Colorado River Water Cuts California
California releases its own plan for Colorado River cuts. California has released a plan outlining how it thinks states should reduce their reliance on the Colorado River. The state's plan released Tuesday comes a day after the other six states that tap the river released their own proposal. The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation has said the states must dramatically lower their use of the critical river as key reservoirs drop to historically low levels. California's plan calls for new water cuts based on the elevation of Lake Mead. It does not want to base cuts on how much water is lost to evaporation and transportation, a move the other states propose.
Flights canceled, at least 2 dead as ice storm freezes US
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Winter weather brought ice to a wide swath of the United States on Tuesday, canceling more than 1,700 flights nationwide and snarling highways. At least two people died on slick roads in Texas and two law officers in the state were seriously injured, including a deputy who was pinned under a truck, authorities said.
Washington state Gov. Inslee tests positive for COVID-19
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee has tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time. Inslee’s office said in a statement Wednesday that he had tested positive and was experiencing very mild symptoms including a cough. He is consulting with his doctor about whether to receive Paxlovid antiviral treatments, according to the statement.
Bull moose euthanized by Fish and Game near local freeway
On Monday evening, January 30, 2023, Fish and Game conservation officers received a report of a moose very close to Interstate 84 near the Declo exit in Southeast Idaho. Once on scene, the officer found a large bull moose within 30 feet of the interstate where vehicle speed limits are 80 mph and road conditions were poor due to the recent winter weather conditions. The officer was able to get...
Wind chill warnings extended until Tuesday throughout East Idaho
The potentially lethal wind chill that caused most local school districts to cancel all Monday classes will continue until Tuesday morning. The National Weather Service has extended its wind chill warnings for East Idaho through 10 a.m. Tuesday. The weather service said wind chill that will make conditions feel as cold as minus 25 to minus 30 degrees is in the forecast throughout East Idaho. "A wind chill warning means...
Connecticut may exonerate accused witches centuries later
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Decades before the infamous Salem witch trials in Massachusetts, Alse Young was killed at the gallows in Connecticut, becoming the first person on record to be executed in the American colonies for witchcraft. The Windsor town clerk registered the death on May 26, 1647, in...
Kidnap suspect released day he arrived at Nevada prison
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A man at the center of an intense police search in Oregon after a violent kidnapping last week was released from custody in October 2021 by Nevada prison officials on the same day he was transferred to the state’s custody to serve a kidnapping sentence, authorities said Monday.
Stranded humpback whale dies on Long Island beach
LIDO BEACH, N.Y. (AP) — A 35-foot (11-meter) humpback whale washed ashore and later died on a New York beach, one of several cetaceans discovered over the past two months along the shores of New York and New Jersey. The whale was discovered Monday morning at Lido Beach West...
Oregon kidnapping suspect dies of self-inflicted gunshot
GRANTS PASS, Ore. (AP) — The suspect in a violent kidnapping in Oregon — a man who spent little time behind bars for a similar crime in Nevada — died after shooting himself during a standoff with heavily armed police, authorities said. Benjamin Obadiah Foster, 36, died...
Idaho Fish and Game kills one moose, relocates three others and finds one dead from eating toxic plant
Idaho Fish and Game has responded to several moose incidents this month, including one that resulted in the moose being euthanized and another where the moose died after eating a toxic plant. The most serious of the incidents involved a bull moose that was close to Interstate 84 near the Declo exit in Southeast Idaho. The moose was within 30 feet of the interstate on Monday night. A Fish and...
Eagles reserve lineman accused of rape ahead of Super Bowl
CAMBRIDGE, Ohio (AP) — Josh Sills, a reserve offensive lineman for the NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles, has been indicted on rape and kidnapping charges that stem from an incident in Ohio just over three years ago, authorities said Wednesday. Sills, an undrafted free agent who appeared in just one...
HS scores 2/1: Highland boys fall to Madison, Bear Lake boys top Malad
BOYS BASKETBALL Madison 47, Highland 39 Rams fall to 10-8 overall and 1-2 in district play. Grace Lutheran 56, Clark County 24 Ben Hess posted 15 points for the Royals and Matt Moretti added 14. ...
