2023 ‘Evening for Hope’ raises over $120K for the Rockford Rescue Mission

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Public donations made during the 2023 “Evening of Hope,” the annual Rockford Rescue Mission telethon broadcast on WTVO, totalled $122,989.

The Annual Evening for Hope Telethon provides much-needed fundraising for the Rockford Rescue Mission, which works to provide resources and rehabilitation to those who need it most.

“Our heartfelt thanks go to everyone who gave,” said Mission CEO Sherry Pitney. “This was our 25th annual telethon and each year we are overwhelmed by the generosity of our community. These gifts have eternal impact.”

You can also find more information at rockfordrescuemission.org .

