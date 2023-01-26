ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulfport, MS

WLOX

Commerce moving to Moss Point

No doubt, it’s been a warm and humid day! We’re going to stay mild and muggy tonight. Fog will likely develop along the coast this evening, and it could become dense. A Dense Fog Advisory will be in effect for all of South Mississippi through Tuesday morning. Make sure your low beams are on, and take your time driving. Temperatures will only reach the low 60s by the morning. Isolated showers can’t be ruled out. Tuesday and Wednesday will stay mild and humid.
MOSS POINT, MS
WLOX

Getting to know Mississippi's National Heritage Areas

We are seeing just a few lingering showers this morning. There is a Dense Fog Advisory in effect until 10 AM for the three coastal counties. Today will be mostly cloudy once the fog clears, and highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s. Patchy dense fog may linger along the coast during the day. This week will be damp and muggy. Cooler temps.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLOX

Wesley's Tuesday First Alert Forecast

Watch out for foggy travel in our region this morning. Here's a quick hour-by-hour breakdown of what to expect through this evening in South MS. Click and watch the forecast video for details. Wesley's Tuesday Morning First Alert Forecast. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. The final day of January sure...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLOX

Patients Alliance, University of Mississippi partner for cannabis research studies

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A new partnership could help determine the best ways to use medical marijuana in treating illness. The Mississippi Cannabis Patients Alliance has announced a new partnership with the University of Mississippi and Releaf App on a new research program that the groups say, “will help the industry, regulators, practitioners, and patients by providing evidence of what products work best for certain... conditions.”
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLOX

I-110 south near Rodriguez Street a traffic challenge

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) -The on-ramp from Rodriguez Street to I-110 south has been the spot of numerous accidents in the past few months. The wrecks haven’t necessarily happened on the on-ramp, but just past that, as drivers try to merge onto the highway and get over Back Bay.
D'IBERVILLE, MS
WLOX

CLEARED: Traffic flowing again after wreck on I-110

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - The wreck that delayed traffic in D’Iberville Monday has been cleared. A wreck on Interstate 110 backed up the southbound traffic all the way to I-10. It appears the wreck happened on the bridge, blocking access going into Biloxi. Just after 8 a.m., traffic...
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

TRAFFIC ALERT: Flatbed truck overturned on I-10 in Jackson Co.

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A flatbed truck overturned on I-10 in Jackson County Tuesday morning. The wreck happened in the eastbound lanes of I-10 near the Franklin Creek Road exit (Exit 75), according to Mississippi Highway Patrol. This is near the Alabama state line. MHP says the truck, carrying...
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Taylor's Sunday GMM First Alert Forecast

We haven’t seen much rain this morning, but showers and storms are likely this afternoon and evening. Coastal areas may only see a few hit or miss showers and storms, but inland areas could see heavy rainfall today. Some areas in Pearl River, Stone, and George Counties have the potential for 2-4″ of rain through Monday morning. There is also a low end risk for a few strong to severe storms, too. Highs today will be in the upper 60s.
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Carrie's Midday First Alert Forecast

GEORGE COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Self-taught Biloxi students come together to form Lion Dance Team

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Behind every performance is a cast of hard-working performers, and a Lion Dance is no exception. The White Tiger Lion Dance Team started off as a small group of students trying to find a way to represent their church. “Having a football team as a church,...
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Pass Christian considering new sports complex

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - Pass Christian city leaders are looking at building a new sports complex, but it’s still in the very early stages of development. The potential project would be located on more than 40-acres of city-owned land near Menge Ave. Alderman Kirk Kimball said a sports...
PASS CHRISTIAN, MS
WLOX

Off & on showers and storms Sunday; heaviest rain possibly inland

MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLOX

Four Hancock Hawks sign on at next level

KILN, Miss. (WLOX) -As National Signing Day approaches, four Hancock Hawks got ahead of the game and signed early Monday morning. Jackson Corey signed on with the Mississippi University for Women men’s basketball team. Jenna Garriga signed on with William Carey University to join their women’s basketball squad.
KILN, MS
WLOX

MGCCC baseball, softball makes transition from natural grass to turf

PERKINSTON, Miss. (WLOX) - As the new NJCAA baseball and softball seasons approach, MGCCC announces that both of their teams will be playing on artificial turf instead of grass throughout 2023. The process of switching over to turf at both Ross-Smith Field and Ken “Curly” Farris Field began last fall....
PERKINSTON, MS
WLOX

Navy veteran Helen Bieda celebrates 100th birthday

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - It has been a century in the making. Navy veteran Helen Bieda turned 100 years old Sunday, and there was a big celebration at the Armed Force Retirement Home in Gulfport. The scene took her by surprise. “It looks like a funeral,” she said with a...
GULFPORT, MS

