CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Today’s workout requires only a chair. Motivational Fitness Coach, Meghan Trainor has 4 exercises you can do from the comfort of your chair. First of all these exercises are for any fitness level. Make sure you consult your physician before doing the exercises. If you feel pain or something doesn’t feel right then stop immediately and consult your doctor. Here are the exercises:

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 13 HOURS AGO