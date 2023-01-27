ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
foxla.com

Violent dognapping in Bell Gardens captured on video

BELL GARDENS, Calif. - Police in Bell Gardens are searching for a woman they say attacked a pet store owner on a sidewalk in broad daylight and stole a one-month-old maltipoo puppy. The attack happened on Jan. 30. Bell Gardens police said they received a call from a business owner...
BELL GARDENS, CA
foxla.com

California Tesla driver charged for road rage attacks caught on camera

LOS ANGELES - The Tesla driver allegedly caught on camera in a road rage incident in Glendale was charged Tuesday for at least three attacks on Los Angeles County drivers going back to June 2022, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office announced. The California Highway Patrol arrested Nathaniel Walter...
GLENDALE, CA
KTLA.com

Car slams into building in Lakewood; 1 hospitalized

At least one person was hospitalized after a car crashed into a building in Lakewood Tuesday. The crash happened shortly after 1 p.m. at a strip mall at Bloomfield Avenue and Centralia Street. Sky5 aerial footage showed a gray Toyota sedan had plowed through the front of a business next...
LAKEWOOD, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID victim of fatal Long Beach crash

LONG BEACH, Calif. – A 26-year-old motorist who was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Long Beach was identified Tuesday. Officers were dispatched at about 4:05 a.m. Sunday to Magnolia Avenue and Hill Street, where a motorist was pronounced dead at the scene, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
LONG BEACH, CA
foxla.com

Man fatally stabbed outside Westlake Metro station

LOS ANGELES - An investigation is underway after a man was found stabbed to death outside a Los Angeles Metro station. The victim, 28-year-old Adrian Alberto Casillas, was found inside the Westlake/MacArthur Park Metro stop Tuesday around 9 p.m. Investigators said someone stabbed Casillas outside the station located near Wilshire...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Sheriff deputies shoot suspects in Compton

COMPTON, Calif. – A suspect suffered non-life threatening injuries Tuesday during an exchange of gunfire with deputies in Compton, authorities said. The shooting occurred about 10:30 a.m. near Compton and Redondo Beach boulevards, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported. No deputies were injured. Deputies conducting an operation...
COMPTON, CA
foxla.com

California Tesla driver caught on video in suspected road rage attack arrested

LOS ANGELES - The Tesla driver accused of being behind a road rage attack that was caught on video on a Southern California freeway has been arrested, authorities announced. Officials with the California Highway Patrol identified the suspect as 36-year-old Nathaniel Walter Radimak of Los Angeles. He was arrested by CHP’s Major Crimes Unit in Torrance on Sunday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Fatal 3-car crash in Koreatown leaves 1 dead, 3 injured

A three-vehicle crash in Koreatown left a man dead and three other people injured Tuesday. The collision occurred about 1:45 a.m. at Olympic Boulevard and Hoover Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Responding officers learned that a vehicle traveling south on Hoover Street crashed into a car traveling...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID motorcyclist killed in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. – Authorities Monday identified a motorcyclist who was killed in a collision with an SUV in Long Beach. The crash occurred about 7 p.m. Friday on Long Beach Boulevard near Ellis Street, according to the Long Beach Police Department. John Blackwell Jr., 57, of Long Beach...
LONG BEACH, CA

