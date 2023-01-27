This story I bring to your attention occurred in Pasco County, and I feel it carries relevance. This issue has received national media attention. It is regarding a firefighter father named Shawn Hayston and his ordeal with the Pasco County School Board (PCSB) and the principal of Pine View Middle School. Mr. Hayston and a group of other concerned parents visited the school on August 22, 2022, and got a very cold reception from the school’s principal, Ms. Jennifer Warren. As in standard protocol, the parents provided identifications and their children’s names upon entering the school. However, from what I understand, Mr. Hayston and other parents in the group had many questions that went unanswered (or answered unsatisfactorily). One of the items of controversy was the many “Safe Space” stickers arranged in the rainbow fashion of the LGBTQ colors. Many parents perceive the safe space to be where school staff coach kids on controversial situations and ideas and hide these discussions from parents. PCSB has since ordered the removal of the stickers.

PASCO COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO