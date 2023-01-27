Read full article on original website
Cris Driver
5d ago
The kid isn't racist,He didn't write the lyrics...he was rapping the song as it was performed...I really don't know why Florida let him go they don't even have a QB & the team is terrible 🤦 everybody so D... sensitive these days
Reply(2)
2
Related
southgatv.com
New semi-pro basketball team hits the Good Life City
ALBANY, GA – The Good Life City catchphrase in Albany was so good, it had to have a semi-pro basketball team named after it. Meet the Albany Good Life, a team that was rebranded in October last year after it was originally disbanded over 10 years ago. But with a new idea and vision to keep the team around for good, PR director, Yaz Johnson, and others pitched the team team to the Albany commission to let them know this group is here to stay.
WALB 10
Person stabbed at an Albany bowling alley
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A person was hospitalized after a stabbing at an Albany bowling alley, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). Officers responded to Albany Strikers in the 1200 block of West Broad Avenue, in reference to a possible stabbing on Sunday. The suspect, Carmen Brown, 48, contacted...
southgatv.com
Thieves Target Pharmacy in Tifton
TIFTON, GA – According to a post on the Friendly City Pharmacy of Tifton’s Facebook page, at approximately shortly before 3:00 am this morning, two alleged thieves robbed the business. They busted out a window and stole an undetermined number of items from the pharmacy. The post stated...
New Phoebe CEO adapting well to hospital, community
ALBANY — Given the arc of her career trajectory, Deborah Angerami probably could have had her pick of jobs and locations had she taken the time to extensively explore her opportunities. But Angerami is where she wants to be, thank you, and she’s been able to hit the ground...
WALB 10
1 killed in Albany house fire
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One woman was killed in a house fire Sunday morning, according to Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler. Neighbors watched as these flames engulfed the home located in the 600 block of 8th Avenue. Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler said EMS pulled the woman out of the fire but she had already succumbed to her injuries.
Jobs, jobs, jobs: Good-paying careers available at Albany Tech through quick, inexpensive degree programs
ALBANY — Ready to hit the road on a new career that can pay more than $40,000 annually? For the CDL certificate program at Albany Technical College, that can be a reality after eight weeks of training, and with grants and scholarships, the cost could be less than $400 or even free.
southgatv.com
Traffic Alert: Temporary Lane Closures in Albany
ALBANY, GA – According to a press release from the City of Albany’s Public Information Officer Krista Monk,. “Beginning the week of January 30, 2023, crews will be closing lanes intermittently on Dawson Road between Slappey Boulevard and Whispering Pines Road to raise manholes. Crews will be working...
WALB 10
Albany church damaged by car crash
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany church is damaged after a truck ended up in its entrance—leaving behind significant damage for the church to clean up. The accident happened Saturday morning. A driver veered off Moultrie Road, jumped a ditch and took out some power lines before crashing into the Mercedes Baptist Church.
Albany man arrested on gun charges
ALBANY – A southwest Georgia resident with a violent criminal history including convictions for aggravated assault and gang participation has pleaded guilty to illegally possessing a firearm. Omar Malik Miller, 35, of Albany, pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon before U.S. District Judge Leslie...
WALB 10
Juvenile dies in Berrien Co. incident
NASHVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A juvenile was killed at Paradise State Park Saturday evening, according to the Georgia State Patrol (GSP) Tifton Post. At around 6:45 p.m., the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office, Department of Natural Resources, and GSP responded to reports of an accident. Troopers said a child was riding on the trunk exterior of the car and he was run over.
southgatv.com
Shooting Incident in the 1000 block of S Harding St
The Albany Police Department is investigating a shooting incident in the 1000 block of S Harding St. It is confirmed that a 38-year-old male was shot in the head and currently is in critical condition. The incident happened before 2:00 P.M. Updates will be provided as additional information becomes available...
wfxl.com
Albany man arrested for allegedly raping mother-in-law
The Albany Police Department has arrested 64-year-old Victor Washington. According to APD, on January 25, Washington was arrested for allegedly raping his mother-in-law on January 17, in the 2200 block of Heather Drive. Washington is currently being held in the Dougherty County Jail.
First Baptist Church members must now sign sexuality oath opposing LGBTQ freedoms
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Calling the "sexual revolution" a "threat to our church," First Baptist Church in Jacksonville will now require congregants to sign a statement affirming their opposition to LGBTQ+ freedoms if they want to remain members. In a video message posted on the church website, Senior Pastor Heath...
wgxa.tv
Escaped inmate found and back in police custody
UPDATE (10:52 P.M.): Miracle Davis has been captured. The Montezuma Police Department just announced they located and arrested Davis on Carla Drive in Oglethorpe. They posted to Facebook to thank the public for calling in with tips. -- MACON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Several law enforcement agencies are on the...
Comments / 8