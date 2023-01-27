ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newsom signals support for gun control bill that would limit where guns can be carried

California Gov. Gavin Newsom expressed his support for a new gun control measure that would limit where people can carry guns. In a Wednesday press conference, Newsom touted the effectiveness of gun control measures and praised California for having some of the toughest gun laws in the country. However, he stressed that more needed to be done to combat gun violence and brought up a bill that would ban concealed carry weapons in churches, public libraries, zoos, amusement parks, playgrounds, banks, and all other privately owned businesses, unless the business explicitly allowed it, KCRA 3 reported .
CALIFORNIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Philly Democrats have ample time to protest Ron DeSantis but none for their city

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) was honored last week at the historic Union League of Philadelphia, receiving the organization's gold medal of honor, an award first given to President Abraham Lincoln in 1863. The distinction is "conferred on men who were regarded as deserving well of their country." Other previous recipients include former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich (R-GA), former Sen. Rick Santorum (R-PA), and Supreme Court Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Washington Examiner

WATCH: The View claims DeSantis is using coded language to talk about black people

The View ridiculed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday's episode, claiming he is using "code" to refer to black people. "I found it highly offensive that he compared African American studies with learning about zombies," Sunny Hostin said, referencing a clip of the governor in which he says he doesn't want students graduating with degrees in "zombie studies."
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Examiner

Stimulus update: Direct relief payments worth up to $1,000 to be sent out Wednesday

Essential Connecticut workers who worked through the COVID-19 pandemic are set to receive a payment worth up to $1,000 on Feb. 1. The payments will be issued to more than 150,000 workers in the Constitution State, with about 120,000 of these workers getting paid via direct deposit. The remaining 35,000 workers will be paid with a paper check within the next five to six weeks, according to the Connecticut Mirror.

