(The Center Square) – With few details made public about enforcement efforts taken by the Illinois State Police over Illinois’ gun ban, some are saying the law enforcement agency should hold off until the courts deal with the legal challenges. After the Illinois legislature approved the ban on certain semi-automatic firearms and magazines of more than 10 rounds for rifles and more than 15 rounds for handguns, Gov. J.B. Pritzker enacted the law on Jan. 10. ...

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO