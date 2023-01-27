Read full article on original website
Reconstruction of W.Va. Turnpike travel plazas set to start
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Drivers on the West Virginia Turnpike may need to make additional stops for food or the restroom starting this month. Gov. Jim Justice announced in November that two turnpike plazas will shut down and are set to be demolished and reconstructed for new modern, facilities to make visitors feel more welcome to the area.
Proposal could bolster W.Va. road fund
Fire damages South Charleston apartment building
Lack of reflective lights during Jefferson Road construction concerns driver
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Every day, thousands of people travel on Jefferson Road in South Charleston. Every night, Herman Nicely said driving along there adds stress. “In changing the lanes, the double line has disappeared in various places. And especially at night, you cannot see the double line and two weeks ago almost got hit head-on,” he said. “In the evening it was raining. I was coming back from Walmart, and I guess the individual along this area got mixed up with a double line and crossed over into my traffic coming back northbound.”
Mobile home slides from trailer on I-64 exit
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A mobile home slid from a trailer on an Interstate 64 exit ramp in the Nitro area, Metro 911 dispatchers say. The incident was reported after 5 p.m. Tuesday on the westbound Nitro exit ramp. The exit ramp was closed for about two and a...
Winter weather conditions reported across parts of W.Va. and Ky.
WEST VIRGINIA/KENTUCKY (WSAZ) - Drivers throughout much of Kanawha, Lincoln, Logan, and Boone counties in West Virginia woke up to wet roads and the potential for icy patches Wednesday morning, as temperatures kept falling below freezing. Multiple crews have been out treating the roads. Meanwhile, in Kentucky, winter weather conditions...
Crews responding to crash in Mingo County
MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews are responding to the scene of a crash on US 119 in Mingo County. According to 911 dispatchers, it happened near 22 Mine Road around 12:30 p.m. Dispatcher said the crash is believed to involve two trucks. There is no word on any injuries...
Hazardous road conditions reported
(WSAZ) -- Folks are waking up Tuesday morning to several school delays and closures, as well as hazardous traveling conditions due to a mix of rain, snow, and sleet. Dispatchers in Putnam County tell us a few wrecks had already been reported by 6 a.m. on U.S. Route 35 due to the icy conditions on the road.
Man dies in Cabell County, West Virginia crash
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man was killed in a crash in the Salt Rock area of Cabell County on Saturday. According to Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle, 53-year-old Daren Ovitt, of Salt Rock, is believed to have suffered a medical emergency and crashed his vehicle on the 5400 block of Rt. 10. No other vehicles […]
Firefighters battle fire in Charleston
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Firefighters have responded to the scene of a fire along Hillcrest Drive in Kanawha County. Dispatchers report the fire was reported just before noon Monday. Further information has not been released. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.
Importance of buying renters insurance
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It’s been five days since a fire destroyed the Regal Apartments in Charleston, leaving many without all of their belongings. These types of tragedies are a reminder how importance insurance is. “It provides a peace of mind, because we always say it’s not going to...
Kentucky State Police Ashland Post 14 Traffic Safety Checkpoint Announcement
ASHLAND, Ky. (February 1, 2023)– The Kentucky State Police (KSP), Ashland, Post14, which provides coverage for Boyd, Carter, Greenup and Lawrence counties, will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints as approved by the Kentucky State Police Policy and Procedures Manual. These checkpoints will be conducted in an effort to enforce the traffic laws of the Commonwealth of Kentucky.
Ashland Town Center | Shopping mall in Kentucky
Ashland Town Center is an enclosed shopping mall located in the city of Ashland, Kentucky, United States. One of two malls serving the city, it is located on U.S. Highway 23 near downtown Ashland. The mall features more than seventy retailers and restaurants, as well as a food court. The...
More details released in officer-involved shooting
West Virginia police searching for Walmart cookware thieves
HURRICANE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Police in Hurricane are requesting the help of the public in identifying two individuals accused of stealing cookware from Walmart. The Hurricane Police Department said they are looking for “two up-and-coming chefs” that have stolen cookware from the Hurricane Walmart on two separate occasions.
EKY residents experience high electric bills
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Temperatures are dropping, and power bills are rising, leaving some electric customers with sticker shock when they get their monthly bills. According to Electricity Local, Kentucky’s residential electricity consumption ranks 7th in the nation. The average residential bill is $138 a month in the Commonwealth,...
Thursday briefing with Todd Nelson
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Whether you’re cooking for only yourself or a big crowd, the kitchen is one of the most important parts of your house. Todd Nelson with Old Colony Company of Huntington stopped by the First Look at Four kitchen to talk about his latest listings. This...
Questions remain unanswered as search continues for West Virginia infant
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Angel Overstreet was first reported missing on May 25, 2021 — she was only 3 months old. The case started when West Virginia Child Protective Services (CPS) said they were following up with Angel’s father, Shannon Overstreet, on a custody issue from Kentucky.
Crews respond to house fire
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews responded Tuesday evening to a house fire in the 3200 block of Woodland Drive, Cabell County 911 dispatchers said. The fire was reported just after 5 p.m. Dispatchers say everyone made it out of the house OK. Huntington Fire Department and Cabell County Emergency Medical...
Historic Bridge in Lawrence County Up for Adoption
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (Jan. 31, 2023) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) is seeking a new home for a historic bridge. The Georges Creek Bridge, located on KY 581 in Lawrence County, is scheduled for replacement next year. KYTC engineers are looking for a good home for the old bridge, which was closed to traffic in 2019.
