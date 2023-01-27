Read full article on original website
news9.com
The Outsiders House Museum Mentioned In Smithsonian Magazine
Nearly 40 years after the movie’s release, The Outsiders is back in the spotlight thanks to recognition from the Smithsonian Magazine. Lisa Fumarolo and her mom are big fans of The Outsiders book and movie. Instead of going through Kansas for their road trip, they decided to take a...
news9.com
Ice Storm Warning In Effect For Far SE Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla. - A calm morning is underway, but winter weather threats could soon return. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. A winter weather (travel) advisory will be in effect for the Tulsa metro region starting at noon Wednesday and continuing until noon Thursday. Ice storm warnings will also be in effect for part of southeastern Oklahoma from noon Wednesday through noon Thursday.
news9.com
Glamour Gowns & More In Broken Arrow Under New Ownership
A boutique in the Broken Arrow Rose District now has a new owner. The current owner is retiring, and the new owner says she's excited the store can be a tradition for those who need dresses for special occasions. Sarah Salyer says she saw on Facebook the owner of Glamour Gowns & More was retiring. Sarah says the store was a Broken Arrow staple, and she was sad to think of it closing, so she bought it.
news9.com
Jenks Resident Spearheads Effort To Brand Downtown Area
Downtown Jenks is getting a new identity thanks to the efforts of one of its residents. City leaders support the idea, while organizers of the citizen-led effort hopes the move will attract more businesses. Bryan Wilks and Shae Roach have been working for the last year and a half to...
news9.com
Rose Rock Micro-creamery In Broken Arrow Prepares To Celebrate 'National Ice Cream For Breakfast Day'
While it's freezing outside, what about adding a brain freeze to the mix?. National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day is on Saturday, February 4. When you're cooped up in the house all day, nothing is better than a bowl of ice cream. Rose Rock Microcreamery Owner Jason Decker says that's how the tradition started.
news9.com
Sooners, Cowboys 2023 Football Schedule Released By Big 12 Conference
The Big 12 released its complete schedule for the 2023 college football season on Tuesday, becoming the final Power Five conference to finalize its dates ahead of the upcoming campaign. The 2023 slate is the first with four new teams the conference added amid recent realignment as BYU, UCF, Houston and Cincinnati join the league.
news9.com
Dr. Diane Horm With OU Tulsa Discusses New Study On Early Childhood Education
A new study out of OU-Tulsa could help change the way we approach Early Childhood Education. It turns out, quality options for Pre-K students could help set them up for success beyond just the next year. One of the lead authors of the study, Dr. Diane Horm with OU Tulsa,...
news9.com
Muskogee Community Comes Together To Support Small Businesses
Small businesses in Muskogee are joining forces to do something good. In a time when it’s harder than ever to run a small business, about two dozen have come together to help keep each other afloat; and it all started with a Facebook post. Cole Teehee is one of...
news9.com
City Of Sapulpa Implements New Downtown Design Standards To Spur Economy
Just a month after the Sapulpa Christmas Chute, city leaders say they’re looking forward to bringing more attractions to downtown Sapulpa. Sapulpa's downtown master plan has been in the works for the last couple of years and the community will soon start seeing the changes it will bring. People...
news9.com
Tulsa Public Schools Will Be Closed Feb. 2
All Tulsa Public Schools will be closed on Thursday according to TPS officials. School leaders say they are working with the National Weather Service and Tulsa Area Emergency Management Agency to monitor weather conditions. Although schools will be closed TPS district office sites will be open Thursday, with a two-hour delay.
news9.com
News On 6's Alyssa Miller Tracks Winter Weather Conditions Around Okmulgee
More winter weather is in the forecast on Tuesday morning after freezing rain and sleet made for some slick and hazardous road conditions across parts of Green Country. News On 6's Alyssa Miller offered the latest updates as she tracks road conditions around Okmulgee on Tuesday morning.
news9.com
Tulsa Firefighters Released From Hospital Highway 75 Crash, TFD Urges Caution On Slick Roads
1/30/23 1:30 p.m. Update: The Tulsa Fire Department confirmed both firefighters are out of the hospital after being hit by a car while working a crash on Highway 75 Sunday night. TFD says one was treated and released from the hospital last night, while the other was released on Monday...
news9.com
Wintry Weather Issues Return
TULSA, Okla. - Winter weather returns to Green Country on Monday. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. The shallow arctic air will remain entrenched across the state through at least Wednesday before attempting to modify Thursday into the weekend. This pattern will bring several waves of wintry precipitation across the area resulting in highly varied types of wintry precipitation depending upon your exact location. A general overview supports more sleet and snow across the northern sections with a mixture of sleet and freezing rain across the southern areas. The deepest cold air will support snow and sleet, with the shallowest air supporting freezing rain. As of this morning, higher chances for more impactful freezing rain chances will remain south of I-40 with higher chances along the Red River Valley into north central Texas. Most data currently place this slightly south of the McAlester region. Regardless, I'll encourage you to remain alert to rapidly changing winter weather conditions as several disturbances move across the area. Even freezing drizzle can cause extremely dangerous travel conditions in these patterns.
news9.com
Broken Arrow Teen Homicide Victim Identified
The 16-year-old who was killed last week in Broken Arrow has been identified. Officers found Dacari Green shot and lying in the road in a neighborhood near 51st and Elm. His family said they will have a public visitation for him Wednesday from 4 to 7 at Floral Haven. If...
news9.com
Freezing Drizzle Leads To Slick Road Conditions Across Tulsa
The freezing drizzle made for slick road conditions, leading to several accidents overnight. At least two crashes happened overnight, both involved icy bridges. One happened on west 412 over the Gilcrease Museum Road Bridge. Police say ice on the bridge caused five cars to collide, four cars were towed. The...
news9.com
2 Killed In Broken Arrow Car Crash Identified
The two people killed in a crash near 61st and Lynn Lane Tuesday night, have been identified by Broken Arrow Police. Police say 75-year-old Marji Cowles and 80-year-old Gloria Voss were pronounced dead at the scene. Police 33-year-old Patrick Ferm was driving southbound when he struck the victim's car at the intersection. The two cars hit a third vehicle as well. The person in the third vehicle was not hurt according to police.
news9.com
Hillcrest Medical Center Placed On Brief Lockdown After Early-Morning Shooting
Hillcrest Medical Center is resuming operations after going on a brief lockdown after a shooting in a parking garage early Monday morning. A hospital spokesperson says the facility, near East 11th Street and South Utica Avenue, was placed on lockdown for about two hours. The lockdown was lifted at around 5 a.m.
news9.com
More Than 20 People Graduate From Tulsa County Drug Court
More than 20 people are now graduates of the latest Drug Court class. The program is designed to put offenders dealing with drug and alcohol abuse on a path towards sobriety and to become better members of society. News On 6's Cal Day reported the details from the ceremony as...
news9.com
New Device Will Help Tulsa Deputies Test Drugs In The Field
The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office has a new device that allows deputies to test drugs and get results immediately. The handheld device scans the drugs through the packaging, so deputies never have to touch the substance, which could save lives. The devices will be used out on the streets during traffic stops, during search warrants, and at the jail. It will give deputies instant results to know what type of drugs they are dealing with and more importantly if it is fentanyl. The sheriff's office says the TruNarc devices will save time, money, and hopefully lives.
news9.com
18-Year-Old Died In Crash After Leading Officers On Pursuit, Glenpool Police Say
Authorities in Glenpool released new details about the crash that killed 18-year-old Vladislav Soden on Saturday. Glenpool Police say Soden died after leading officers on a pursuit and crashing into the back of a home near 135th E. Pl. Police say Soden fled from a traffic stop as officers attempted...
