Rochester community holds prayer vigil for Tyre Nichols
Rochester, N.Y. - Community and clergy members gathered at Mt. Olivet Baptist Church to remember Tyre Nichols, the man who died after a traffic stop in Memphis. Tyre Nichols case revives calls for change in police culture | A timeline of events in Tyre Nichols arrest, death. The group held...
Bright Spot: Celebrating 500+ years worth of birthdays
Rochester, N.Y. — Our Bright Spot shines on 500+ years with five birthdays celebrated Tuesday at St. John's Home. The celebration honored five residents who made it past 100 years. Dorothy Biedenbach died Tuesday at age 102, but her family still attended the celebration to honor Evelyn Seaver, 103;...
Minister Franklin Florence, longtime Rochester civil rights leader, dies at age 88
Rochester, N.Y. — Franklin Florence, a minister known for his civil rights activism in Rochester, has died at age 88. His legacy of freedom and equality echoed across the community Wednesday, his life covering many chapters of history in Rochester. Clifford Florence held a picture of his father Thursday,...
New center aims to expand eye care access in Rochester
Rochester has a new place to go for comprehensive eye care. Goodwill Vision (formerly known as ABVI) and UR Medicine's Flaum Eye Institute announced Wednesday they will soon open a new eye care clinic inside the Sterns Center for Low Vision at Goodwill Vision Enterprises, 500 South Clinton Avenue. The...
State, local leaders call for Rochester to receive overdue state funding
Rochester, N.Y. - State and local officials came together to announce a proposal for the city to receive long-overdue funding. The group gathered at Rochester City Hall on Monday, bringing attention to the fact that three zip codes - 15605, 14611, and 14621 - in the city are among the five poorest in New York.
Bright Spot: Avenues of Service
Geneva, N.Y. (WHAM) - Monday's Bright Spot shines on Geneva Rotarian Ray Ciancaglini. He received the Avenues of Service Award for community service this month from rotary district governor Ralph Brandt. Ciancaglini is the very first recipient of this award in the district, which recognizes outstanding volunteers. He's also a...
Closing arguments wrap up in Brighton Whole Foods trial
Rochester, N.Y. — Closing arguments are now complete in the Brighton Whole Foods Plaza trial. The lawsuit stems from community members who have been challenging the size of the plaza with concerns the new store would take over a nearby public access trail. The plaintiffs presented two claims during...
buybuy Baby to close in Henrietta
Bed Bath & Beyond's parent company is planning to close 87 stores, including the buybuy Baby in Henrietta. The closures include Bed Bath & Beyond, buybuy Baby and Harmon locations nationwide. The announcement comes as the company is reportedly heading toward bankruptcy. The Henrietta buybuy Baby store, located on Jefferson...
Bitter cold air coming to WNY soon
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - A bitter cold blast of Arctic air will be moving into WNY soon. The air will arrive behind a cold front that is moving southeast through Canada right now. The best estimate of the fronts arrival time in WNY is mid to late evening Thursday. A burst of snow will accompany the arrival of the cold front with most areas picking up a quick 1 to 1.5" of snow late Thursday evening.
Local advocates pushing for passage of 'Solutions Not Suspensions' bill in New York
Albany, N.Y. - Advocates are calling on school officials to reduce student suspensions. Monday, a team of teens and parents joined members of The Children's Agenda for a rally in Albany. They met with lawmakers, pushing for the new 'Solutions Not Suspensions' bill. It aims to establish a framework to...
13WHAM Exclusive: Interview with Avangrid CEO and RG&E, NYSEG CEO
New York's Public Service Commission began hearing concerns from RG&E and NYSEG customers on Tuesday, amid an investigation into billing issues at the company. More than 100 customers logged on to the virtual session to share similar complaints of issues like high bills, delayed bills and in some cases no bills for months on end.
Winter took most of January off
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - For Winter weather lovers this January was a complete disappointment. However, if you don't like snow, then you we're probably OK with our weather this past month. The month ended up snow free for many days and much warmer than normal. Only three days this month...
RG&E, NYSEG customers voice frustrations over high bills
Rochester, N.Y. — Customers got a chance to vent their frustration with RG&E and NYSEG over high utility bills Tuesday. The state's Public Service Commission heard from more than 100 customers during a virtual meeting. The customers all had similar complaints, saying they're wrongly being charged too much money.
Special concert to carry 'message of hope' to Ukraine
Rochester, N.Y. (WHAM) - Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre hosted a unique performance on Tuesday night. The Eastman School of Music collaborated with RocMaidan and the Ukrainian Federal Credit Union (UFCU), to bring a world renowned orchestra, to Rochester. The Lviv National Philharmonic Orchestra of Ukraine played a special concert,...
RPO bringing back Season Announcement Concert ahead of 100th season
Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra is getting ready to celebrate a milestone. Next season will mark the RPO's centennial season, running from September 2023-June 2024. Ahead of its 100th season, the RPO is brining back its popular Season Announcement Concert after a two-year hiatus. The concert will...
Food cupboards battling high food prices to meet increased demand
Rochester, N.Y. — You have likely noticed the amount on your receipts at the grocery store steadily increasing over the last year, creating economic pressure on families. It's also making it harder for food cupboards to ensure families are fed, as inflation has meant even more people are in need.
Lollypop Farm hosting 'Clear the Kennels' adoption event
Perinton, N.Y. - Lollypop Farm is asking for help clearing its kennels. Tuesday, January 30, adoption fees for all adult dogs will be waived at the farm's main campus on Victor Road. The shelter says out of the more than 100 dogs they currently have, many haven't been able to...
Juveniles arrested for fast food robberies across Monroe County
Gates, N.Y. — Three juveniles have been arrested for a string of robberies from fast food restaurants in Monroe County last week. 13WHAM has learned that the same teens accused of robbing Taco Bell locations in Rochester and Gates last Thursday, along with a Wendy's in Gates, also allegedly robbed a Starbucks in Penfield.
Lake effect snow returns tonight
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - It's been a while since the lake effect snow machine has turned on in WNY. The biggest reason for that has been our very mild January. As of this writing it's the 6th warmest January on record for Rochester with an average monthly temperature of 33.3 degrees.
Owner of Rochester home destroyed by fatal fire has second property with violations
Rochester, N.Y. — A second building owned by the person who owns an apartment home on Hancock Street that burned down in a fatal fire Friday is facing violations and thousands of dollars in unpaid fines. The multi-family home on Vassar Street has five outstanding violations and $2,400 in...
