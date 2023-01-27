ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, SC

Comments / 12

Teresa Eldred
6d ago

True definition of Cowards! To abuse anyone that cannot defend themselves is just pure evil. Hopefully, they get their karma in jail.😡

Reply(1)
9
beverly weathers
6d ago

Both of these females need to be fired. they also need to serve time in Jail for a while, this is going to be a BIG lawsuit

Reply(1)
9
Joni Lett
6d ago

Smh at people who can hurt someone more vulnerable Sick Why were they even in that job 😒

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRDW-TV

Hate-crime charge filed in Allendale transgender killing

WASHINGTON (WRDW/WAGT) - A five-count federal indictment was unsealed charging two South Carolina men in the 2019 killing of a transgender woman in Allendale County. The indictment charges Daqua Ritter, 26, with a hate crime in the murder of a transgender woman because of her gender identity; using a firearm in connection with the hate crime; and obstruction of justice.
ALLENDALE COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

SLED charges two New York men with fraudulently selling vehicles

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — Two men from New York are accused of selling vehicles with fraudulent titles and VIN numbers in Spartanburg. According to a Jan. 31 press release from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), Guillermo Fanjul, 33, and Ronald Maxi Arias Santos, 27, are charged with two counts each of obtaining money under false pretenses, value $10,000 or more, for the sale of vehicles.
SPARTANBURG, SC
wtoc.com

SLED agent testifies he heard Murdaugh say ‘I’ during interview

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - It was the defense’s turn to cross examine a South Carolina Law Enforcement Division agent Tuesday morning in the trial of Alex Murdaugh. “None of the shotguns that you brought yesterday, according to the ballistic report, your lab analysis, fired the shots that killed Paul. Correct,” defense attorney, Jim Griffin said.
WYFF4.com

Man with dementia reported missing in Gaffney, South Carolina found safe

GAFFNEY, S.C. — UPDATE 2 p.m.:. Gaffney Police are reporting a missing man who suffers from dementia was found safe Tuesday afternoon. Police said an officer found Coleman about 2 p.m. in the area of Providence Road. They said he appeared to be in good health but was taken to Cherokee Medical Center as a precaution and reunited with his family.
GAFFNEY, SC
FOX Carolina

Relative finds two people dead inside Simpsonville home, deputies say

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said the homicide unit is investigating after two people were found dead inside a Simpsonville home on Monday. Deputies said dispatch received a call just before 8:30 a.m. after a relative found the two people dead inside the home...
SIMPSONVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Man with medical condition reported missing in Union County

UNION COUNTY, S.C. — Deputies in Union County are asking for help finding a missing man last seen on a trail camera. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) Authorities said Wilbert Joe Wright was reported missing by family at about 7 p.m. on Monday. They said he...
UNION COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Upstate man pleads guilty to manslaughter in 2021 deadly shooting

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate man accused of killing another man in a shooting back in 2021 has pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter. Paul Cormack appeared before a judge on Jan. 30, 2023 and was sentenced to five years. The victim, 27-year-old Kurtis Lee Bordelon, was shot in...
ANDERSON, SC
FOX Carolina

Double death investigation underway in Simpsonville

Body camera video from a SLED special agent during a search of the gun room on the Moselle Road property owned by the Murdaugh family. SLED agent: Paul's friend had 5 missed calls from Alex Murdaugh after homicides. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. SLED senior special agent Jeff Croft testifies...
SIMPSONVILLE, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy