUSTIN, TX. - The Texas Legislature is considering numerous bills to restrict or expand voter access in the state. These bills come amid a national conversation about election security and voter fraud, with Republicans pushing for stricter measures while Democrats are advocating for easier access to the ballot box. However, despite claims of widespread fraud, such incidents are considered uncommon according to nearly all standards.
Abbott Announces $105.5 Million For School Safety, Most Goes To Shields For Officers
Texas Governor Greg Abbott, Lt. Governor Dan Patrick, et. al, have announced an additional $105.5 million dollars for school safety, to include mental health initiatives, according to a press release from the Governor's office. Nearly half of the funds are for shields for law enforcement officers. And Texas AFT, a...
fox4news.com
Dallas weather: US Postal Service temporarily suspends retail operations in North Texas
DALLAS - UPDATE - 3:25 p.m. Feb 1, 2023: Retail and delivery operations have resumed in North Texas Post Offices. The US Postal Service suspended its retail operations in North Texas during this week's winter weather. The Postal Service announced it is temporarily halting retail operations in several North Texas...
