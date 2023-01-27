ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

southarkansassun.com

SNAP Benefits: What Will Happen if the Program Expires?

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits are about to expire this February but many Americans are still wondering about what will happen next month. The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits are about to expire this February 2023. During the pandemic, the amount that millions of Americans received through the program has increased to ensure that low-income families meet their daily needs and they can buy nutritious foods for their families.
TEXAS STATE
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Financial assistance available for Xcel Energy bills

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Xcel Energy recently provided information on an additional resource through Texas Utility Help to financially assist customers with their electricity bills. “Inflation has really hit some of our customers hard, and we know they have struggled to find enough money to cover their expenses, including energy bills,” said Adrian […]
TEXAS STATE
bluebonnetnews.com

$2 billion in unclaimed property in Texas; find out if any is owed to you

Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar is joining other unclaimed property administrators to celebrate the third annual national Unclaimed Property Day tomorrow, Feb. 1. “I am proud to have returned more than $2 billion dollars to Texans since becoming Comptroller, and we are continually looking for new ways to return even more,” Hegar said. “This effort is part of my continued commitment to focus on customer service and provide taxpayers with transparent and accountable government. The money belongs to the people of Texas, and I encourage everyone to visit ClaimItTexas.gov to see if the state is holding some of their unclaimed property.”
TEXAS STATE
KTSM

Millions more available for Texas homeowners, renters for utility bills

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs (TDHCA) announced it has an additional $48 million to help homeowners and renters who need help paying their energy bills. The money is from the Federal Infrastructure and Investment Jobs  Act. Through Texas Utility Help, homeowners and renters can pay off total […]
EL PASO, TX
KHOU

Ron DeSantis to visit Texas to help Republicans in Harris and Dallas counties raise money

AUSTIN, Texas — Ron DeSantis, the Florida governor and potential 2024 presidential candidate, is visiting Texas in March to help raise money for county Republican parties. DeSantis will headline the Harris County GOP’s Lincoln Reagan Dinner on March 3 and then another party dinner in Dallas County the next day, according to two people familiar with the planning who were not authorized to speak on the record before the announcement was made public. The county parties confirmed DeSantis' appearances Wednesday morning.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
KTEN.com

Property tax deadlines extended in Texoma counties

(KTEN) — The end of the month means property taxes are due, but with city and county offices closed by bad weather across Texoma, some taxpayers are getting a break. "It's just common sense," said Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller. "We here at the Ag Department say, we just use a little cowboy logic. It's going to be hard to pay your taxes before midnight if you can't get there, and if you do and they're not open."
TEXAS STATE
keranews.org

Property tax deadline in Texas won’t move for bad weather

The bad weather Texans around the state are experiencing won't let people avoid penalties or interest if their payments are late. “The Tax Code does not allow a waiver of penalty & interest due to weather conditions,” says an online notice from the Tarrant County Tax Assessor-Collector. The good...
TEXAS STATE
Transportation Today News

Texas Gov. Abbott signs infrastructure improvement agreement with U.S. Military

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed an agreement between his state and the U.S. Military to manage infrastructure and transportation improvements on federal military properties in the state. The Statewide Intergovernmental Support Agreement (S-IGSA) authorizes the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) to manage roadway maintenance and repair projects and purchase bulk materials through a federal-state partnership. […] The post Texas Gov. Abbott signs infrastructure improvement agreement with U.S. Military appeared first on Transportation Today.
TEXAS STATE
B93

The New Texas Firewood Law Says Burn It Where You Buy It

As the Winter season continues to settle into Texas and the Big Country starts shutting down because of snowy or icy conditions we all try to find ways to stay warm. I will admit from the very start here that, I am the world's worst gatherer of firewood as I well know from my Boy Scout days to always be prepared and gather in advance.
TEXAS STATE
Edy Zoo

In Texas, Democrats push for easier voter access in response to GOP measures

AUSTIN, TX. - The Texas Legislature is considering numerous bills to restrict or expand voter access in the state. These bills come amid a national conversation about election security and voter fraud, with Republicans pushing for stricter measures while Democrats are advocating for easier access to the ballot box. However, despite claims of widespread fraud, such incidents are considered uncommon according to nearly all standards.
TEXAS STATE

