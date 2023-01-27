Read full article on original website
NewsChannel 36
Annual COVID shots could become the new normal
With the world facing the continuous onslaught from multiple strains of COVID the FDA is proposing that Americans start getting an annual COVID shot. In New York alone there has been a total of 6,704,403 reported cases. Dr. Justin Nistico, D.O. an Infectious Disease Physican at Arnot Health said “the...
NewsChannel 36
Pennsylvania Awarded $8.8 Million For Low Income Senior Nutrition Programs
HARRISBURG, P.A. (WENY) - Pennsylvania was awarded $8.8 million Wednesday in federal funding for food access for low-income seniors. The funding comes by way of the senior farmer's market nutrition program. As a result of the new funding, four thousand more seniors will be provided with access to food, up 40 thousand from 36 thousand.
NewsChannel 36
Gov. Kathy Hochul delivers 2024 fiscal state budget
ALBANY, NY (WENY)-- Wednesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul laid out her state executive budget to the legislature. “It’s a thoughtful plan that furthers our progressive values and our priorities as New Yorker’s but also ensures fiscal responsibility," Hochul said in her budget address. Hochul's proposed budget for the upcoming...
NewsChannel 36
NYSP warns of state police union phone scam
NEW YORK STATE (WENY) -- New York State Police are warning of a phone scam after getting several reports of a fundraiser via telephone. Trooper say the received reports from several residents in Western New York -- who say they received a call from someone claiming to be with a union representing the New York State Police. The scam callers reportedly say they are raising money, and they ask for credit card numbers over the phone.
NewsChannel 36
Pa House Speaker's Workgroup Hosts Third Public Hearing to Break Gridlock
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WENY) - After forming a bipartisan work group to resolve gridlock in Harrisburg, House Speaker Mark Rozzi (D-Berks) announced the group would hold listening tours throughout the commonwealth to hear from the people of Pennsylvania. This afternoon, the work group held its third listening tour in State College.
NewsChannel 36
NYSPHSAA to establish a state championship for girls flag football starting in 2024
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (WENY) - Last February, high school girls flag football was introduced as a pilot program by the New York State Public High School Athletic Association in collaboration with the Buffalo Bills, New York Giants, New York Jets, and Nike. In July, it was given emerging sport status for the 2023 season. Now, it will be recognized as an official high school state championship sport.
