From superheroes to craft shows stay busy with these Omaha area events

Whether you like superheroes, movies, music, air and space travel or craft shows, Omaha and surrounding areas has you covered with these local events happening this weekend.

The Winter Kids Dream Film Series: Weekend of Jan. 27 through Jan. 29

Featuring showings of "The Secret Life of Pets".

Jan.27: 1:30 p.m.; Jan. 28: 1:00 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.; Jan. 29: 1:00 p.m.

Majestic Cinema of Omaha

14304 West Maple Road

Omaha, Nebraska 68164

Jan. 27: 1:00 p.m.; Jan. 28: 12:00 p.m.; Jan. 29: 1:00 p.m.

Twin Creek Cinema

3909 Raynor Parkway

Bellevue, Nebraska 68123

Jan. 27: 1:30 p.m.; Jan. 28: 11:00 p.m.; Jan. 29: 1:00 p.m.

Village Pointe Cinema

304 North 174th Street

Omaha, Nebraska 68118

Admission is $3 per movie ticket.

For more information visit: marcustheatres.com .

OMG Vintage Market

Jan. 28: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

2511 Leavenworth Street

Omaha, Nebraska 68105

FREE

Featuring local vintage and handmade vendors.

For more information visit: facebook.com .

Above and Beyond Exhibit

Jan. 28: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum

28210 West Park Highway

Ashland, Nebraska 68003

FREE

Featuring interactive challenges; vehicle concept models and prototypes; immersive media presentations and rising innovator stories.

For more information visit: sacmuseum.org .

Classic Albums Live - Pink Floyd: Dark Side of the Moon

Jan. 28: 7:30 p.m.

The Arts Center at Iowa Western

2700 College Road

Council Bluffs, Iowa 51503

Ticket prices vary

Featuring Classic Albums Live performing Pink Floyd's "Dark Side of the Moon."

For more information visit: artscenter.iwcc.edu .

St. Cecilia Cathedral Flower Festival

Jan. 28: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. - 9 p.m.; Jan. 29: 1 p.m. - 4 p.m.

St. Cecilia Cathedral

701 North 40th Street

Omaha, Nebraska

FREE

Featuring flowers and musical performances.

For more information visit: cathedralartsproject.org

Hall of Heroes Exhibit

Exhibit open Jan. 28 through April 16

The Durham Museum

801 South 10th Street

Omaha, Nebraska 68108

Admission is $13 for adults; $10 for seniors and military/veterans; and $7 for children. Members are free.

Featuring life-sized statues of superheroes, an interactive recreation of the 1960s Batmobile and Batcave, and movie props, reproductions and rare artifacts from past and present movies.

For more information visit: durhammuseum.org .

January Jamboree Craft Fair

Jan. 29: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Firefighters Union Hall

6005 Grover Street

Omaha, Nebraska 68106

FREE

Featuring 40 plus vendors with unique small business craft items and more.

For more information visit: facebook.com .

