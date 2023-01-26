Read full article on original website
Local County Fairs Earn Awards
Tennessee fairs were presented with top honors at the 101st Tennessee Association of Fairs Annual Convention in Murfreesboro. The Tennessee Department of Agriculture and Tennessee Association of Fairs presented awards to the best county, regional, and state agricultural fairs of the 2022 season. Wayne Davenport of the Warren County Fair...
An Albertsons-Kroger Merger Could Impact Rural Tennessee
The proposed merger between the grocery chains Albertsons and Kroger has antitrust laws in the spotlight, as the supermarket companies are already the two largest in the country. Albertsons has more than 2,000 stores; Kroger has more than 2,700. In Tennessee, there are 121 Kroger stores with more than 18,000...
Tree Day in Tennessee is March 18
Tennessee residents are invited to beautify their properties and their communities by planting trees on Tennessee Tree Day on March 18, 2023. Trees are available to reserve online now through February 26 for a small donation per tree while supplies last. Residents may reserve native trees online to plant at...
Manchester, TN
News coverage for a 9 county area in Southern Middle Tennessee
