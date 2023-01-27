ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, GA

Cris Driver
5d ago

The kid isn't racist,He didn't write the lyrics...he was rapping the song as it was performed...I really don't know why Florida let him go they don't even have a QB & the team is terrible 🤦 everybody so D... sensitive these days

southgatv.com

New semi-pro basketball team hits the Good Life City

ALBANY, GA – The Good Life City catchphrase in Albany was so good, it had to have a semi-pro basketball team named after it. Meet the Albany Good Life, a team that was rebranded in October last year after it was originally disbanded over 10 years ago. But with a new idea and vision to keep the team around for good, PR director, Yaz Johnson, and others pitched the team team to the Albany commission to let them know this group is here to stay.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Person stabbed at an Albany bowling alley

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A person was hospitalized after a stabbing at an Albany bowling alley, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). Officers responded to Albany Strikers in the 1200 block of West Broad Avenue, in reference to a possible stabbing on Sunday. The suspect, Carmen Brown, 48, contacted...
ALBANY, GA
southgatv.com

Thieves Target Pharmacy in Tifton

TIFTON, GA – According to a post on the Friendly City Pharmacy of Tifton’s Facebook page, at approximately shortly before 3:00 am this morning, two alleged thieves robbed the business. They busted out a window and stole an undetermined number of items from the pharmacy. The post stated...
TIFTON, GA
WALB 10

1 killed in Albany house fire

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One woman was killed in a house fire Sunday morning, according to Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler. Neighbors watched as these flames engulfed the home located in the 600 block of 8th Avenue. Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler said EMS pulled the woman out of the fire but she had already succumbed to her injuries.
ALBANY, GA
southgatv.com

Traffic Alert: Temporary Lane Closures in Albany

ALBANY, GA – According to a press release from the City of Albany’s Public Information Officer Krista Monk,. “Beginning the week of January 30, 2023, crews will be closing lanes intermittently on Dawson Road between Slappey Boulevard and Whispering Pines Road to raise manholes. Crews will be working...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Albany church damaged by car crash

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany church is damaged after a truck ended up in its entrance—leaving behind significant damage for the church to clean up. The accident happened Saturday morning. A driver veered off Moultrie Road, jumped a ditch and took out some power lines before crashing into the Mercedes Baptist Church.
ALBANY, GA
The Albany Herald

Albany man arrested on gun charges

ALBANY – A southwest Georgia resident with a violent criminal history including convictions for aggravated assault and gang participation has pleaded guilty to illegally possessing a firearm. Omar Malik Miller, 35, of Albany, pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon before U.S. District Judge Leslie...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Juvenile dies in Berrien Co. incident

NASHVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A juvenile was killed at Paradise State Park Saturday evening, according to the Georgia State Patrol (GSP) Tifton Post. At around 6:45 p.m., the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office, Department of Natural Resources, and GSP responded to reports of an accident. Troopers said a child was riding on the trunk exterior of the car and he was run over.
BERRIEN COUNTY, GA
southgatv.com

Shooting Incident in the 1000 block of S Harding St

The Albany Police Department is investigating a shooting incident in the 1000 block of S Harding St. It is confirmed that a 38-year-old male was shot in the head and currently is in critical condition. The incident happened before 2:00 P.M. Updates will be provided as additional information becomes available...
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

Albany man arrested for allegedly raping mother-in-law

The Albany Police Department has arrested 64-year-old Victor Washington. According to APD, on January 25, Washington was arrested for allegedly raping his mother-in-law on January 17, in the 2200 block of Heather Drive. Washington is currently being held in the Dougherty County Jail.
ALBANY, GA
wgxa.tv

Escaped inmate found and back in police custody

UPDATE (10:52 P.M.): Miracle Davis has been captured. The Montezuma Police Department just announced they located and arrested Davis on Carla Drive in Oglethorpe. They posted to Facebook to thank the public for calling in with tips. -- MACON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Several law enforcement agencies are on the...
OGLETHORPE, GA

