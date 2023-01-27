Read full article on original website
Related
Police Officer Pulls Woman Over And Tells Her To Pop The Trunk, Doesn’t Realize He’s On Camera
County Henrico in Virginia One man determined that performing his job duties as a police officer for Henrico County, Virginia, was insufficient. The county officer stopped his squad car when he noticed a driver in need, and he did something unexpected for Chy-Niece Thacker.
Virginia lady drives her SUV 39 times over her husband after waking him up to discover her grandma in bed with him.
Last night in Richmond, Virginia, a woman got angry when she found out her husband was having sex with her grandmother. She drove her car over him and rolled over his body several times.
Two men say one of the Memphis police officers accused of killing Tyre Nichols pulled a gun on them
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two residents of this still-stunned city told NBC News that one of the police officers charged with murdering 29-year-old Tyre Nichols pulled a gun on them three years ago and threatened to shoot them both in the face. Glenn Harris, 24, and Demarius Hervey, 27, described...
Michigan mother and two young sons freeze to death in park
A Michigan mother and two children were found frozen to death over the weekend, according to police.A third child survived by seeking help from a stranger.Monica Cannady, 35, and her sons Kyle Milton, 9, and Malik Milton, 3, were found on Sunday afternoon in a park near in Pontiac, Michigan, according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.An autopsy revealed that all three died due to hypothermia, according to Fox 2 Detroit.Ms Cannady’s 10-year-old daughter, who survived, sought help from a stranger living near the park and told them her family had died. They alerted the police, and the girl was...
Coyote Jumps Fence And Goes Nose-To-Nose With A Pitbull In California Park
A pitbull is one of the most fierce dogs out there. They have a reputation of being a mean and harmful dog, but that is generally not the case at all. In reality they are one of the most friendly and human loving dogs out there. They are more loyal than anything else, and attacks are usually a result of intentionally violent training or improper training.
Four Of The Five Memphis Police Officers Who Beat Tyre Nichols 'Worse Than Rodney King' Out On Bail Ahead Of Brutal Bodycam Footage Release
Four of the five Memphis police officers charged with second-degree murder for the death of Tyre Nichols have posted bond and are out of jail, RadarOnline.com has learned. Only one officer remains in custody as the nation braces for the scheduled release of the body camera footage, which captured Nichols being beaten "worse than Rodney King."Nichols succumbed to his injuries and died in the hospital on January 10 after suffering kidney failure and cardiac arrest. Three days before, the 29-year-old FedEx driver was involved in a traffic stop that escalated to an inconceivable level of violence and cruelty. The Memphis...
They thought their daughter was dead. Instead, she's in jail, accused of killing her doppelganger.
Parents in Germany thought they discovered their daughter's dead body but police say their daughter is a murder suspect in her doppelganger's death.
Daily Beast
Capitol Police Arrest Cop Impersonator Armed With ‘Stash of Knives’
United States Capitol Police said they arrested a suspected police impersonator Monday who was armed with “a stash of knives.” Max Eli Viner, 37, was wanted for questioning by the United States Secret Service when Capitol cops caught him near the National Gallery of Art, according to a Capitol Police press release. He was allegedly first spotted by Secret Service officers just over half a mile from the White House minutes before his arrest. Both forces arrived on the scene and found that Viner was armed with multiple knives and a chainsaw blade, according to the release. His SUV also contained fake police equipment, shell casings, a smoke grenade and a gas mask, police said. Charges of impersonating a police officer and possession of a prohibited weapon are pending.
Daily Beast
White Cop Who Wanted Colleagues to ‘Stomp’ Tyre Nichols Is Suspended
A white Memphis cop involved in the fatal arrest of Tyre Nichols, who was allegedly caught on body-cam saying he hoped other officers would “stomp his ass,” has been relieved of duty, authorities said Monday. Memphis police told the Associated Press that Preston Hemphill, 26, was “relieved of...
Daily Beast
Did Alex Murdaugh Confess? Hear the Controversial Audio
Three days after his wife and son were brutally murdered outside their South Carolina estate, Alex Murdaugh sat down for his second police interview. There, Murdaugh emotionally recalled coming home after a visit with his ailing mother to find his 52-year-old wife, Maggie, and his 22-year-old son, Paul, fatally shot multiple times around the dog kennels on the estate. Walking through the details of the crime scene, SLED senior special agent Jeff Croft can be heard in the June 10, 2021 interview—which was played in Colleton County court over the last two days—discussing a “traumatic” photograph of the family’s bodies.
Daily Beast
WATCH: Son’s Video Destroys Murdaugh Alibi, Prosecutors Say
South Carolina jurors on Wednesday watched the last video that Paul Murdaugh made before he was killed—a crucial piece of information that prosecutors say destroys his father’s alibi for the slaying. Disgraced lawyer Alex Murdaugh has claimed he was nowhere near the dog kennels where Paul and his...
Comments / 0