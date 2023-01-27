Read full article on original website
Lady Sharks chomp the Cobras in district basketball tournament
The Nature Coast Tech Sharks Varsity Girls Basketball team (13-7) defeated the Hudson Cobras (2-19) by a dominating 52-12 margin at the Shark Tank on Tuesday night. This neutral playoff game was a part of the 2023 Girls Basketball District Tournaments – 4A District 9. Coming into the matchup, not only did the teams’ records stand in stark contrast to one another, but Nature Coast and its team leaders led the Cobras in points, rebounds, assists, and steals per game. The Sharks also fared far better against common opponents than the visitors in black and red, going 7-5 as opposed to 2-11 versus those teams. The underdogs from Hudson had hoped to steal a victory at the Shark Tank, but Nature Coast Head Coach Emily Gore’s squad took care of business at home after a somewhat sluggish start.
Another Successful Golf Outing for Glen Lakes Veterans and Friends
On Saturday, January 21, the Glen lakes Veterans and Friends (GLVF) held an “R & R” for supporters of their organization and recipients of their grants. The term “R & R” in military lingo refers to rest and recreation, but in this case, it could stand for reception and recognition. The event was held at Glen Lakes Golf and Country Club and featured a buffet of hot and cold hors d’oeuvres.
Brotherhood Rides for Driver Engineer David Hackett
Since 2007, the annual Brotherhood Ride has sent a dedicated group of firefighters traveling by bikes across the nation to honor some of their own. They honor those who passed heroically in the line of duty. This year, the Brotherhood Riders passed through Brooksville to recognize a Hernando County firefighter beloved by many.
CAF Airpower History Tour Coming to Brooksville
The Dallas, Texas based Commemorative Air Force (CAF) is sponsoring an Airpower History Tour that will be landing at Brooksville Regional Airport on Tuesday and Wednesday, February 21st and 22nd. Brooksville is the third stop of an eleven city “Spring Tour” featuring still flying historic World War II aircraft. The aircraft participating in the tour include trainers, fighters, cargo planes and bombers of the World War II era.
Academia Hernando presents “The Great 60s Sitcoms”
A celebration of laughter and nostalgia will be the order of the day at the next installment of the spring edition of the Academia Hernando community learning series, as theatrical veteran Jason Fortner presents “The Great 60s Sitcoms.” This lecture will take place at 10 am on Feb. 3, at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 2301 Deltona Blvd., Spring Hill.
A concerned parent stands his ground
This story I bring to your attention occurred in Pasco County, and I feel it carries relevance. This issue has received national media attention. It is regarding a firefighter father named Shawn Hayston and his ordeal with the Pasco County School Board (PCSB) and the principal of Pine View Middle School. Mr. Hayston and a group of other concerned parents visited the school on August 22, 2022, and got a very cold reception from the school’s principal, Ms. Jennifer Warren. As in standard protocol, the parents provided identifications and their children’s names upon entering the school. However, from what I understand, Mr. Hayston and other parents in the group had many questions that went unanswered (or answered unsatisfactorily). One of the items of controversy was the many “Safe Space” stickers arranged in the rainbow fashion of the LGBTQ colors. Many parents perceive the safe space to be where school staff coach kids on controversial situations and ideas and hide these discussions from parents. PCSB has since ordered the removal of the stickers.
HCSO probes deputy-involved shooting in Brooksville
The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) is investigating circumstances surrounding a deputy-involved shooting that occurred after HCSO personnel responded to the scene of a reported domestic disturbance on Cobb Road in Brooksville on Jan. 29. When they arrived on the scene, responding deputies saw a physical fight in the...
Brooksville Council approves changes in impact fees
The Brooksville City Council unanimously approved a schedule of impact fees to be charged to those developing projects in the city. The vote took place during the second reading of the ordinance at the regular meeting of the panel on Jan. 9. The ordinance raises impact fees on single-family homes while slightly lowering impact fees on commercial, retail, and industrial uses.
