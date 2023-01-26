Read full article on original website
Illinois State snaps 4-game losing streak, defeat MVC leader Southern Illinois
NORMAL (25 News Now) - The Illinois State Redbirds snapped its 4-game losing streak Sunday, defeating Missouri Valley Conference leader Southern Illinois 72-66 at CEFCU Arena. The Redbirds stepped up with starting guard Darius Burford out with an orbital bone fracture suffered in Saturday afternoon’s practice. ISU was paced by Seneca Knight, who popped in 24 points. Kendall Lewis added 18 points and 10 boards, while Luke Kasubke chipped in 12 points. SIU’s Marcus Domask led the game with 32 points.
25 Sports High School Saturday - January 28, 2023
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (25 News Now) - Saturday was a busy day of high school basketball. Peoria Manual hosted its Ram Nation Shootout. At the shootout, the host Rams edge Morton 57-52 in overtime, Class 3A No. 2 Metamora defeats Peoria High 53-44, Class 3A No. 9 Peoria Richwoods knocks off No. 5 Decatur MacArthur 65-61, and Peoria Notre Dame defeats Galesburg 55-41. Also Saturday, Normal West defeats Mahomet-Seymour 60-50. In girls Mid-Illini Conference action, conference leader Class 3A No. 5 Washington rolls past East Peoria 75-19, Morton defeats Limestone 58-30 for its sixth-straight win, and Metamora defeats Pekin 43-30. Also Saturday, Class 2A No. 7 Dee-Mack falls to Class 3A No. 4 Peoria Notre Dame 53-31, Class 4A No. 5 Normal Community cruises to a 64-27 win over Joliet West, and Fieldcrest gets a big win over Class 2A No. 5 Peotone 60-42.
Zobrist Heads Greater Peoria Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2022
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Two-time World Series champion Ben Zobrist heads up the Greater Peoria Sports Hall of Fame class of 2022, announced Saturday night. Zobrist, a Eureka native, played 14 seasons in the big leagues and won World Series titles with the Cubs and Royals. He is joined in the class by two-time Metamora […]
Princeton basketball Tigers absorb first loss of season
Is it fate that gives a winning sports program its first loss? Whatever it is, apparently it was Princeton's turn Saturday night. Normal U-High boys came to the Tiger gym to play a fast paced contest and win 76-69. The Tigers held a seven point lead late in the 3rd quarter, but it quickly evaporated. The winning margin came primarily from free throws as Jason Smith's Tigers were forced to foul in the last two minutes. Afterwards, Coach Smith – not happy:
Galesburg Silver Streaks Boys Basketball vs. Notre Dame Irish
The Galesburg Silver Streaks boys basketball lost to the Peoria Notre Dame Irish at the Manual Shootout on Saturday (1/28), 55-41. The Streaks are now 7-20 overall on the season. For his all-around great play, but especially his incredible work on defense against Notre Dame’s two big inside guys, junior...
PHOTOS: ‘Gold Out Night’ – Galesburg boys basketball vs. UTHS
The Galesburg Silver Streaks boys basketball team fell to the United Township Panthers 77-54 in Western Big 6 Conference action Friday, Jan. 27 at John Thiel Gym . The Streaks are now 7-19 overall and 2-8 in the conference. The Panthers improve to 18-5 on the year and 6-4 in the WB6.
How to watch Illinois-Chicago vs. Bradley: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
Current Records: Bradley 14-8; Illinois-Chicago 9-13 After a two-game homestand, the Bradley Braves will be on the road. Bradley and the Illinois-Chicago Flames will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday at Credit Union 1 Arena. The Braves should still be riding high after a win, while Illinois-Chicago will be looking to right the ship.
Programming change: Jeopardy, Wheel of Fortune to air overnight
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Due to CBS Sports coverage of PGA Golf from Torrey Pines California, Friday’s episode of Jeopardy will air at 1:35 a.m. Friday night / Saturday morning. Friday’s episode of Wheel of Fortune will air at 2:05 a.m.
Missing ISU student Matthew Listman found dead near creek in Normal
An Illinois State University student who was reported missing in Normal on Thursday night has been found dead near a creek. Authorities say no foul play is suspected. Matthew Listman, 21, was last seen around 10:15 p.m. Thursday near North Main Street and Orlando Avenue in Normal, authorities said. He was reported missing Friday.
Dr. Derrick Booth leaving position with Peoria Public Schools
Dr. Derrick Booth leaving position with Peoria Public Schools. Dr. Derrick Booth leaving position with Peoria Public …. Dr. Derrick Booth leaving position with Peoria Public Schools. Pink Heals: Laugh for a Cause | Good Day Central …. Pink Heals: Laugh for a Cause | Good Day Central Illinois. On...
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
Jake from State Farm is too good of a neighbor in Saturday Night Live fake commercial
Bloomington’s most famous corporate spokesman just got the “SNL” treatment. This weekend’s new episode of “Saturday Night Live” featured a faux commercial sketch spoofing Jake from State Farm, the friendly character who personifies the Bloomington-based insurer’s “Good Neighbor” sales pitch. The Jake from State Farm character was rebooted in 2020 for a new campaign with a new actor in the role (Kevin Mimms, aka Kevin Miles), years after the original campaign featuring the famous “Uh … khakis” tagline.
This Galesburg pizza joint ranks No. 1 in Illinois, and among top 40 nationwide
You don’t have to leave Galesburg to experience the best pizza in Illinois, or one of the top 100 pizzas in America. Yelp has released its Top 100 Pizza Places for 2023, and baked at 57 S. Seminary St. in Galesburg comes in at No. 40 overall and No. 1 in Illinois.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Illinois that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
Freezing rain, sleet, and snow tonight will lead to slick travel conditions
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the viewing area from 6 PM tonight through 8 AM Sunday morning. Mixed precipitation of freezing rain and snow will bring slick traveling conditions across the area, especially on overpasses, ramps, secondary roads, and untreated surfaces. Snow accumulations up to an inch and ice accretions up to a tenth of an inch are possible for Peoria, Tazewell, Knox, Stark, Marshall, Woodford, Fulton, and Mason counties. Higher amounts are possible in Livingston and LaSalle counties. Lesser amounts in Logan and McLean counties as they’ll see more rain.
Meanwhile, Back In Peoria’s Past - This Week: Jumer’s Castle Lodge
—— JUMER’S CASTLE LODGE. If you remember Jumer’s, you have to remember their legendary cinnamon rolls!. These are definitely a part of Peoria’s history and you can read more about them in the MBIP Links below. —— WHAT IT IS TODAY: THE GRAND REGENCY OF PEORIA...
Dunkin’ has its ‘sites’ on Galesburg. Doughnut/coffee chain submits plans to city
Dunkin’ is one step closer to serving coffee drinks and its wide assortment of donuts in Galesburg. A group which owns more than 100 Dunkin’ stores nationally has recently submitted site plans to build a Dunkin’ restaurant at 951 N. Henderson St. in Galesburg. According to plans WGIL obtained from the city of Galesburg, the business would include inside seating and a drive-thru window. Site plan drawings show signage that indicates Dunkin’ would share space with Baskin Robins ice cream.
Missing Illinois man found dead Friday night
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A man who had gone missing was found dead near a creek area in Normal Friday night. At approximately 10 p.m. Friday, Normal police found the victim, 21-year-old Matthew Listman of Libertyville, IL., at the intersection of W. Summit and N. Main Streets in Normal. Listman was reported missing since Thursday […]
Peoria woman dead in crash near Morton
TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. – The Tazewell County Coroner’s office says a woman died after her car crashed on Interstate 74 Saturday morning. Coroner Charles Hanley says an autopsy will be conducted on the 50-year-old woman from Peoria Monday. Her name is being withheld pending notification of family. The...
Northwoods Mall | Shopping mall in Peoria, Illinois
We are almost done with the best malls, outlets and stores in Illinois. In this case we will talk about the shopping center, Northwoods Mall, where you will find different stores of popular and local brands. Additionally, offers are the order of the day. Featured shopping stores: JCPenney, Hot Topic,...
Comments / 1