Hernando County, FL

ocala-news.com

Marion County Sheriff’s Office looking for three Walmart theft suspects

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is seeking any information from the public that could help identify three individuals who allegedly stole merchandise from a Walmart in Ocala. On Saturday, January 28, the three suspects (pictured below) traveled to the Walmart located at 9570 SW Highway 200 in Ocala, according...
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala man jailed after carrying machete in Family Dollar store

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 38-year-old Ocala man after he was accused of carrying a machete inside a local store and threatening several employees and customers. On Sunday, an MCSO deputy responded to the Family Dollar located at 6060 SW Highway 200 in Ocala in reference to...
OCALA, FL
hernandosun.com

HCSO probes deputy-involved shooting in Brooksville

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) is investigating circumstances surrounding a deputy-involved shooting that occurred after HCSO personnel responded to the scene of a reported domestic disturbance on Cobb Road in Brooksville on Jan. 29. When they arrived on the scene, responding deputies saw a physical fight in the...
BROOKSVILLE, FL
villages-news.com

Drug addiction fueled Villager’s multiple shoplifting arrests at Walmart

A 58-year-old resident of The Villages has indicated his drug addiction has fueled multiple shoplifting arrests at Walmart. James Wallace of the Village of Rio Ponderosa is due to face a judge Monday morning in Sumter County in a probation violation hearing. He was being held this weekend without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center after his transport back here from the Pinellas County Jail.
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Man arrested after alleged altercation at laundromat in The Villages

A man was arrested after an alleged altercation at a laundromat in The Villages. Paul David Stone, 56, who is homeless, went Saturday afternoon to the Rock & Wash laundromat next to Winn-Dixie at La Plaza Grande and was inside doing his laundry, despite the fact he had been banned from the premises several days earlier, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
LADY LAKE, FL
10 Tampa Bay

14 arrested, 7 guns recovered in Tampa street racing operation

TAMPA, Fla. — Police arrested more than a dozen people during an operation to dismantle a planned street racing event throughout Tampa Bay over Gasparilla weekend. Among the 14 people arrested, some were minors, police said. Seven guns were also recovered during the operation. Tampa police officers caught word...
TAMPA, FL

