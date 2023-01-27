Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Well-known restaurant chain opens another new location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersEden Prairie, MN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Update on an armed robbery that occurred at Tobacco Valley in Apple Valley, one suspect connected to armed bank robberyLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Armed robbery occurs at AV Tobacco in Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
The family of Bryce Borca is offering a reward for any information leading to his whereabouts.Limitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Related
YAHOO!
Franklin, Minnesota, man sentenced to 51 months in prison for fourth drunken driving conviction
Was sentenced to 51 months in prison for impaired driving in the first degree. Khristian Apollo Kezena was sentenced Dec. 12 in Yellow Medicine County District Court after earlier pleading guilty to the single felony. In exchange for his plea, a second felony charge of driving while impaired, a gross...
myklgr.com
Minneapolis woman sentenced in Redwood County Court for felony drug offense in stolen truck
A Minneapolis woman, Katrina Fay Wise, age 22, was sentenced in Redwood County Court for drug offenses discovered during a traffic stop when she was in a stolen vehicle. According to court documents, on Dec. 28, 2021, the Redwood County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a theft of gas at a Walnut Grove gas station by a person driving a U-Haul pickup truck. A deputy noted the vehicle on Highway 14, near Knox Ave., and pulled it over.
KEYC
Three juveniles overdose in Mankato
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - On Jan. 31, 2023, Mankato Department of Public Safety responded to three separate locations and calls for service that involved juveniles as the patient(s). All victims were reported to have used/been exposed to a substance that caused the patients to exhibit signs consistent with an opioid...
YAHOO!
Zumbrota woman charged with hitting building while drunk driving is released pending court date
Jan. 30—RED WING — A 30-year-old Zumbrota woman is accused of hitting two parked cars and a building while driving under the influence with her 20-month-old child in the vehicle, according to new charges filed in Goodhue County District Court. Ashley Rayann Bates is facing a gross misdemeanor...
KEYC
Former New Ulm investigator Gramentz expected to plead guilty
NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - A former New Ulm police investigator is expected to plead guilty today to three counts of criminal sexual conduct. Eric Gramentz, 43, entered a petition to enter a plea of “guilty” in November according to court documents. Gramentz is accused of having a...
knsiradio.com
Wright County Murder Suspect Makes Court Appearance
(KNSI) – Eighteen-year-old attempted murder suspect Dillon Tilbury appeared in Wright County District Court Tuesday. The Moorhead native will have an omnibus hearing on Tuesday, April 18th. He is accused of beating and shooting a Monticello man on January 16th near the entrance to Montissippi Park. Police responded around...
Police seek 2 following overnight chase, multiple carjackings
MINNEAPOLIS -- Police are looking for two men after a wild high-speed chase overnight that involved at least two carjackings, several arrests and a fake call to 911.According to the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office, around 11 p.m. Monday police were pursuing a vehicle that they tried to pull over after it was observed speeding.The sheriff's office says that the vehicle did eventually pull over, and two men got out and fled on foot, attempting to carjack another vehicle that was ultimately not successful.The two got back into the first vehicle and tried to drive away. At that point, an officer...
myklgr.com
Appellate court upholds Hanska child molester’s conviction
The state appellate court has upheld the conviction of a Hanska child molester. A Brown County jury convicted Christopher Lee Konakowitz, 41, of two counts of felony 2nd-degree criminal sexual conduct in July 2021. District Court Judge Robert Docherty sentenced Konakowitz to consecutive sentences of 17 1/2 years and 3...
Charges: Driver had been drinking at party before striking teens, killing one
Mourners gathered at a vigil for 17-year-old Donald Gayton Jr. in Bloomington on Monday, Jan. 30. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News. An Oakdale woman was allegedly driving drunk when she struck and killed a Richfield student in Bloomington on Friday evening. Prosecutors in Hennepin County have...
Owatonna Police Seeking Assistance Finding Stolen Firearm
The Owatonna Police Department is seeking your assistance in identifying the man in the photos below regarding a stolen firearm. On Thursday afternoon, the man concealed a .22 caliber rifle between bags of feed corn and left the store without making an attempt to pay. If you recognize this person...
willmarradio.com
Brownton man arrested after Thursday crime spree
(Hutchinson MN-) A Brownton man was arrested after he failed to stop for during a traffic stop Thursday night in Hutchinson. Shortly before 9pm, Hutchinson Police responded to the area of Highway 15 South for a driving complaint of a pickup that nearly struck an oncoming vehicle head-on. Police located...
Two men sentenced for carjacking in Rosedale Center parking lot
Two men have been sentenced to prison for carjacking a woman in the parking lot of Rosedale Center last year. Leon Kismit Bell, 49, was sentenced to 20 months followed by three years of supervised release in U.S. District Court last week, while Jack Mitchell Piche, 23, was sentenced to 40 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release.
St. Paul man identified as victim of north Minneapolis homicide
A St. Paul man has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting in north Minneapolis. Just after noon on Wednesday, the Minneapolis Police Department received reports of gunfire on the 2200 block of Emerson Avenue North. At the scene, officers found an unconscious man suffering from life-threatening gunshot...
YAHOO!
Lakeland shooting victims now up to 11 people: What we know
Lakeland Police are continuing their search for four suspects involved in a drive-by shooting that injured 11 people Monday afternoon. The shooting took place at 3:43 p.m. near Iowa Avenue and Plum Street, an area Lakeland Police Chief Sammy Taylor described as a "challenged" neighborhood the Police Department has paid a lot of attention to in recent years.
WEAU-TV 13
Nurse accused of removing patient’s foot without permission bound over for trial
ELLSWORTH, Wis. (WEAU) - A judge has found probable cause that a felony was committed and has bound over for trial a woman charged with removing a dying patient’s foot without permission for arraignment next month. 38-year-old Mary K. Brown of Durand, who is charged with physical abuse of...
nwestiowa.com
Minnesota semi driver arrested for OWI
SANBORN—A 40-year-old Brooklyn Park, MN, man was arrested about 2:20 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, near Sanborn on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Mohamed Osman Idiris Ali stemmed from the stop of a 2015 Freightliner semitruck on the 3600 mile of Redwing Avenue about four miles southwest of Sanborn, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
Ramsey County Medical Examiner's 34 years of work now under question
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- It's a scenario that seems out of a movie -- 71 autopsies in murder cases are under review because the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's work has come under question.Dr. Michael McGee served in that position for 34 years, from 1985 to 2019. Earlier this month, Attorney General Keith Ellison vacated the conviction of Thomas Rhodes, who had served 25 years in prison for the murder of his wife. Ellison cited the findings by McGee.This followed the 2021 scathing rebuke of McGee's work in the Alfonso Rodriguez case. Rodriguez was convicted in the 2003 murder of college...
Suspected drunk driver strikes two teenagers in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- Two teenagers are in the hospital after they were struck by a suspected drunk driver in Bloomington.Bloomington police say they were called to the intersection of 78th Street and 12th Avenue around 6 p.m. The two teens - a girl and a boy - were injured in the road. The boy had critical injuries and the girl had severe injuries; both were taken to the hospital.Police found the car a short distance away. A 27-year-old was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
redlakenationnews.com
Renting rooms for homeless got too expensive, so Hennepin County bought hotels
During the pandemic, Hennepin County created a strategy to keep those experiencing homelessness and those most susceptible to getting COVID-19 safe - rent them hotel rooms. But the concept was getting expensive and the county decided in late 2020 it would just be cheaper to buy hotels. More than $25...
Comments / 0