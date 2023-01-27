ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biggest snowfalls recorded in West Virginia history

Almost everyone who lives in areas prone to snow seems to have a legendary snowstorm story: the blizzard of ’78, the Storm of the Century, any of the blizzards or bomb cyclones that have happened since then. And according to experts, historic snowstorms—the kind you measure all other snowy days against—are becoming more regular.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Q 105.7

Deadly -30° Arctic Cold To Shock Upstate NY This Weekend

After one of the warmest Januaries on record, Mother Nature is ready to shock Upstate New York with a sub-zero start to February. After a month of ‘where is winter?’, our 40-degree days are switching to forty below this weekend. Despite the persistence of La Nina bringing warm...
ALBANY, NY
lootpress.com

Final split of WV wild boar archery/firearms season opens Feb. 3

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The final split of West Virginia’s residents-only firearms and archery/crossbow seasons for wild boar will be open in Boone, Logan, Raleigh and Wyoming counties Feb. 3–5. To hunt wild boar, hunters must possess a Class X, XP, X3, XP3, XS, XJ, AH+BG+CS, AHJ, AB-L, A-L or A+BG+CS license or be exempt from purchasing a license. To purchase a hunting license, visit WVhunt.com or one of 175 license retailers around the state.
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Sleet, snow, ice affect driving conditions across Southeastern Ohio

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Ice, snow and sleet have caused obstacles for drivers throughout the day Tuesday. If you left your car outside overnight, you probably had to pull out the ice scraper to get rid of built-up ice on the windshield. When it comes to traveling on roadways,...
OHIO STATE
wfxrtv.com

Pinpoint Weather: A Very Warm Monday

After a lingering chance of rain and fog in the overnight hours, Monday will start around 43 and become rather warm with highs in the low 60s. Skies will be cloudy along and west of the Blue Ridge with some afternoon sunshine for the Piedmont. Periods of rain are likely...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
woay.com

Seasonable Mid-Winter Pattern Expected

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY-TV): A seasonable air mass in place across southern West Virginia will give way to rain on Sunday, starting between 6-8 a.m. and ending between 2-3 p.m. The best chance for snow or a wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain are Tuesday and Thursday, but neither storm will cause major travel disruptions. The trigger is a stationary front with waves of moisture that will push across southern West Virginia next week.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WOWK 13 News

Slick start Tuesday in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio

(WOWK) — Rain, freezing rain, sleet and even snow are likely across the region on Tuesday morning. Winter weather advisories are posted from late Monday night through 1 p.m. Tuesday in many parts of the area for the likelihood of slick bridges and overpasses. Road conditions could easily be slick early in the morning. See […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WDTV

WVDNR stocks trout in 4 NCWV waters

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources has released the recent locations where trout was stocked. In the last week, the WVDNR stocked seven waters, including four in north-central West Virginia. During the week of Jan. 23–27, Deegan Lake and Hinkle Lake in Bridgeport were...
RITCHIE COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

West Virginia American Water Accepting Applications for 2023 Environmental Grant Program

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia American Water announced today that applications are now being accepted for the company’s 2023 Environmental Grant Program. “As one of the state’s largest environmental companies, West Virginia American Water is proud to commit annual funding that drives sustainable water management practices for a more sustainable future,” said Robert Burton, president of West Virginia American Water. “Investing in projects that protect and improve the health of our shared water resources is the foundation of strong communities and vibrant economies.”
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
woay.com

West Virginia looking for help feeding kids during summer

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia is looking to partner with local government agencies, nonprofits, and other organizations to help run a program to feed children over the summer. The Department of Education sponsors the program, which will provide free meals to children in lower-income areas at sites such...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Lootpress

WV Schools Closings & Delays – Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023

WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – Several schools throughout West Virginia have begun to make announcements of altered plans for operation on Wednesday due to predictions of inclement weather on the horizon. At the time of writing on Tuesday evening, the following counties have announced closures or delayed schedules for Wednesday,...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE

