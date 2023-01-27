NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Deb Foote was diagnosed with cancer and the community of North Platte arranged a taco bar to help her out. The taco bar was held at the Elks Lodge on Sunday morning. According to Lisa Citta, an organizer of the event, they saw over 300 people attend.

NORTH PLATTE, NE ・ 3 DAYS AGO