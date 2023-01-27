Rochester, NY (WHAM) - A bitter cold blast of Arctic air will be moving into WNY soon. The air will arrive behind a cold front that is moving southeast through Canada right now. The best estimate of the fronts arrival time in WNY is mid to late evening Thursday. A burst of snow will accompany the arrival of the cold front with most areas picking up a quick 1 to 1.5" of snow late Thursday evening.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 9 HOURS AGO