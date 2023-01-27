Read full article on original website
WAND TV
SNAP benefit changes to hit families & providers in central Illinois
(WAND) — Inflation at the grocery store is already putting a pinch on budgets for central Illinois families. Those budgets will now be forced to stretch further for low-income families who will soon lose additional SNAP benefits that were provided during the pandemic. New Vision Pantry Market in Decatur...
WAND TV
Springfield set to expand fire services
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Springfield Fire Department is getting 3 new fire houses. Two will be replacements for older fire houses, while one will expand services further southwest. Station 6, which is currently at 2156 S. Ninth Street, will move to the corner of 11th and Ash Street. Station...
WAND TV
Rock and gem show to be hosted at Decatur Conference Center
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The Rockhounds of Central and Southern Illinois will be hosting their annual Rock and Gem Show at the Decatur Conference Center and Hotel. The event will take place on April 15 and 16 with doors opening at 10 a.m. on Saturday. According to the club...
WAND TV
Raising Cane's to open first Springfield location
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Chicken restaurant, Raising Cane's, is preparing to open its first Springfield location this spring. Set to open on March 7, the restaurant will be located at 3100 West White Oaks Dr., just north of Vredenburg Park. “Since we’ve expanded throughout the state, we’ve seen nothing...
WAND TV
Rewards now up to $6,500 for answers leading to the death of dog found in crate
MACON COUNTY, ILL. (WAND) - The reward total has reached over $6,000 as more organizations have offered funds to help lead to the arrest of the person responsible for abandoning a dog in a ditch near Forsyth. In late January, a local resident found a dead, abandoned dog south of...
WAND TV
ALPLM celebrates Black History Month and Lincoln’s birthday
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)– The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum will celebrate Lincoln’s birthday and Black History Month with a series of activities and performances throughout the month of February. “February was first chosen for Black History Month in part because it included Lincoln’s birthday,” said Christina Shutt,...
WAND TV
Police: Teen in custody for shooting, killing 13-year-old
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - According to the Decatur Police, a 13-year-old was shot and killed Monday night. The Decatur Police Department said on Monday at 10:47 p.m. officers responded to a home on 4th Drive in reference to a 13-year-old with a gunshot wound. The teen was transported to the...
WAND TV
LSA basketball off to a 21-0 start under first-year coach Wes Litrell
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The LSA Lions boys basketball team is chasing perfection this season. After defeating Okaw-Valley on Saturday, the Lions are a perfect 21-0 on the season. First-year head coach Wes Litrell has led the impressive start. But he is not taking any of the credit. "It has...
