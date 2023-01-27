Read full article on original website
Frigid temperatures returning to north central West Virginia starting Friday
Friday, West Virginia will get another shot of arctic air and get temperatures that haven't been seen since Christmas.
Biggest snowfalls recorded in West Virginia history
Almost everyone who lives in areas prone to snow seems to have a legendary snowstorm story: the blizzard of ’78, the Storm of the Century, any of the blizzards or bomb cyclones that have happened since then. And according to experts, historic snowstorms—the kind you measure all other snowy days against—are becoming more regular.
What is a ‘snow drought’ and is West Virginia in one?
Although north central West Virginia has seen a few minor snowfalls this winter season, most of the state has seen substantially less snow accumulation than normal.
These places in West Virginia were stocked with trout last week
Last week, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources stocked seven lakes, reservoirs and streams with trout.
Deadly -30° Arctic Cold To Shock Upstate NY This Weekend
After one of the warmest Januaries on record, Mother Nature is ready to shock Upstate New York with a sub-zero start to February. After a month of ‘where is winter?’, our 40-degree days are switching to forty below this weekend. Despite the persistence of La Nina bringing warm...
lootpress.com
Final split of WV wild boar archery/firearms season opens Feb. 3
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The final split of West Virginia’s residents-only firearms and archery/crossbow seasons for wild boar will be open in Boone, Logan, Raleigh and Wyoming counties Feb. 3–5. To hunt wild boar, hunters must possess a Class X, XP, X3, XP3, XS, XJ, AH+BG+CS, AHJ, AB-L, A-L or A+BG+CS license or be exempt from purchasing a license. To purchase a hunting license, visit WVhunt.com or one of 175 license retailers around the state.
WDBJ7.com
Daily rounds of precipitation bring everything from rain to an icy mix
Tracking colder air to dip in to close out the workweek. We will be dry tonight with lows reading in the upper 30s and low 40s. Patchy, dense fog will develop for the morning hours of Tuesday. An unsettled weather pattern will be with us for a good chunk of...
Why West Virginia, Appalachia are on The Nature Conservancy’s watch list
The Nature Conservancy has included the "Central Appalachians" in West Virginia on its recently released list of Places to Watch, but what does that mean?
WSAZ
Sleet, snow, ice affect driving conditions across Southeastern Ohio
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Ice, snow and sleet have caused obstacles for drivers throughout the day Tuesday. If you left your car outside overnight, you probably had to pull out the ice scraper to get rid of built-up ice on the windshield. When it comes to traveling on roadways,...
wfxrtv.com
Pinpoint Weather: A Very Warm Monday
After a lingering chance of rain and fog in the overnight hours, Monday will start around 43 and become rather warm with highs in the low 60s. Skies will be cloudy along and west of the Blue Ridge with some afternoon sunshine for the Piedmont. Periods of rain are likely...
woay.com
Seasonable Mid-Winter Pattern Expected
Oak Hill, WV (WOAY-TV): A seasonable air mass in place across southern West Virginia will give way to rain on Sunday, starting between 6-8 a.m. and ending between 2-3 p.m. The best chance for snow or a wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain are Tuesday and Thursday, but neither storm will cause major travel disruptions. The trigger is a stationary front with waves of moisture that will push across southern West Virginia next week.
Slick start Tuesday in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio
(WOWK) — Rain, freezing rain, sleet and even snow are likely across the region on Tuesday morning. Winter weather advisories are posted from late Monday night through 1 p.m. Tuesday in many parts of the area for the likelihood of slick bridges and overpasses. Road conditions could easily be slick early in the morning. See […]
Western Montana school delays - Feb. 1, 2023
With winter weather impacting road conditions, some Western Montana schools will delay start times today.
West Virginia’s only Bed Bath & Beyond is closing
Bed Bath & Beyond announced Monday that it is planning to close an additional 87 stores, and according to a newly released list, West Virginia's only location will be among them.
WDTV
3-month-old baby among the latest to die from COVID-19 in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A three-month-old baby is among the latest of those who have died from COVID-19 in West Virginia. According to the West Virginia DHHR on Wednesday, a 44-year-old man from Kanawha County and an 84-year-old man from Greenbrier County also died from COVID-19 in addition to the baby from Kanawha County.
More than 40 million people are under winter weather alerts from Texas to West Virginia, with significant icing likely
More than 40 million people from Texas to West Virginia are under winter weather alerts Monday as a system threatens heavy precipitation, significant icing and bitter cold, with roads due to be treacherous and quick frostbite possible in places.
WDTV
WVDNR stocks trout in 4 NCWV waters
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources has released the recent locations where trout was stocked. In the last week, the WVDNR stocked seven waters, including four in north-central West Virginia. During the week of Jan. 23–27, Deegan Lake and Hinkle Lake in Bridgeport were...
West Virginia American Water Accepting Applications for 2023 Environmental Grant Program
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia American Water announced today that applications are now being accepted for the company’s 2023 Environmental Grant Program. “As one of the state’s largest environmental companies, West Virginia American Water is proud to commit annual funding that drives sustainable water management practices for a more sustainable future,” said Robert Burton, president of West Virginia American Water. “Investing in projects that protect and improve the health of our shared water resources is the foundation of strong communities and vibrant economies.”
woay.com
West Virginia looking for help feeding kids during summer
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia is looking to partner with local government agencies, nonprofits, and other organizations to help run a program to feed children over the summer. The Department of Education sponsors the program, which will provide free meals to children in lower-income areas at sites such...
WV Schools Closings & Delays – Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023
WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – Several schools throughout West Virginia have begun to make announcements of altered plans for operation on Wednesday due to predictions of inclement weather on the horizon. At the time of writing on Tuesday evening, the following counties have announced closures or delayed schedules for Wednesday,...
