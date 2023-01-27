Read full article on original website
Gun found at South Mecklenburg High is 3rd at CMS campus this year, district says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A gun was found at South Mecklenburg High School Wednesday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools announced. South Mecklenburg principal Marc Angerer left a message with parents saying all students and staff were safe and that learning was continuing without disruption. A CMS spokesperson said this is the third weapon found on a CMS campus this school year. A gun was found at Julius Chambers High School in October.
How a special calf is mooootivating Rock Hill students
ROCK HILL, S.C. — Students in Rock Hill Schools' Career and Technical Education program have a unique opportunity thanks to a moving decision made by one of their teachers. Actually -- it's more of a mooooooving story, about a calf named Phoebe and a teacher named Cameron Ramsey. "A...
COVID metrics trending the right direction, NC health leaders say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — COVID-19 metrics in North Carolina and Mecklenburg County continue to decrease with most of the Charlotte area in the CDC's "low" community spread level. The trends of this winter are very different than the last few when COVID-19 quickly spread. There was a spike in COVID-19...
Beyoncé is bringing her tour to Charlotte this summer
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Get ready Bey-hive because Beyoncé is bringing her world tour to the Queen City!. The mega superstar dropped her Renaissance World Tour dates Wednesday morning and fans are reeling on social media. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte...
What you need to know about parking at the YMCA in NoDa
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — New parking changes are coming to the Johnston YMCA in NoDa. According to its website, starting Feb. 1, members and guests accessing the Johnston YMCA facility will have free parking for up to 3 hours. Public paid parking will also be available in select areas. The...
Lancaster County school employee resigns after viewing 'inappropriate' images on school computer
INDIAN LAND, S.C. — A classroom assistant at Indian Land High School resigned from their position after students said the classroom assistant was looking at inappropriate images on a school computer, district officials said. The Lancaster County School District said a group of students saw the former employee looking...
Why Charlotte leaders might ask for a tax increase
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte leaders know that in order to grow, there is a need to financially support that growth, which is why a sales tax increase may be necessary to fund the city's transportation plans. "I have not seen a great city survive without a great mobility system,"...
Charlotte man stabbed to death in Nashville, police say
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Metro Nashville Police Department is investigating after a North Carolina man was found dead over the weekend. Officers said 30-year-old Jamal D. Moore was found stabbed to death in a grassy area near a parking lot in the East Nashville area, not too far from the downtown area. A passerby found him just before noon on Jan. 28, 2023.
Classes canceled at North Carolina school after body is found outside door, deputies say
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Classes have been canceled Wednesday at a North Carolina middle school after a body was found outside a door leading into the school, authorities say. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) The Davidson County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook that a call came...
Why can police officers be immune from a lawsuit?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Why can police officers be immune from a lawsuit?. Qualified immunity was established by the Supreme Court in 1967. It keeps people from suing state and local officials, including law enforcement. unless they do something that violates clearly established law. For the latest breaking news, weather...
'Bewildered and frustrated with the length of the process' | Efforts continue to bring a social district to Plaza Midwood
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's been several months since the city of Charlotte approved the creation of social districts, where people can drink outside of restaurants and bars in certain areas -- but there are still no social districts in the Queen City. After Charlotte City Council approved the creation...
Here are the new CATS services changes for February
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Starting Monday, Feb. 6, the Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) will modify select bus routes to improve its on-time performance. CATS said in addition to these routine schedule adjustments, Route 10 – West Boulevard and Route 290 – Davidson Shuttle, will see minor structural changes.
Concord native crowned Miss USA
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Miss North Carolina is now Miss USA. Morgan Romano is from Concord, North Carolina, and was just crowned over the weekend. According to Pageant Circle, last year's Miss USA had to pass on her title to her first runner-up because she won Miss Universe earlier this month. The new Miss Universe is a model and fashion designer R'Bonney Gabriel.
Pastors calling for answers in Lyric Thomas' death in Charlotte
The police presence was in the 1400 block of Orvis Street around 8:30 p.m. It happened at an intersection close to NASCAR Hall of Fame on Saturday evening. Indian Land student texts violent threat; parents ask for policy change. Updated: 13 hours ago. Since it happened they're choosing to keep...
Today’s workout requires only a chair
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Today’s workout requires only a chair. Motivational Fitness Coach, Meghan Trainor has 4 exercises you can do from the comfort of your chair. First of all these exercises are for any fitness level. Make sure you consult your physician before doing the exercises. If you feel pain or something doesn’t feel right then stop immediately and consult your doctor. Here are the exercises:
Blacklion closing south Charlotte store after 27 years
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Blacklion, a popular home decor store that's called south Charlotte home for nearly 30 years, will close its doors on Tuesday. Located in the Park 51 Shopping Center across from Atrium Health-Pineville, Blacklion Gifts & Home Furnishings Marketplace has been in business in Charlotte for 27 years. The south Charlotte location was the company's last remaining store. Blacklion's owners announced the store closure back in August, saying they would operate through one last holiday season.
Charlotte teen dies in Kannapolis shooting
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — A 17-year-old from Charlotte died after a shooting in Kannapolis Thursday, the Kannapolis Police Department announced Monday. Around 11 p.m., Ty'el Hankins was driving along Elwood Street in Kannapolis when the shooting occurred, according to police. Hankins, who was found inside his car which had crashed into a home on the street, had suffered a gunshot wound.
Wells Fargo making major move for employees in Uptown Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Wells Fargo office employees in Uptown Charlotte are making a major move this year. The bank shared an email sent from CEO of Consumer and Small Business Banking Mary Mack to employees with WCNC Charlotte, confirming plans to move employees out of One Wells Fargo Center and Two Wells Fargo Center into its two other Uptown properties. By the end of 2023, the bank's office employees will be moved into Three Wells Fargo Center and 550 South Tryon Street.
Charlotte Target fined for overcharging customers, state inspectors find
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — More than 50 North Carolina stores were fined by the state for overcharging customers due to price scan errors, including the Target in Charlotte's University City area, the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services announced. In total, state regulators fined 52 stores in 33 counties...
Memorial fund created in honor of former Miss USA, North Carolina native Cheslie Kryst
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The family of a Charlotte native and former Miss USA who tragically took her own life one year ago is setting up a memorial fund in her honor. The Cheslie C. Kryst Memorial Fund for Mental Health launched Monday in commemoration of her death. The family, alongside the National […]
