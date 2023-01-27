ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

WETM

Advocates wary of new migrant processing facility in California

SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — Migrant advocates say they would like a chance to tour and inspect a new migrant processing center that just opened in south San Diego, but their requests have gone unanswered. “What we’re urging is for CBP to be transparent and allow community organizations to...
WETM

US charges 4 key suspects in killing of Haiti’s president

MIAMI (AP) — Four key suspects in the killing of Haiti’s president appeared for the first time in U.S. federal court Wednesday to face accusations that they plotted and participated in his assassination, a day after they were transferred to the United States for prosecution. Haitian-Americans James Solages,...
WETM

Ukraine pushes for Western fighter jets after tank deals

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine won support Tuesday from Baltic nations and Poland in its quest to obtain Western fighter jets, but there were no signs that larger nations like the U.S. and Britain have changed their stance of refusing to provide warplanes to Kyiv after almost a year of battling Russia’s invading forces.
WETM

Myanmar extends state of emergency, delaying expected polls

BANGKOK (AP) — Myanmar’s military government announced Wednesday that is extending a state of emergency it imposed when it seized power two years ago, a move that appears to set back its plans for an election that had been expected in August. The announcement on state-run MRTV television...
WETM

Pakistan army: Boating accident death toll rises to 51

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — The death toll from a boating accident in a lake in northwest Pakistan over the weekend reached 51, the military said Tuesday. The wooden boat was carrying children and teachers from a seminary on a picnic. Police on Sunday said at least 10 students drowned...
WETM

Dutch government reports 1 case of mad cow disease on farm

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A cow that died recently on a Dutch farm tested positive for mad cow disease, the government of the Netherlands announced Wednesday, in a rare case of the cattle illness that can cause a fatal brain disease in people who eat tainted beef. The...

