Gun found at South Mecklenburg High is 3rd at CMS campus this year, district says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A gun was found at South Mecklenburg High School Wednesday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools announced. South Mecklenburg principal Marc Angerer left a message with parents saying all students and staff were safe and that learning was continuing without disruption. A CMS spokesperson said this is the third weapon found on a CMS campus this school year. A gun was found at Julius Chambers High School in October.
How a special calf is mooootivating Rock Hill students

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Students in Rock Hill Schools' Career and Technical Education program have a unique opportunity thanks to a moving decision made by one of their teachers. Actually -- it's more of a mooooooving story, about a calf named Phoebe and a teacher named Cameron Ramsey. "A...
Beyoncé is bringing her tour to Charlotte this summer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Get ready Bey-hive because Beyoncé is bringing her world tour to the Queen City!. The mega superstar dropped her Renaissance World Tour dates Wednesday morning and fans are reeling on social media. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte...
What you need to know about parking at the YMCA in NoDa

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — New parking changes are coming to the Johnston YMCA in NoDa. According to its website, starting Feb. 1, members and guests accessing the Johnston YMCA facility will have free parking for up to 3 hours. Public paid parking will also be available in select areas. The...
Why Charlotte leaders might ask for a tax increase

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte leaders know that in order to grow, there is a need to financially support that growth, which is why a sales tax increase may be necessary to fund the city's transportation plans. "I have not seen a great city survive without a great mobility system,"...
Charlotte man stabbed to death in Nashville, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Metro Nashville Police Department is investigating after a North Carolina man was found dead over the weekend. Officers said 30-year-old Jamal D. Moore was found stabbed to death in a grassy area near a parking lot in the East Nashville area, not too far from the downtown area. A passerby found him just before noon on Jan. 28, 2023.
Why can police officers be immune from a lawsuit?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Why can police officers be immune from a lawsuit?. Qualified immunity was established by the Supreme Court in 1967. It keeps people from suing state and local officials, including law enforcement. unless they do something that violates clearly established law. For the latest breaking news, weather...
Here are the new CATS services changes for February

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Starting Monday, Feb. 6, the Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) will modify select bus routes to improve its on-time performance. CATS said in addition to these routine schedule adjustments, Route 10 – West Boulevard and Route 290 – Davidson Shuttle, will see minor structural changes.
Concord native crowned Miss USA

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Miss North Carolina is now Miss USA. Morgan Romano is from Concord, North Carolina, and was just crowned over the weekend. According to Pageant Circle, last year's Miss USA had to pass on her title to her first runner-up because she won Miss Universe earlier this month. The new Miss Universe is a model and fashion designer R'Bonney Gabriel.
Pastors calling for answers in Lyric Thomas' death in Charlotte

The police presence was in the 1400 block of Orvis Street around 8:30 p.m. It happened at an intersection close to NASCAR Hall of Fame on Saturday evening. Indian Land student texts violent threat; parents ask for policy change. Updated: 13 hours ago. Since it happened they're choosing to keep...
Today’s workout requires only a chair

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Today’s workout requires only a chair. Motivational Fitness Coach, Meghan Trainor has 4 exercises you can do from the comfort of your chair. First of all these exercises are for any fitness level. Make sure you consult your physician before doing the exercises. If you feel pain or something doesn’t feel right then stop immediately and consult your doctor. Here are the exercises:
Blacklion closing south Charlotte store after 27 years

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Blacklion, a popular home decor store that's called south Charlotte home for nearly 30 years, will close its doors on Tuesday. Located in the Park 51 Shopping Center across from Atrium Health-Pineville, Blacklion Gifts & Home Furnishings Marketplace has been in business in Charlotte for 27 years. The south Charlotte location was the company's last remaining store. Blacklion's owners announced the store closure back in August, saying they would operate through one last holiday season.
Charlotte teen dies in Kannapolis shooting

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — A 17-year-old from Charlotte died after a shooting in Kannapolis Thursday, the Kannapolis Police Department announced Monday. Around 11 p.m., Ty'el Hankins was driving along Elwood Street in Kannapolis when the shooting occurred, according to police. Hankins, who was found inside his car which had crashed into a home on the street, had suffered a gunshot wound.
Wells Fargo making major move for employees in Uptown Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Wells Fargo office employees in Uptown Charlotte are making a major move this year. The bank shared an email sent from CEO of Consumer and Small Business Banking Mary Mack to employees with WCNC Charlotte, confirming plans to move employees out of One Wells Fargo Center and Two Wells Fargo Center into its two other Uptown properties. By the end of 2023, the bank's office employees will be moved into Three Wells Fargo Center and 550 South Tryon Street.
Charlotte Target fined for overcharging customers, state inspectors find

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — More than 50 North Carolina stores were fined by the state for overcharging customers due to price scan errors, including the Target in Charlotte's University City area, the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services announced. In total, state regulators fined 52 stores in 33 counties...
