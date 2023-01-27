Oak Hill, WV (WOAY-TV): A seasonable air mass in place across southern West Virginia will give way to rain on Sunday, starting between 6-8 a.m. and ending between 2-3 p.m. The best chance for snow or a wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain are Tuesday and Thursday, but neither storm will cause major travel disruptions. The trigger is a stationary front with waves of moisture that will push across southern West Virginia next week.

