Vermilion County, IL

Vermilion Co. gets more money for courtroom upgrades

By Jamal Williams
 6 days ago

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Vermilion County is getting more money to upgrade its courtrooms in Danville.

The improvements will make the Rita B. Garman Courthouse more tech-savvy. They’ve been trying to update their courthouse technology since before the pandemic. Now, they’re starting back up again.

The county is getting more than $88,000 from a state-wide technology program. The four courtrooms will receive technical upgrades for electrical operations like wiring and new computer equipment for tech clerks.

Officials are also creating a new mobile app for the circuit clerks to access resources faster. Assistant Director Brian Talbott said these improvements will make it better for judges, attorneys, and the jury to see and hear what’s going on.

“There’s going to be more screens, so it makes it easier for the jurors to see what the evidence is being presented since there’s a lot more video and picture evidence that’s being provided for these trials,” Talbott said.

Last year, the county received money for the project. That round was more than $300,000.

