WFMZ-TV Online
Schuylkill County painter sprucing up church
ST. CLAIR, Pa. - A Schuylkill County painter is in the process of sprucing up a church that's more than a century old. St. Mary's Orthodox Church in St. Clair has been a staple of the community since 1901. "You're overwhelmed with the smell of incense," Ordained Reader Gregory Sagan...
WFMZ-TV Online
Annual 'Souper Bowl' raises funds for Opportunity House
READING, Pa. – Supporters of Opportunity House spent Monday night enjoying samples of hot soup during the Souper Bowl fundraiser. The annual event was held at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Reading. Stacy Perlaki, director of development for Opportunity House, said people buy tickets to the event for one...
WFMZ-TV Online
Penndale Middle School dismisses early, cancels evening activities after threats
LANSDALE, Pa. - A Montgomery County middle school dismissed early Monday after threats against the school. Students at Penndale Middle School, part of the North Penn School District, were sent home at 12:30 p.m. after a second threat was made against the school. All evening activities were also canceled, the district said.
WFMZ-TV Online
Reading City Council holds interviews for new member
READING, Pa. – Reading City Council is preparing to add a new member. The legislative body held five interviews Monday night for the open District 5 seat. It was vacated after state Rep. Johanny Cepeda-Freytiz left for Harrisburg. Those interviewed were Walter Lesher Jr., Wanda Negron, Rafael Nunez, Sheila...
WFMZ-TV Online
Montgomery County court appoints commissioner to fill open seat
NORRISTOWN, Pa. - Montgomery County will soon have a new commissioner. The county Court of Common Pleas has appointed Jamila Winder to fill the vacancy left by Val Arkoosh, who left to join Gov. Josh Shapiro's cabinet as secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services. Winder, who will be...
WFMZ-TV Online
New Jersey-based Cream-O-Land to acquire Clover Farms Dairy
MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. — A popular Berks County supplier of dairy products, juice and teas is expected to have a new owner soon. In a joint news release dated Jan. 23, it was announced that a subsidiary of New Jersey-based Cream-O-Land Dairy will purchase Clover Farms Dairy. While the...
WFMZ-TV Online
Developer challenges Bethlehem Township's rejection of Wawa plan
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - The Wawa plan that Bethlehem Township rejected in December will be up for review again Feb. 7. Bethlehem Twp. rejects Harvey's Corner plan with Wawa. Wagner Enterprises proposes a Wawa convenience store with gas pumps, a bank, and two eight-unit garden apartment buildings for 4900 Freemansburg Ave. In December, the township Board of Commissioners opposed the plan, 4-1.
WFMZ-TV Online
Former parish church building in Bethlehem to be closed
BETHLEHEM, Pa. — A former parish church building in Bethlehem will be closed and offered for sale, the Diocese of Allentown said Monday. The closing of the St. Joseph church building on East Fifth Street will be delayed so that those interested may attend one final Mass, March 18, to mark the Feast Day of St. Joseph, according to a news release from the diocese.
WFMZ-TV Online
PPL addresses issue with estimated bills, long call wait times
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - PPL says its customers deserve better. In a letter to all customers Tuesday, the company addressed a "technical issue" that caused many to get estimated electric bills, and has led to long call wait times. "If you received an estimated bill or have had difficulty reaching our...
WFMZ-TV Online
Construction underway on 2 restaurant chains, a bank in Easton area
FORKS TWP., Pa. - Structural steel has been erected for a new retail and restaurant project in the Easton area. Coffee shop chain Starbucks, submarine sandwich chain Jersey Mike's Subs and Chase Bank - the consumer banking division of New York-based JPMorgan Chase & Co. - are set to occupy two under-construction buildings at Sullivan Trail and Town Center Boulevard in Forks Township.
WFMZ-TV Online
Nazareth restaurant ends dine-in operations
NAZARETH, Pa. - A Nazareth restaurant dishing out gluten- and dairy-free cuisine is making some changes to its business model. Indigo 52, a year-old restaurant catering to people with a gluten allergy and other dietary sensitivities, is no longer offering dine-in service at 52 S. Main St., according to an announcement on the business' Facebook page.
WFMZ-TV Online
Corner of Bethlehem's Five Points sold for $2.6M; AutoZone being built on site
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A corner of Bethlehem's Five Points, soon to be the site of an AutoZone store, has been sold for $2.64 million. The property at 501-507 Wyandotte St., formerly homes and an auto-repair business, was sold Jan. 25, according to Northampton County property records. The AutoZone store that will open there is partly up.
WFMZ-TV Online
Skull found on riverbank in 1986 ID'd as missing NJ man
MORRISVILLE, Pa. - Authorities say a skull found on banks of the Delaware River in Bucks County more than 3 1/2 decades ago has been identified as that of a man long believed slain in New Jersey along with his girlfriend, whose body had been found in the river on the New Jersey side the previous year.
WFMZ-TV Online
Jury finds man not guilty in encounter with Planned Parenthood volunteer
PHILADELPHIA -- A pro-life activist from Bucks County has been found not guilty of violating the federal FACE Act. Mark Houck was accused of pushing and injuring a patient escort outside a Planned Parenthood clinic in Philadelphia. Shortly after the verdict came out, Houck and his legal team held a...
WFMZ-TV Online
Bob Born, 'Father of Peeps,' dies at 98
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Ira "Bob" Born, who was president of Just Born Quality Confections, which makes Peeps, has died at the age of 98, according to the company. Born, also known as the "Father of Peeps," joined his father, Sam, and uncles Irv and Jack Shaffer in the family business in 1946, according to the company's website.
WFMZ-TV Online
Coroner IDs Berks men as victims of Upper Macungie crash
UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. — Two young men from Berks County were killed in a crash in Lehigh County on Sunday. Christopher Schaffer, 25, and Patrick Phyrillas, 22, both from the Reading area, died at the scene of the 4 p.m. crash on Hamilton Boulevard at Folk Road, according to the Lehigh County coroner.
WFMZ-TV Online
Train derails in rural Rush Township
RUSH TWP., Pa. - A train derailed in rural Schuylkill County on Tuesday. Two sections of cars ended up off the tracks in a remote area of Rush Township, paralleling Route 54, according to a photographer for 69 News. It happened along a Reading Blue Mountain and Northern Railroad line.
WFMZ-TV Online
Tuesday: Crane delivery to close block on Bethlehem's SouthSide
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Heads up to those in Bethlehem on Tuesday. A contractor will have a crane placed on E. Fourth Street on Tuesday, which means part of the road will be closed during the day, the city said. E. Fourth Street will be closed between S. New and Adams...
WFMZ-TV Online
Citing 'effects of COVID and inflation,' popular Italian restaurant abruptly closes in Northampton County
LEHIGH TWP., Pa. - A popular Italian restaurant has abruptly closed in Northampton County. A Ca Mia, specializing in northern Italian cuisine, ceased operations this week after more than a decade of business at 4330 Lehigh Drive in Lehigh Township, according to a sign posted on the restaurant's door. "I...
WFMZ-TV Online
Authorities ID woman, 71, killed in Alsace Township fire
ALSACE TWP., Pa. - Authorities have released the name of the woman found dead after an early-morning house fire in Berks County last week. Dana Oakes, 71, died after flames broke out at her Alsace Township home early Wednesday morning, state police said Monday. She was pronounced dead at the...
