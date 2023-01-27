Read full article on original website
Related
flaglerlive.com
Man and Woman Spray-Painting Stolen Truck Scarlet Red Draw Attention, and Arrest
Dayanly C. Gonzalez, 33, and Reinier Perez Torres, 28, both of Tampa, are facing six felony charges between them for the alleged theft of a semi truck registered in Mississippi and belonging to Coral Gables-based Tobico Logistics. The couple had themselves tipped off a witness to their theft when the...
Click10.com
In separate incidents, Florida deputies find children, animals living in squalid conditions
CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies on Florida’s Gulf Coast arrested four people in two separate incidents of child neglect and animal cruelty, officials announced Wednesday. According to the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office, deputies first responded on Jan. 24 to an RV in Inverness after reports of a dog attack.
ocala-news.com
Drugs, paraphernalia found in vehicle after Ocala woman stopped for improper lane change
A 39-year old Ocala woman was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after several drugs and related paraphernalia were found inside her vehicle during a traffic stop. On Saturday, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office corporal observed a Buick sedan that made an improper lane change while entering the...
ocala-news.com
Marion County Sheriff’s Office looking for three Walmart theft suspects
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is seeking any information from the public that could help identify three individuals who allegedly stole merchandise from a Walmart in Ocala. On Saturday, January 28, the three suspects (pictured below) traveled to the Walmart located at 9570 SW Highway 200 in Ocala, according...
Deputies shoot 2 people after responding to fight in Brooksville
Hernando County sheriff's deputies shot and wounded two people after one of them opened fire on officers Sunday
Pasco Sheriff Chris Nocco To Brief Media On Large-Scale Human Trafficking Case And Arrests
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Pasco Sheriff Chris Nocco will host a news conference tomorrow, Feb. 1, to discuss a recent large-scale human trafficking case and related arrests. Sheriff Nocco will be joined by Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody and Hernando County Sheriff Al Nienhuis. “Additional
ocala-news.com
Ocala man jailed after carrying machete in Family Dollar store
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 38-year-old Ocala man after he was accused of carrying a machete inside a local store and threatening several employees and customers. On Sunday, an MCSO deputy responded to the Family Dollar located at 6060 SW Highway 200 in Ocala in reference to...
Lakeland Man Arrested For DUI-Manslaughter In Fatal Weekend Crash
LAKELAND, Fla. – Traffic Homicide detectives from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a man responsible for a fatal crash that occurred Saturday night, January 28, 2023, on New Tampa Highway (US 92) in Lakeland. Deputies say 25-year-old Leonardo Barrera Zurita of Lakeland has
hernandosun.com
HCSO probes deputy-involved shooting in Brooksville
The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) is investigating circumstances surrounding a deputy-involved shooting that occurred after HCSO personnel responded to the scene of a reported domestic disturbance on Cobb Road in Brooksville on Jan. 29. When they arrived on the scene, responding deputies saw a physical fight in the...
Police: Alcohol Factored In Overnight Motorcycle Vs. Pedestrian Hit And Run Crash In Clearwater
CLEARWATER, Fla. – Clearwater Police and Clearwater Fire & Rescue personnel responded to a vehicle-versus-pedestrian crash just after 11 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of Druid Road. Police say a motorcycle struck a pedestrian and then left the scene. The 40-year-old pedestrian was taken
Hillsborough County Fire Rescue Halts Battery Store Fire On Dale Mabry
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – Hillsborough County Fire Rescue battled a fire at 10321 North Dale Mabry Highway early Wednesday morning. Multiple calls came into our dispatch center from passers-by reporting smoke coming from the Tampa Bay Battery building. Engine 19 was first on the scene,
Ten injured after shooting in Polk County
Officers with the Lakeland police department are currently investigating a shooting that happened near Iowa avenue north and Plum Street.
VIDEO: Ring Surveillance Video Released In Lakeland Shooting With 11 Victims
LAKELAND, Fla. – The surveillance footage of the shooting in Lakeland that injured 11 victims was released by Lakeland Police Department on Monday. Police Chief Sam Taylor provided an update on the shooting investigation at 11:00 AM Monday, giving details into the investigation. Lakeland Police
villages-news.com
Drug addiction fueled Villager’s multiple shoplifting arrests at Walmart
A 58-year-old resident of The Villages has indicated his drug addiction has fueled multiple shoplifting arrests at Walmart. James Wallace of the Village of Rio Ponderosa is due to face a judge Monday morning in Sumter County in a probation violation hearing. He was being held this weekend without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center after his transport back here from the Pinellas County Jail.
Deputy-involved shooting under investigation in Brooksville
The Hernando County Sheriff's Office said two people were injured during a deputy-involved shooting on Sunday night in Brooksville.
villages-news.com
Man arrested after alleged altercation at laundromat in The Villages
A man was arrested after an alleged altercation at a laundromat in The Villages. Paul David Stone, 56, who is homeless, went Saturday afternoon to the Rock & Wash laundromat next to Winn-Dixie at La Plaza Grande and was inside doing his laundry, despite the fact he had been banned from the premises several days earlier, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
Pasco County Sheriff's Office takes new approach to combat opioid crisis
Data from the Pasco County Sheriff's Office shows U.S. 19 is a hotspot for opioid overdoses. On average, one in five overdoses in Pasco County are now fatal, with fentanyl fueling the crisis.
Lakeland Police Chief Says Shooting Of 10 People Was “Intentional Act”
LAKELAND, Fla. – Officers and Detectives with the Lakeland Police Department are currently investigating a shooting investigation involving multiple victims. Officers were called to the location near Iowa Avenue North and Plum Street at approximately 3:43 p.m. today. Two men have critical injuries, and eight
Man Killed In St. Petersburg Scooter Crash
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – A 39-year-old man was killed on an electric scooter in a crash that happened on Monday, police say. According to police, on Monday, at 6:32 p.m., a black Ford Escape was traveling westbound on 22nd Avenue North. A black Ancher electric
14 arrested, 7 guns recovered in Tampa street racing operation
TAMPA, Fla. — Police arrested more than a dozen people during an operation to dismantle a planned street racing event throughout Tampa Bay over Gasparilla weekend. Among the 14 people arrested, some were minors, police said. Seven guns were also recovered during the operation. Tampa police officers caught word...
Comments / 1