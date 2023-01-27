Read full article on original website
foxla.com
Bicyclist killed after being hit from behind, attacked by driver on PCH in Dana Point
DANA POINT, Calif. - A bicyclist has died after they were hit from behind while riding on the Pacific Coast Highway in the Dana Point area, then attacked by the driver that hit them. The Orange County Fire Authority responded to a call of a cyclist being hit by a...
foxla.com
Violent dognapping in Bell Gardens captured on video
BELL GARDENS, Calif. - Police in Bell Gardens are searching for a woman they say attacked a pet store owner on a sidewalk in broad daylight and stole a one-month-old maltipoo puppy. The attack happened on Jan. 30. Bell Gardens police said they received a call from a business owner...
foxla.com
2 killed in pursuit-crash in Panorama City
The identities of the victims have not been released. Officials have not released the identities of the two people in custody from the suspect pickup truck.
2urbangirls.com
Driver falls asleep at the wheel, crashing into big rig in Orange County
ANAHEIM, Calif. – A person fell asleep while driving and caused a horrific crash early this morning, according to authorities. According to the California Highway Patrol, a female driver fell asleep behind the wheel which sent her car into the rear of a parked big rig. Authorities responded to...
foxla.com
Police chase turns deadly: Two bystanders killed in pursuit crash in Panorama City
LOS ANGELES - A police chase across Los Angeles' San Fernando Valley took a horrific turn – ending with the deaths of two innocent bystanders Tuesday night. SkyFOX was over a multiple-vehicle wreck around 8 p.m. near the intersection of Woodman Avenue and Lanark Street in Panorama City. Prior...
foxla.com
Darnell Calhoun: Family of slain Riverside County deputy reopens beloved restaurant
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - Less than three weeks after Riverside County Sheriff's Deputy Darnell Calhoun was killed while responding to a domestic violence call near Lake Elsinore, the beloved Calhoun family restaurant reopened. Calhoun's Family Texas Barbecue is well-loved by the local community; but since Deputy Calhoun’s tragic death on...
foxla.com
California Tesla driver charged for road rage attacks caught on camera
LOS ANGELES - The Tesla driver allegedly caught on camera in a road rage incident in Glendale was charged Tuesday for at least three attacks on Los Angeles County drivers going back to June 2022, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office announced. The California Highway Patrol arrested Nathaniel Walter...
KTLA.com
Car slams into building in Lakewood; 1 hospitalized
At least one person was hospitalized after a car crashed into a building in Lakewood Tuesday. The crash happened shortly after 1 p.m. at a strip mall at Bloomfield Avenue and Centralia Street. Sky5 aerial footage showed a gray Toyota sedan had plowed through the front of a business next...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID victim of fatal Long Beach crash
LONG BEACH, Calif. – A 26-year-old motorist who was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Long Beach was identified Tuesday. Officers were dispatched at about 4:05 a.m. Sunday to Magnolia Avenue and Hill Street, where a motorist was pronounced dead at the scene, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
foxla.com
La Crescenta schools locked down after reports of suspicious person on campus, suspect arrested
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - One man is in custody Wednesday night after Crescenta Valley High School and neighboring La Crescenta Elementary were placed on lockdown, according to officials. Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies responded to the high school at the corner of Community and Ramsdell avenues around noon, after...
foxla.com
Man fatally stabbed outside Westlake Metro station
LOS ANGELES - An investigation is underway after a man was found stabbed to death outside a Los Angeles Metro station. The victim, 28-year-old Adrian Alberto Casillas, was found inside the Westlake/MacArthur Park Metro stop Tuesday around 9 p.m. Investigators said someone stabbed Casillas outside the station located near Wilshire...
KTLA.com
Suspect wanted for string of burglaries in Long Beach caught on security cameras
Detectives with the Long Beach Police Department on Tuesday announced an investigation into a string of commercial burglaries that appear to involve one suspect who was captured on security cameras at several different locations. The three burglaries occurred on Jan. 28 between 4:50 a.m. and 5:45 a.m. “Each incident involved...
2urbangirls.com
Sheriff deputies shoot suspects in Compton
COMPTON, Calif. – A suspect suffered non-life threatening injuries Tuesday during an exchange of gunfire with deputies in Compton, authorities said. The shooting occurred about 10:30 a.m. near Compton and Redondo Beach boulevards, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported. No deputies were injured. Deputies conducting an operation...
3 people found dead in San Bernardino County home
Three people were found dead inside a Montclair home Monday evening. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call near Romano Avenue and Olive Street around 9 p.m.
Loved ones remember L.A. street vendor killed by suspected DUI driver
Friends and family of a beloved street vendor in Los Angeles remain in shock after she was killed in a brutal crash involving a suspected DUI driver. Adding to the pain of their loss, is the knowledge that the man behind the wheel responsible for their mother’s death was released from custody that same day. […]
foxla.com
California Tesla driver caught on video in suspected road rage attack arrested
LOS ANGELES - The Tesla driver accused of being behind a road rage attack that was caught on video on a Southern California freeway has been arrested, authorities announced. Officials with the California Highway Patrol identified the suspect as 36-year-old Nathaniel Walter Radimak of Los Angeles. He was arrested by CHP’s Major Crimes Unit in Torrance on Sunday.
Fatal 3-car crash in Koreatown leaves 1 dead, 3 injured
A three-vehicle crash in Koreatown left a man dead and three other people injured Tuesday. The collision occurred about 1:45 a.m. at Olympic Boulevard and Hoover Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Responding officers learned that a vehicle traveling south on Hoover Street crashed into a car traveling...
Skateboarder Struck by SUV, Rushed to Trauma Center
Santa Clarita, Los Angeles County, CA: A skateboarder was rushed to a trauma center in unknown condition after an SUV slammed into him shortly before 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30, at Valley Center Drive and Soledad Canyon Road in Santa Clarita. The skateboarder’s condition remains unknown. Austin Dave, Video...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID motorcyclist killed in Long Beach
LONG BEACH, Calif. – Authorities Monday identified a motorcyclist who was killed in a collision with an SUV in Long Beach. The crash occurred about 7 p.m. Friday on Long Beach Boulevard near Ellis Street, according to the Long Beach Police Department. John Blackwell Jr., 57, of Long Beach...
Man accused of Monterey Park shooting made dubious claims to police
The man accused of fatally shooting 11 people at a Monterey Park ballroom had previously expressed to police what some believe were paranoid views regarding his family and a woman he was dating, among others, according to a report.
