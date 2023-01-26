Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WLOX
Car dealerships move from Pascagoula to Moss Point with more business development ahead
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - The City of Moss Point is kick starting the new year with several new business developments. “2023, I think it’s going to be a good year for us,” Mayor Billy Knight told WLOX. “I think we’re going to see a lot of economic development here in Moss Point and mainly here on 63 and I-10.”
WLOX
Commerce moving to Moss Point
No doubt, it’s been a warm and humid day! We’re going to stay mild and muggy tonight. Fog will likely develop along the coast this evening, and it could become dense. A Dense Fog Advisory will be in effect for all of South Mississippi through Tuesday morning. Make sure your low beams are on, and take your time driving. Temperatures will only reach the low 60s by the morning. Isolated showers can’t be ruled out. Tuesday and Wednesday will stay mild and humid.
WLOX
Bay St. Louis cannabis dispensary owners use voices to advocate for medical marijuana
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - Bay St. Louis’ Coast Cannabis Medical Dispensary opened its doors on Jan. 28. It’s the first dispensary to open in Hancock County. Community members are already taking advantage of the new store as business rapidly picks up. Local Timothy Stinson said having...
WLOX
Gov. Reeves describes 2022 as “best year in Mississippi’s history” in State of the State address
JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - “Perhaps the best year in Mississippi’s history.”. That’s how Governor Tate Reeves described 2022 Monday night in his State of the State address. The Governor facing reelection this year highlighted the state’s progress under his leadership while outlining his goals moving forward.
WLOX
Getting to know Mississippi's National Heritage Areas
We are seeing just a few lingering showers this morning. There is a Dense Fog Advisory in effect until 10 AM for the three coastal counties. Today will be mostly cloudy once the fog clears, and highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s. Patchy dense fog may linger along the coast during the day. This week will be damp and muggy. Cooler temps.
WLOX
Wesley's Tuesday First Alert Forecast
Watch out for foggy travel in our region this morning. Here's a quick hour-by-hour breakdown of what to expect through this evening in South MS. Click and watch the forecast video for details. Wesley's Tuesday Morning First Alert Forecast. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. The final day of January sure...
WLOX
Patients Alliance, University of Mississippi partner for cannabis research studies
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A new partnership could help determine the best ways to use medical marijuana in treating illness. The Mississippi Cannabis Patients Alliance has announced a new partnership with the University of Mississippi and Releaf App on a new research program that the groups say, “will help the industry, regulators, practitioners, and patients by providing evidence of what products work best for certain... conditions.”
WLOX
I-110 south near Rodriguez Street a traffic challenge
D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) -The on-ramp from Rodriguez Street to I-110 south has been the spot of numerous accidents in the past few months. The wrecks haven’t necessarily happened on the on-ramp, but just past that, as drivers try to merge onto the highway and get over Back Bay.
WLOX
CLEARED: Traffic flowing again after wreck on I-110
D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - The wreck that delayed traffic in D’Iberville Monday has been cleared. A wreck on Interstate 110 backed up the southbound traffic all the way to I-10. It appears the wreck happened on the bridge, blocking access going into Biloxi. Just after 8 a.m., traffic...
WLOX
TRAFFIC ALERT: Flatbed truck overturned on I-10 in Jackson Co.
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A flatbed truck overturned on I-10 in Jackson County Tuesday morning. The wreck happened in the eastbound lanes of I-10 near the Franklin Creek Road exit (Exit 75), according to Mississippi Highway Patrol. This is near the Alabama state line. MHP says the truck, carrying...
WLOX
Taylor's Sunday GMM First Alert Forecast
We haven’t seen much rain this morning, but showers and storms are likely this afternoon and evening. Coastal areas may only see a few hit or miss showers and storms, but inland areas could see heavy rainfall today. Some areas in Pearl River, Stone, and George Counties have the potential for 2-4″ of rain through Monday morning. There is also a low end risk for a few strong to severe storms, too. Highs today will be in the upper 60s.
WLOX
Carrie's Midday First Alert Forecast
We are seeing just a few lingering showers this morning. There is a Dense Fog Advisory in effect until 10 AM for the three coastal counties. Today will be mostly cloudy once the fog clears, and highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s. Patchy dense fog may linger along the coast during the day. This week will be damp and muggy. Cooler temps.
WLOX
Self-taught Biloxi students come together to form Lion Dance Team
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Behind every performance is a cast of hard-working performers, and a Lion Dance is no exception. The White Tiger Lion Dance Team started off as a small group of students trying to find a way to represent their church. “Having a football team as a church,...
WLOX
Pass Christian considering new sports complex
PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - Pass Christian city leaders are looking at building a new sports complex, but it’s still in the very early stages of development. The potential project would be located on more than 40-acres of city-owned land near Menge Ave. Alderman Kirk Kimball said a sports...
WLOX
Off & on showers and storms Sunday; heaviest rain possibly inland
No doubt, it’s been a warm and humid day! We’re going to stay mild and muggy tonight. Fog will likely develop along the coast this evening, and it could become dense. A Dense Fog Advisory will be in effect for all of South Mississippi through Tuesday morning. Make sure your low beams are on, and take your time driving. Temperatures will only reach the low 60s by the morning. Isolated showers can’t be ruled out. Tuesday and Wednesday will stay mild and humid.
WLOX
Four Hancock Hawks sign on at next level
KILN, Miss. (WLOX) -As National Signing Day approaches, four Hancock Hawks got ahead of the game and signed early Monday morning. Jackson Corey signed on with the Mississippi University for Women men’s basketball team. Jenna Garriga signed on with William Carey University to join their women’s basketball squad.
WLOX
MGCCC baseball, softball makes transition from natural grass to turf
PERKINSTON, Miss. (WLOX) - As the new NJCAA baseball and softball seasons approach, MGCCC announces that both of their teams will be playing on artificial turf instead of grass throughout 2023. The process of switching over to turf at both Ross-Smith Field and Ken “Curly” Farris Field began last fall....
WLOX
Navy veteran Helen Bieda celebrates 100th birthday
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - It has been a century in the making. Navy veteran Helen Bieda turned 100 years old Sunday, and there was a big celebration at the Armed Force Retirement Home in Gulfport. The scene took her by surprise. “It looks like a funeral,” she said with a...
WLOX
Bar fight leaves several people injured Saturday night, Forrest Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating an altercation that happened at The Mayor’s Office Bar & Grill this past Saturday night. According to a statement provided by the sheriff’s office, several people were injured in the altercation that started a fight...
Comments / 0