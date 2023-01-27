Read full article on original website
Lawmaker says state police should ‘hold off’ enforcing Illinois’ gun ban while challenges play out
(The Center Square) – With few details made public about enforcement efforts taken by the Illinois State Police over Illinois’ gun ban, some are saying the law enforcement agency should hold off until the courts deal with the legal challenges. After the Illinois legislature approved the ban on certain semi-automatic firearms and magazines of more than 10 rounds for rifles and more than 15 rounds for handguns, Gov. J.B. Pritzker enacted the law on Jan. 10. ...
Invest in Kids program set to expire, prompting lawmakers to take action
(The Center Square) – School choice advocates in Illinois are urging lawmakers to renew the Invest in Kids program during the 103rd General Assembly. Illinois’ only scholarship-based school choice program is in peril unless lawmakers take action. The Invest in Kids program, which is funded by charitable donations, will expire at the end of the year unless it is extended by lawmakers.
Pritzker sets May 11 as end to Illinois’ COVID-19 disaster proclamations
(The Center Square) – Now that the end of disaster proclamations in Illinois has been announced, a nonprofit is calling for changes in executive powers. Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced the nearly three years worth of monthly disaster proclamations will end on May 11, the same date the Biden administration announced the end of COVID-19 health emergencies.
Head of Illinois Republican Party rejects call to step down from leadership
The head of the Illinois Republican Party is rejecting a call to step down from his party’s most recent nominee for governor. Darren Bailey said Don Tracy should step aside as head of the state GOP, following Tracy’s recent remarks that Republican candidates around the state were hurt by Bailey’s poor performance in the November election.
Author: Litigation possible against Illinois’ collective bargaining amendment
(The Center Square) – A lawsuit aimed at challenging the recently enacted workers’ rights amendment to the Illinois Constitution could be coming soon. The amendment, certified in December, puts into the state Constitution prohibitions on regulating collective bargaining rights for wages, work conditions and other issues. Attorney Philip...
Ameren Illinois spokesman explains rate request
Ameren Illinois has filed paperwork with the Illinois Commerce Commission seeking a rate adjustment in 2024 that would increase the average household bill be about $6 per month on the electric side of the business, and just slightly more than that for natural gas. Specifically, the utility is asking for about $160 million on the natural gas side of the company and about $435.6 million over four-years for electric.
Illinois loses appeal over gun control law, leaving restraining order in effect
Illinois lost an appeal in court on Tuesday as a panel voted to keep a temporary restraining order in place against a newly passed gun control law.
Ill. sheriff agrees to enforce 'all state and local laws,' including state's firearms ban
DUPAGE COUNTY, Ill. — DuPage County Sheriff James Mendrick will not face possible censure from the DuPage County Board after he agreed to enforce "all state and local laws" after a discussion which included talk about the state's new assault weapons ban with DuPage County Board Chair Deborah Conroy and DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin, according to a joint statement from the three released Monday.
Illinois State Board of Education names new state superintendent of schools
(The Center Square) – The Illinois State Board of Education has named its 31st state superintendent of education, but not everyone is on board with the selection. Tony Sanders was named ISBE superintendent on Tuesday after being recommended by Gov. J.B. Pritzker. Sanders is superintendent for Elgin schools and will replace State Superintendent of Education Carmen Ayala.
Illinois quick hits: New state schools superintendent announced; Foxx to drop R. Kelly charges
New state schools superintendent announced The Illinois State Board of Education on Tuesday named Elgin School District U-46 Superintendent Tony Sanders the new state superintendent of education after a nationwide search. Sanders has served as the head of the second largest school district in Illinois. He will assume his duties in late February. Carmen Ayala announced her retirement after 40 years of service in Illinois public schools. ...
Are migrants good for Illinois? A Cash Program worth millions is there to benefit families: Check if you can apply
It won't be wrong to say that Illinois is a diverse state and has large metropolitan areas. The major ones are the Chicago metropolitan area, the Metro East section, and others.
Governor Signs Renewable Energy Bill
Governor JB Pritzker has signed a bill establishing a statewide site selection process for wind and solar projects. The legislation is effective immediately. The new site standards regulate commercial wind energy and solar energy projects. The bill establishes distances from residences, occupied buildings and other property where wind and solar...
Illinois cares for your kids: Child Care Assistance Program for low-income parents: Apply for financial assistance
Taking care of your little ones is a hectic job. Am I right? Well, your children need your love, attention and of course, the money that can be spent on their education, health, clothing, and shelter.
Teacher shortage continues to plague all of Illinois
School districts across Illinois are still struggling to find qualified full-time and substitute teachers – but say recent changes approved by the General Assembly give them hope for better days ahead. Those are some of the findings of a survey of school districts commissioned by the Illinois Association of...
Need housing help in Illinois? Check your eligibility and apply for Homeowners Assistance Program to get up to $60,000
Is it worth living in Illinois? Many of you may say 'no,' but I feel that Illinois is worth living with family. One of the core benefits of making Illinois your hometown is that you get to know many friendly and cooperative people.
Is Illinois expecting a major earthquake?
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — With February being National Earthquake Awareness Month, the Illinois Emergency Management System believes it is a great time to remind Illinoisians to prepare for a potential earthquake. “Illinois sits between the New Madrid Fault Zone and the Wabash Valley Seismic Zone,” explained Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) Director Alicia Tate-Nadeau. “I […]
Illinois State Police enforces law against gun shop selling banned weapons
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois State Police have begun to enforce the state’s new semiautomatic weapons ban. According to The Center Square, ISP said it has taken action against a gun shop business for “openly advertising the sale of banned weapons.” ISP did not say in which county the enforcement action took place, or […]
Illinois cannabis sales remain strong in 2022
(The Center Square) – With an array of products, legal cannabis dispensaries are getting Illinois marijuana consumers to dump their illegal dealers and buy retail. About 113 dispensaries now operate across the state, leading to booming adult use cannabis sales in Illinois. In 2022, legal cannabis sales totaled $1.5 billion, the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation saidd.
How Illinois courts are exempt from Freedom of Information Act requests
Illinois' Freedom of Information Act is a powerful tool of transparency and accountability that allows anyone to request access to government records.
Illinois State Police enforcing state’s gun ban, reveal one case under investigation
(The Center Square) – Illinois State Police say they took enforcement action against a business for openly advertising the sale of newly banned weapons, but no additional information was provided. In a YouTube video Friday, gun-rights advocate Todd Vandermyde revealed he’d been told that the state is taking actions to enforce the state’s ban on certain semiautomatic guns and magazines. “It appears that there was a gun shop that was...
