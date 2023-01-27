ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
13 WHAM

Rochester community holds prayer vigil for Tyre Nichols

Rochester, N.Y. - Community and clergy members gathered at Mt. Olivet Baptist Church to remember Tyre Nichols, the man who died after a traffic stop in Memphis. Tyre Nichols case revives calls for change in police culture | A timeline of events in Tyre Nichols arrest, death. The group held...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Bright Spot: Celebrating 500+ years worth of birthdays

Rochester, N.Y. — Our Bright Spot shines on 500+ years with five birthdays celebrated Tuesday at St. John's Home. The celebration honored five residents who made it past 100 years. Dorothy Biedenbach died Tuesday at age 102, but her family still attended the celebration to honor Evelyn Seaver, 103;...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

New center aims to expand eye care access in Rochester

Rochester has a new place to go for comprehensive eye care. Goodwill Vision (formerly known as ABVI) and UR Medicine's Flaum Eye Institute announced Wednesday they will soon open a new eye care clinic inside the Sterns Center for Low Vision at Goodwill Vision Enterprises, 500 South Clinton Avenue. The...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

State, local leaders call for Rochester to receive overdue state funding

Rochester, N.Y. - State and local officials came together to announce a proposal for the city to receive long-overdue funding. The group gathered at Rochester City Hall on Monday, bringing attention to the fact that three zip codes - 15605, 14611, and 14621 - in the city are among the five poorest in New York.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Bright Spot: Avenues of Service

Geneva, N.Y. (WHAM) - Monday's Bright Spot shines on Geneva Rotarian Ray Ciancaglini. He received the Avenues of Service Award for community service this month from rotary district governor Ralph Brandt. Ciancaglini is the very first recipient of this award in the district, which recognizes outstanding volunteers. He's also a...
GENEVA, NY
13 WHAM

Closing arguments wrap up in Brighton Whole Foods trial

Rochester, N.Y. — Closing arguments are now complete in the Brighton Whole Foods Plaza trial. The lawsuit stems from community members who have been challenging the size of the plaza with concerns the new store would take over a nearby public access trail. The plaintiffs presented two claims during...
BRIGHTON, NY
13 WHAM

buybuy Baby to close in Henrietta

Bed Bath & Beyond's parent company is planning to close 87 stores, including the buybuy Baby in Henrietta. The closures include Bed Bath & Beyond, buybuy Baby and Harmon locations nationwide. The announcement comes as the company is reportedly heading toward bankruptcy. The Henrietta buybuy Baby store, located on Jefferson...
HENRIETTA, NY
13 WHAM

Bitter cold air coming to WNY soon

Rochester, NY (WHAM) - A bitter cold blast of Arctic air will be moving into WNY soon. The air will arrive behind a cold front that is moving southeast through Canada right now. The best estimate of the fronts arrival time in WNY is mid to late evening Thursday. A burst of snow will accompany the arrival of the cold front with most areas picking up a quick 1 to 1.5" of snow late Thursday evening.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

13WHAM Exclusive: Interview with Avangrid CEO and RG&E, NYSEG CEO

New York's Public Service Commission began hearing concerns from RG&E and NYSEG customers on Tuesday, amid an investigation into billing issues at the company. More than 100 customers logged on to the virtual session to share similar complaints of issues like high bills, delayed bills and in some cases no bills for months on end.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Winter took most of January off

Rochester, NY (WHAM) - For Winter weather lovers this January was a complete disappointment. However, if you don't like snow, then you we're probably OK with our weather this past month. The month ended up snow free for many days and much warmer than normal. Only three days this month...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

RG&E, NYSEG customers voice frustrations over high bills

Rochester, N.Y. — Customers got a chance to vent their frustration with RG&E and NYSEG over high utility bills Tuesday. The state's Public Service Commission heard from more than 100 customers during a virtual meeting. The customers all had similar complaints, saying they're wrongly being charged too much money.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Special concert to carry 'message of hope' to Ukraine

Rochester, N.Y. (WHAM) - Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre hosted a unique performance on Tuesday night. The Eastman School of Music collaborated with RocMaidan and the Ukrainian Federal Credit Union (UFCU), to bring a world renowned orchestra, to Rochester. The Lviv National Philharmonic Orchestra of Ukraine played a special concert,...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

RPO bringing back Season Announcement Concert ahead of 100th season

Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra is getting ready to celebrate a milestone. Next season will mark the RPO's centennial season, running from September 2023-June 2024. Ahead of its 100th season, the RPO is brining back its popular Season Announcement Concert after a two-year hiatus. The concert will...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Food cupboards battling high food prices to meet increased demand

Rochester, N.Y. — You have likely noticed the amount on your receipts at the grocery store steadily increasing over the last year, creating economic pressure on families. It's also making it harder for food cupboards to ensure families are fed, as inflation has meant even more people are in need.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Lollypop Farm hosting 'Clear the Kennels' adoption event

Perinton, N.Y. - Lollypop Farm is asking for help clearing its kennels. Tuesday, January 30, adoption fees for all adult dogs will be waived at the farm's main campus on Victor Road. The shelter says out of the more than 100 dogs they currently have, many haven't been able to...
FAIRPORT, NY
13 WHAM

Juveniles arrested for fast food robberies across Monroe County

Gates, N.Y. — Three juveniles have been arrested for a string of robberies from fast food restaurants in Monroe County last week. 13WHAM has learned that the same teens accused of robbing Taco Bell locations in Rochester and Gates last Thursday, along with a Wendy's in Gates, also allegedly robbed a Starbucks in Penfield.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
13 WHAM

Lake effect snow returns tonight

Rochester, NY (WHAM) - It's been a while since the lake effect snow machine has turned on in WNY. The biggest reason for that has been our very mild January. As of this writing it's the 6th warmest January on record for Rochester with an average monthly temperature of 33.3 degrees.
ROCHESTER, NY

