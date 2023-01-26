When the weather outside is frightful AND you’re trying to do your makeup at the crack of dawn before the sun has even risen, it can become a challenge to maintain that same enthusiasm you had for beauty way back on those bright, sunny summer mornings. This is where lipstick typically comes strolling in to save the day. A colorful lip can instantly perk you up, and the perfect lip color for your skin tone can even make you feel like maybe you don’t need blush, foundation, or eyeshadow — that’s the power of great lipstick.

9 DAYS AGO