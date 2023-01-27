Read full article on original website
Teresa Eldred
6d ago
True definition of Cowards! To abuse anyone that cannot defend themselves is just pure evil. Hopefully, they get their karma in jail.😡
Reply(1)
9
beverly weathers
6d ago
Both of these females need to be fired. they also need to serve time in Jail for a while, this is going to be a BIG lawsuit
Reply(1)
9
Joni Lett
6d ago
Smh at people who can hurt someone more vulnerable Sick Why were they even in that job 😒
Reply
6
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
2 men charged in 2019 killing of transgender woman in South Carolina
ALLENDALE COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — Two men have been charged in connection with a 2019 killing of a transgender woman in South Carolina, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. 26-year-old Daqua Ritter was charged with a hate crime in the killing of Dime Doe, a transgender woman. 24-year-old Xavier Pinckney is charged with two […]
WYFF4.com
South Carolina man used spy camera to secretly record pre-teen, teen girls for 6 days, AG says
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina manis headed to prison for a number of child sex charges and secretly recording four pre-teen and teen girls for a 6-day period, according to South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson. Seth Bruce, of Greenville County, has been sentenced to 10 years...
WRDW-TV
Hate-crime charge filed in Allendale transgender killing
WASHINGTON (WRDW/WAGT) - A five-count federal indictment was unsealed charging two South Carolina men in the 2019 killing of a transgender woman in Allendale County. The indictment charges Daqua Ritter, 26, with a hate crime in the murder of a transgender woman because of her gender identity; using a firearm in connection with the hate crime; and obstruction of justice.
abcnews4.com
SLED charges two New York men with fraudulently selling vehicles
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — Two men from New York are accused of selling vehicles with fraudulent titles and VIN numbers in Spartanburg. According to a Jan. 31 press release from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), Guillermo Fanjul, 33, and Ronald Maxi Arias Santos, 27, are charged with two counts each of obtaining money under false pretenses, value $10,000 or more, for the sale of vehicles.
WYFF4.com
South Carolina man wanted on multiple charges, including criminal solicitation of a minor, deputies say
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — The Anderson County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man they say is wanted for criminal solicitation of a minor. Deputies said Antwon McCoy is also wanted for failing to register as a sex offender in Greenwood County. According to deputies, he was originally placed...
Police: Myrtle Beach-area woman loses $8K after man poses as North Carolina deputy, asks for Target gift cards to avoid arrest
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Myrtle Beach-area woman lost approximately $8,000 after a person posed as a North Carolina deputy and asked for gift cards to avoid being arrested for not showing up to jury duty in Raleigh, according to a police report. The woman showed up Monday at the Myrtle Beach Police Department […]
wtoc.com
SLED agent testifies he heard Murdaugh say ‘I’ during interview
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - It was the defense’s turn to cross examine a South Carolina Law Enforcement Division agent Tuesday morning in the trial of Alex Murdaugh. “None of the shotguns that you brought yesterday, according to the ballistic report, your lab analysis, fired the shots that killed Paul. Correct,” defense attorney, Jim Griffin said.
WYFF4.com
Man with dementia reported missing in Gaffney, South Carolina found safe
GAFFNEY, S.C. — UPDATE 2 p.m.:. Gaffney Police are reporting a missing man who suffers from dementia was found safe Tuesday afternoon. Police said an officer found Coleman about 2 p.m. in the area of Providence Road. They said he appeared to be in good health but was taken to Cherokee Medical Center as a precaution and reunited with his family.
Suspect charged in shooting during Greer car break-in, police say
Police have arrested a 19-year-old accused of shooting a man who confronted him while breaking into a vehicle in Greer.
Coroner: Woman dies while in custody
The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office said that they responded to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center on Tuesday in regard to an in-custody death.
FOX Carolina
Relative finds two people dead inside Simpsonville home, deputies say
SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said the homicide unit is investigating after two people were found dead inside a Simpsonville home on Monday. Deputies said dispatch received a call just before 8:30 a.m. after a relative found the two people dead inside the home...
WJCL
Missing in South Carolina: Police searching for 15-month-old baby not seen in several days
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Police in the Lowcountry need your help finding a missing 15-month-old baby. According to the North Charleston Police Department, Kingston Ja-Var Stewart was last seen being picked up by his mother for visitation on January 25 around 11:45 a.m. Police...
Fatal hit and run on Garners Ferry road say police
COLUMBIA, S.C. — One person is dead after a hit and run on Garners Ferry road according to Columbia Police. A tweet a little after 9:00pm says that a man was hit by a vehicle in the 7500 block of Garners Ferry road. This is near the Walmart and Chick-fil-A area.
WYFF4.com
New information released in case of missing South Carolina mother not seen in a year
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities are releasing new information exactly one year since an Upstate woman was reported missing. Alexis Ware was last seen on Jan. 30, 2022, at the 7-Eleven on Highway 29 North. Her family told WYFF News 4 that Ware had met with one of her...
WYFF4.com
Man with medical condition reported missing in Union County
UNION COUNTY, S.C. — Deputies in Union County are asking for help finding a missing man last seen on a trail camera. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) Authorities said Wilbert Joe Wright was reported missing by family at about 7 p.m. on Monday. They said he...
York County jail inmate dies after suffering medical emergency, deputies say
YORK, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An inmate in the York County jail died at the hospital after suffering from a medical emergency, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said staff at the Detention Center attempted CPR until EMS personnel arrived. The inmate was taken to the hospital where they later died. The […]
Father travels from South Carolina to comfort daughter after fatal Luttrell fire
A father of a daughter who lost her family in a house fire over the weekend in Luttrell traveled to Tennessee trying to get some answers.
FOX Carolina
Death investigation underway after inmate dies in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said an inmate passed away on Tuesday morning. According to the coroner, 33-year-old Casey Michelle Tate was being treated at the hospital at the time of her death for a number of natural processes. She was pronounced dead at...
FOX Carolina
Upstate man pleads guilty to manslaughter in 2021 deadly shooting
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate man accused of killing another man in a shooting back in 2021 has pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter. Paul Cormack appeared before a judge on Jan. 30, 2023 and was sentenced to five years. The victim, 27-year-old Kurtis Lee Bordelon, was shot in...
FOX Carolina
Double death investigation underway in Simpsonville
Body camera video from a SLED special agent during a search of the gun room on the Moselle Road property owned by the Murdaugh family. SLED agent: Paul's friend had 5 missed calls from Alex Murdaugh after homicides. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. SLED senior special agent Jeff Croft testifies...
Comments / 12