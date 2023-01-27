Read full article on original website
Update: Individuals have been identified
VICTORIA, Texas - The Victoria Police Department Investigations is asking the public's help in identifying the individuals pictured above. According to police, the individuals allegedly stole a wheelchair from the Walmart on N. Navarro Street. If you know these individuals, please contact Investigations at 361-485-3700. The Victoria Police Department asks...
Update: Intersection of Hanselman Road and Anthony Road is now open
UPDATE: At 8:45 a.m., the Victoria Police Department reported that the intersection of Hanselman Road and Anthony Road is now open. VICTORIA, Texas- The intersection of Hanselman Road and Anthony Road is closed until the roadway can be cleared.
Man hurt in officer-involved shooting released from hospital
VICTORIA, Texas - A 26-year-old man involved in a shooting and officer-involved shooting Friday, Jan. 27 is now at the Victoria County Jail. Jorge Luis Lozano was in the hospital since Friday, but was released Tuesday. Lozano is charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon involving a public servant. He's being held without bond.
Five people taken to hospital for observation following fire in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Texas - Five people were taken to the hospital following a fire at a mobile home in Bloomington off SH 185. It happened around 9 a.m. Tuesday. The three adults and two children were taken to the hospital as a precaution and for observation and are expected to be alright.
Bay City Police Department: Two suspects arrested and charged in active homicide case, one remains at large
BAY CITY, Texas - Two suspects have been arrested and charged in an active homicide case in Bay City. One suspect remains at large, says the Bay City Police Department. On Tuesday, Jan. 24, a deceased man was found inside a vehicle at 1212 Whitson St. in Bay City. Through further investigation, officials identified the victim as 25-year-old Jared Aplin of Bay City.
Delayed start times for school districts throughout the Crossroads
The following school districts will have a delayed start time Wednesday, Feb. 1, due to the winter weather conditions and expected overnight/early morning hazardous road conditions. Victoria ISD. Victoria ISD will have a two-hour delayed start time on Wednesday, Feb. 1, due to winter weather conditions and expected overnight/early morning...
Wharton Junior High and High School dismissed early due to power outage
WHARTON, Texas - Wharton ISD reported a power outage Monday morning on the Wharton Junior High and High School campuses. The District contacted Centerpoint Energy who advised that power will not be restored until a later time. Due to the cold weather, Wharton ISD has decided to send home junior high and high school students for the day.
Two Edna football players sign to D-III schools
EDNA, Texas - It was a cold and windy morning filled with bright futures and warm energy at Edna High School as students, teachers, coaches and parents gathered in the gym to see two athletes follow their dreams. Edna running back/ defensive end Dreydan Ashford and Offensive lineman Pablo Almeda...
A word from Superintendent Quintin Shepherd of the Victoria I.S.D.
The following is an article provided by Supt. Quintin Shepherd of the Victoria I.S.D. I am extending a personal invitation to the Victoria ISD Education Foundation's major fundraiser of the year because we need your support and I want to see you there! We are thrilled to announce that Kevin Nealon, a comedian and actor best known for his work on Saturday Night Live, will be our guest performer for the evening! This is a rare opportunity to see a comedic legend in action, all while supporting a great cause. In the past few years, we have had other comedic legends and television personalities grace our stage with rave reviews and a nearly full house. A great event, in a great space, and supporting a great cause.
VISD to have two-hour delayed start time Wednesday due to winter weather conditions
VICTORIA, Texas - Victoria ISD will have a two-hour delayed start time on Wednesday, Feb. 1, due to the winter weather conditions and expected overnight/early morning hazardous road conditions throughout the city and county. Delayed start times:. Elementary campuses: 10 a.m. Middle School campuses: 10:30 a.m. High School campuses: 9:30...
