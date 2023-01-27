Read full article on original website
Southwest Albuquerque SWAT situation ends in aggravated assault arrest
During the incident, Barcelona Rd. and La Junta Rd. were closed. It has since been reopened.
rrobserver.com
UPDATE: 23-year-old killed in altercation with police
The Rio Rancho Police Department was involved in a fatal shooting at about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday. A press release from the New Mexico State Police says that RRPD officers were called to the Arrowhead Ridge Apartments, 4415 Arrowhead Ridge Drive, to investigate a noise complaint. Daemen Perea, 23, was on the patio of his apartment, holding a firearm, when officers arrived to address the complaint. They ordered him to drop the gun, and two officers fired at Perea.
Man accused in 2020 Albuquerque murder turns down plea deal
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Alex Vallejos, accused in a 2020 Albuquerque murder was expected to take a plea deal Wednesday. Instead, he ended up turning the deal down. In March 2020, police say Vallejos and a group of people went to a home near Central and Coal, planning to rob the place. Witnesses told police gunfire broke […]
Arrest made in Ponderosa school teacher murder
SANDOVAL COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Sandoval County deputies have arrested a man for shooting and killing a Jemez Valley school teacher. Deputies responded to a 911 call in Ponderosa about a broken window and a dead man inside a rental home. They found the body of 59-year-old Joseph William Keleher – a social studies teacher at […]
KRQE News 13
Second teen dies days after double shooting in southwest Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is now investigating a double homicide in southwest Albuquerque. According to the BCSO, deputies were called to the 200 block of Atrisco Vista SW around 10:50 p.m. on Jan. 27. When they arrived two teens were suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
YAHOO!
Santa Fe police, city sued over 'extremely intoxicated' woman's death
Jan. 31—After Santa Fe police responded to a domestic disturbance call in 2021, a woman officers had identified as "extremely intoxicated" at the residence died hours later. The estate of Joella Coca has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the city and its police department, as well as individual officers. The lawsuit alleges Coca "died of alcohol intoxication after [the] Defendants failed to provide aid during the many opportunities they had to do so."
Transport officer sentenced to 2 years for violating prisoner rights
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The former prisoner transport officer that violated prison rights will spend two years in prison. Anthony Buntyn, 55, was the supervisor of a transport that stopped in New Mexico back in March 2017. He was accused of keeping prisoners in small cages with the heat intentionally turned up and denied water and […]
Suspect dead in Rio Rancho officer-involved shooting
RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are investigating after Rio Rancho Police were involved in a shooting that left one suspect dead Tuesday morning. Officials say officers responded around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday to the Arrowhead Apartments to a noise complaint. NMSP says when officers arrived on scene the suspect, 23-year-old Daemen Perea, was […]
New video shows what happened during 2022 fatal police shooting
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New, graphic video shows what exactly happened during a deadly police shooting in an Albuquerque arroyo last year. Court documents reveal why the man involved shouldn’t have been out on the streets in the first place. Officer: Stop the car! Albuquerque Police! Officer: Vehicle’s fleeing. John Withers took Albuquerque police on a […]
Man facing charges after fleeing Albuquerque police, crashing into water line
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Nathan Sanchez is accused of leading police on a chase and crashing into a main water line at Presbyterian Hospital in Albuquerque. Court documents say Sanchez took off when officer tried pulling him over, driving the wrong way on Lead heading towards I-25, when he crashed into the main water line for […]
KOAT 7
Albuquerque teenagers killed in weekend shooting
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office is now investigating a double homicide that happened over the weekend. On Jan. 27, the department was called to the 200 block of Atrisco Vista SW after reports of shots fired. Once deputies arrived, they found two juvenile victims suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
KRQE News 13
State police investigating deputy-involved shooting in Carlsbad
Tijeras woman accused of terrorizing neighbors will be held until trial
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Tina Garcia, the woman accused of terrorizing her East Mountain neighbors will remain locked up until trial. Garcia allegedly made threats, and drove into one of their homes. SWAT vehicles moved in on the home of Garcia last week. According to a criminal complaint, Garcia drove into a neighbors vehicle and fired gunshots. […]
Wanted: APD releases list of 25 suspects sought on felony warrants
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police is highlighting 25 fugitives that department says are wanted in outstanding, violent felony cases. The department featured the fugitives on poster boards Monday morning, while unveiling a plan to address 800 of more 60,000 outstanding warrants in the metro-area through the next year. The City of Albuquerque is asking the […]
Previous owner of malnourished horses facing charges
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The previous owner of three horses suspected of being abused is facing animal cruelty charges. Adrian Ferran is charged with five counts of animal cruelty. Police were able to check on the three horses purchased by Nieka Diaz and Hannah Matins, as well as two racehorses that were sent to a farm […]
Sheriff’s Office: 15-year-old dies in Bernalillo County shooting
One person was injured, and another person was killed during the incident, authorities said.
KRQE News 13
Feds say New Mexicans fueling gun crimes with straw purchases
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – How are convicted criminals and even violent kids getting their hands on guns? Oftentimes, the guns are stolen; but the majority of the time, federal law enforcement says qualified New Mexicans are buying guns for people who shouldn’t have them. Local, state and federal police are working to track down these so-called straw purchases, but the crime can be tough to catch and even harder to prove.
Authorities arrest man and find juvenile who went missing in 2021
US Marshals in New Mexico located and safely recovered a missing juvenile.
Feds investigate larger potential exotic animal smuggling ring in Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A federal search warrant shows a tiger cub found earlier this month may have been part of a larger animal smuggling operation. In early January, authorities found the tiger at a trailer on Zuni, after police were investigating a shooting. Now there are federal search warrants looking at two homes in Albuquerque […]
Video: Woman accused of DWI tries to lie her way out
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman is facing DWI charges. Jolena Cornfield is accused of driving drunk and crashing her car, but a friend tries to take the blame. Just before Christmas, a Jeep hit a median and got stuck on Jefferson near Osuna. By the time a deputy arrived, there was no one inside. […]
