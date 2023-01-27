Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
coastalbreezenews.com
Marco Needs Senior Center
Marco Island is ripe for a Senior Center. With NCH expanding their services with the new buildings and care facilities we, the over 55 population, should ask for a site, a building for us to be together with our peers, for conversation, for recreation, for new things to do and learn. Why is it that up north, there is a senior center in just about every city and town and yet here, where most of us are moving for the climate, there is nothing?
coastalbreezenews.com
Winn Dixie Selects For the Love of Cats for Community Bag Program
For the Love of Cats, a non–profit rescue organization committed to saving the lives of cats and kittens in our community, has been selected as a beneficiary of the Community Bag Program at the local Winn Dixie on Marco Island for February. The Community Bag Program, which launched in...
coastalbreezenews.com
Women's Golf Association Holds Fundraiser for Our Daily Bread Food Pantry
The third annual fundraiser for Our Daily Bread Food Pantry was held by the Women's Golf Association (WGA) at JW Marriott Marco Island’s Rookery at Marco golf course on January 25th. Mother Nature recognized the charitable event and provided near perfect golfing conditions. In attendance were 104 ladies who came out to play and support Our Daily Bread Food Pantry. The comradery and enthusiasm was overwhelming as they practiced to play 18 'step aside' holes of golf.
coastalbreezenews.com
Calusa Garden Club Celebrates Florida Arbor Day
Calusa Garden Club has celebrated Florida Arbor Day, which was January 20, 2023, for the past six years by planting a native Florida tree in Leigh Plummer Park. This year, on the third Friday in January, the Club planted a gumbo limbo tree in the park and invited the city of Marco Island officials and Parks and Recreation Department to join them in the tree planting ceremony. Club member Nanette Baumgardner chaired the event, and Club president Susan Neustadt gave welcoming remarks.
coastalbreezenews.com
Kiwanis Welcomes New Members
The Kiwanis Club of Marco Island is delighted to announce and welcome our two newest members, Arne and Jill Sandberg. When this dynamic duo moved to Marco Island four years ago, they hit the ground running and haven’t stopped since!. Jill hails from De Pere, Wisconsin, a suburb of...
coastalbreezenews.com
Beach and Coastal Resources Advisory Committee - Wednesday, February 15, 2023
Notice is hereby given that the Beach and Coastal Resources Advisory Committee will hold a public meeting at 9 a.m., Wed., Feb. 15, in the Community Meeting Room, 51 Bald Eagle Dr., Marco Island, Florida. Prior to the meeting, the agenda will be available on the City’s website, www.cityofmarcoisland.com, and at the City Hall Reception Desk, 50 Bald Eagle Dr. The meeting will be broadcast live on the City’s cable television channel and via the website, unless hindered by technical or weather-related issues.
coastalbreezenews.com
Seminar on Common Mistakes Home Buyers and Sellers Make
Collier County residents and visitors are invited to learn more about The Five Most Common Mistakes Buyers and Sellers Make on Thursday, February 16, 2023. The seminar will be held at Collier County Library (2385 Orange Blossom Dr, Naples, FL 34109) from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM. The Five Most...
coastalbreezenews.com
Girl Up Gets Inspired by Local Writer
On Monday January 23, 2023, Maria Lamb visited the Girl Up group of Manatee Middle School. Maria Lamb is a freelance writer. She spoke of her career and introduced the topic of inspiration. “If you were a writer, what would you write about?” she asked. Mexican food? Natural disasters? Tsunamis? The topics are endless. Topics led to inspiration. Inspiration leads to empowerment. Maria Lamb was recently inspired to write an article about Marie Senechal, a member of the Marco Island Woman’s Club who quilts blankets for children in need. Each blanket is unique. Many of her blankets have been given to children in the Golisano Children’s Hospital as a gift of healing. Marie Senechal, who will soon be 94, never tires of helping others. Maria Lamb gave each girl of Girl Up a quilt with an incentive to give that quilt to a child in need. Maria Lamb encouraged the girls to develop their writing skills by writing a piece on something that inspired them.
coastalbreezenews.com
Marco Chamber Installs 2023 Officers
The Marco Island Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual celebration of the new year was, as always, an enthusiastic affair marked by the introduction of the organization’s 2023 leadership, awards for extraordinary community service and more. Held recently at Bistro Soleil, the sold-out event included the presentation of the...
coastalbreezenews.com
Marco Island City Council Regular Council Meeting - Monday, February 6, 2023
Notice is hereby given that the Marco Island City Council will hold a regular meeting at 5:30 p.m., Mon., Feb. 6, in the Community Meeting Room, 51 Bald Eagle Dr., Marco Island, Florida. Prior to the meeting, the agenda will be available on the City’s website, www.cityofmarcoisland.com, and at the City Hall Reception Desk, 50 Bald Eagle Dr. The meeting will be broadcast live on the City’s cable television channel and via the website, unless hindered by technical or weather-related issues.
coastalbreezenews.com
Seasonal Events and New Restaurants
Here it comes again! I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again - Pancake Breakfasts in Goodland are the best pancakes I’ve ever tasted at a community breakfast! I don’t know how they do it, but they are always wonderful, and accompanied with terrific sausages, great coffee and orange juice. If you have the time this coming Saturday, February 4th between 8:00 AM and 11:30 AM, drive over to Goodland by the old fire station and join them. Always fun, always friendly, always delicious and you are always welcome! It’s a pleasant drive and lots of wildlife to see along the way. Usually there are other things going on in Goodland that day as well. This is one event you should get to. In fact, you might want to look around Goodland to see all the interesting things like the museum and the park. Of course there are great restaurants and as always… there is Stan’s! Everyone wants to see Stan’s.
coastalbreezenews.com
Comedy at the Marco Island Center for the Arts Theatre
Could comedy at a small local theatre in Town Center really be entertaining? Absolutely!. Last Friday the theatre was wall-to-wall people, a sell out! There were three comedians in this segment of the Center for the Arts Comedy Series with local Larry Venturino kicking things off followed by Sean Harper and Ken Miller as the headliner. The comedians had the entire place rolling with laughter. It didn’t matter if you were 25 or 75, everyone had a blast! It was a great show. Definitely add the Comedy Series to your list of must-do’s this season! You’ll be glad you did!
coastalbreezenews.com
In Memory of Peter H. Dannemann
We sadly announce the passing of Peter H. Dannemann at AVOW Hospice on January 17, 2023 from dementia. Peter’s home was at Discovery Village Assisted Living and Memory Care for many years. Peter was born in Halberstadt, Germany and worked throughout his lifetime for the Marriott as Director of Food and Beverages. His career covered a multitude of countries, including Saudi Arabia, where he was honored with the Dannemann Lounge. Peter eventually settled at the Marriott on Marco Island where he lived with his wife, Lucy, and who preceded him in death. Peter will be forever remembered by his many friends and for his kind and gentle spirit. Memorial contributions can be made to AVOW Hospice.
coastalbreezenews.com
Beautification Advisory Committee - Wednesday, February 1, 2023
Notice is hereby given that the Beautification Advisory Committee will hold a public meeting at 3 p.m., Wed., Feb. 1, in the Community Meeting Room, 51 Bald Eagle Dr., Marco Island, Florida. The agenda is available for viewing on the City’s website, www.cityofmarcoisland.com, and at the City Hall Reception Desk, 50 Bald Eagle Dr. The meeting will be broadcast live on the City’s cable television channel and via the website, unless hindered by technical or weather-related issues.
coastalbreezenews.com
Rock On with the Marco Island Academy of Rock Band
Marco Island’s very own band, the Marco Island Academy of Rock Band is organized by Marco Island Academy Art Teacher, Shane Totten and provides local students with a “safe comfortable community to further their musicianship and friendships.” The band frequently performs at local venues and events in the community. You can go show the band support at their upcoming gig at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church on February 10th.
coastalbreezenews.com
The Lowdown on College Scholarship Opportunities
As a high school senior in Collier County looking to take the next steps in order to prepare for college, it is very important to apply early for college and search for scholarships to apply to. Most often, the cost of a college education is a heavy burden to carry, however knowing where to look for scholarships and academic recognition can make all the difference. Applying for scholarships and knowing what to apply for is a crucial part of increasing your chances of success.
coastalbreezenews.com
Kiwanis Family 5K Returns After Two Year Hiatus
Temperatures were hovering around 55 degrees Saturday morning with a chilly 12 mph wind blowing in from the north, but the 146 finishers in the Kiwanis Family 5K Run/Walk Event weren’t complaining. The race started at Tigertail Park, wound through Hideaway Beach and finished back at the park. After a two-year hiatus caused by COVID concerns, everyone seemed happy to have the popular run/walk event back.
coastalbreezenews.com
In Memory of Janet Benanti
Janet (nee Palumbo) Benanti went to her heavenly home on January 26, 2023 at the age of 75. She is preceded in death by her parents, Madeline and Thomas Palumbo. Janet was born on December 21, 1947 in Jersey City, New Jersey and grew up there. She graduated from Snyder High School, class of 1965, then went to work for Westinghouse Elevator Division and then in 1976 worked for Meadowland Racetrack from where she retired in 2008. She then would share her time between Monroe Township, New Jersey and Marco Island, Florida until 2021 when she moved to Marco Island permanently, her paradise.
coastalbreezenews.com
In Memory of Joseph “Joe” DuBois
Joseph “Joe” DuBois, age 80 passed away peacefully on January 25th, 2023. A retired resident of Marco Island, Florida, Joe was originally from New Jersey where he lived and worked for 60 years. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and following his three years of dedicated service, he worked as a service engineer for what is now known as Philips Medical for 40 plus years.
coastalbreezenews.com
Everglades Icon
There’s no question that renowned photographer Clyde Butcher has attained living legend status in Southwest Florida and beyond. That was quite evident Tuesday evening, January 24, at the Marco Island Historical Museum. The sold-out crowd arrived a half hour early and hung on Butcher’s every word during an hour-long presentation about his exhibit Cuba: The Natural Beauty, in Rose History Auditorium on the museum campus.
Comments / 0