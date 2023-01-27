KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Every day, thousands of people travel on Jefferson Road in South Charleston. Every night, Herman Nicely said driving along there adds stress. “In changing the lanes, the double line has disappeared in various places. And especially at night, you cannot see the double line and two weeks ago almost got hit head-on,” he said. “In the evening it was raining. I was coming back from Walmart, and I guess the individual along this area got mixed up with a double line and crossed over into my traffic coming back northbound.”

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO