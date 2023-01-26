BETHLEHEM, Pa. — A former parish church building in Bethlehem will be closed and offered for sale, the Diocese of Allentown said Monday. The closing of the St. Joseph church building on East Fifth Street will be delayed so that those interested may attend one final Mass, March 18, to mark the Feast Day of St. Joseph, according to a news release from the diocese.

