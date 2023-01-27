MINNEAPOLIS -- Police are looking for two men after a wild high-speed chase overnight that involved at least two carjackings, several arrests and a fake call to 911.According to the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office, around 11 p.m. Monday police were pursuing a vehicle that they tried to pull over after it was observed speeding.The sheriff's office says that the vehicle did eventually pull over, and two men got out and fled on foot, attempting to carjack another vehicle that was ultimately not successful.The two got back into the first vehicle and tried to drive away. At that point, an officer...

RAMSEY COUNTY, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO