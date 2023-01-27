Here it comes again! I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again - Pancake Breakfasts in Goodland are the best pancakes I’ve ever tasted at a community breakfast! I don’t know how they do it, but they are always wonderful, and accompanied with terrific sausages, great coffee and orange juice. If you have the time this coming Saturday, February 4th between 8:00 AM and 11:30 AM, drive over to Goodland by the old fire station and join them. Always fun, always friendly, always delicious and you are always welcome! It’s a pleasant drive and lots of wildlife to see along the way. Usually there are other things going on in Goodland that day as well. This is one event you should get to. In fact, you might want to look around Goodland to see all the interesting things like the museum and the park. Of course there are great restaurants and as always… there is Stan’s! Everyone wants to see Stan’s.

GOODLAND, FL ・ 4 HOURS AGO