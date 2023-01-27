ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Fe County, NM

rrobserver.com

UPDATE: 23-year-old killed in altercation with police

The Rio Rancho Police Department was involved in a fatal shooting at about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday. A press release from the New Mexico State Police says that RRPD officers were called to the Arrowhead Ridge Apartments, 4415 Arrowhead Ridge Drive, to investigate a noise complaint. Daemen Perea, 23, was on the patio of his apartment, holding a firearm, when officers arrived to address the complaint. They ordered him to drop the gun, and two officers fired at Perea.
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

Man accused in 2020 Albuquerque murder turns down plea deal

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Alex Vallejos, accused in a 2020 Albuquerque murder was expected to take a plea deal Wednesday. Instead, he ended up turning the deal down. In March 2020, police say Vallejos and a group of people went to a home near Central and Coal, planning to rob the place. Witnesses told police gunfire broke […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Arrest made in Ponderosa school teacher murder

SANDOVAL COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Sandoval County deputies have arrested a man for shooting and killing a Jemez Valley school teacher. Deputies responded to a 911 call in Ponderosa about a broken window and a dead man inside a rental home. They found the body of 59-year-old Joseph William Keleher – a social studies teacher at […]
PONDEROSA, NM
KRQE News 13

Second teen dies days after double shooting in southwest Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is now investigating a double homicide in southwest Albuquerque. According to the BCSO, deputies were called to the 200 block of Atrisco Vista SW around 10:50 p.m. on Jan. 27. When they arrived two teens were suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YAHOO!

Santa Fe police, city sued over 'extremely intoxicated' woman's death

Jan. 31—After Santa Fe police responded to a domestic disturbance call in 2021, a woman officers had identified as "extremely intoxicated" at the residence died hours later. The estate of Joella Coca has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the city and its police department, as well as individual officers. The lawsuit alleges Coca "died of alcohol intoxication after [the] Defendants failed to provide aid during the many opportunities they had to do so."
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Suspect dead in Rio Rancho officer-involved shooting

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are investigating after Rio Rancho Police were involved in a shooting that left one suspect dead Tuesday morning. Officials say officers responded around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday to the Arrowhead Apartments to a noise complaint. NMSP says when officers arrived on scene the suspect, 23-year-old Daemen Perea, was […]
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

New video shows what happened during 2022 fatal police shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New, graphic video shows what exactly happened during a deadly police shooting in an Albuquerque arroyo last year. Court documents reveal why the man involved shouldn’t have been out on the streets in the first place. Officer: Stop the car! Albuquerque Police!  Officer: Vehicle’s fleeing. John Withers took Albuquerque police on a […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Albuquerque teenagers killed in weekend shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office is now investigating a double homicide that happened over the weekend. On Jan. 27, the department was called to the 200 block of Atrisco Vista SW after reports of shots fired. Once deputies arrived, they found two juvenile victims suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

State police investigating deputy-involved shooting in Carlsbad

ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Wanted: APD releases list of 25 suspects sought on felony warrants

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police is highlighting 25 fugitives that department says are wanted in outstanding, violent felony cases. The department featured the fugitives on poster boards Monday morning, while unveiling a plan to address 800 of more 60,000 outstanding warrants in the metro-area through the next year. The City of Albuquerque is asking the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Previous owner of malnourished horses facing charges

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The previous owner of three horses suspected of being abused is facing animal cruelty charges. Adrian Ferran is charged with five counts of animal cruelty. Police were able to check on the three horses purchased by Nieka Diaz and Hannah Matins, as well as two racehorses that were sent to a farm […]
ESPANOLA, NM
KRQE News 13

Feds say New Mexicans fueling gun crimes with straw purchases

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – How are convicted criminals and even violent kids getting their hands on guns? Oftentimes, the guns are stolen; but the majority of the time, federal law enforcement says qualified New Mexicans are buying guns for people who shouldn’t have them. Local, state and federal police are working to track down these so-called straw purchases, but the crime can be tough to catch and even harder to prove.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Video: Woman accused of DWI tries to lie her way out

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman is facing DWI charges. Jolena Cornfield is accused of driving drunk and crashing her car, but a friend tries to take the blame. Just before Christmas, a Jeep hit a median and got stuck on Jefferson near Osuna. By the time a deputy arrived, there was no one inside. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

