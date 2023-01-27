California Gov. Gavin Newsom expressed his support for a new gun control measure that would limit where people can carry guns. In a Wednesday press conference, Newsom touted the effectiveness of gun control measures and praised California for having some of the toughest gun laws in the country. However, he stressed that more needed to be done to combat gun violence and brought up a bill that would ban concealed carry weapons in churches, public libraries, zoos, amusement parks, playgrounds, banks, and all other privately owned businesses, unless the business explicitly allowed it, KCRA 3 reported .

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO