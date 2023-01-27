The following is an article provided by Supt. Quintin Shepherd of the Victoria I.S.D. I am extending a personal invitation to the Victoria ISD Education Foundation's major fundraiser of the year because we need your support and I want to see you there! We are thrilled to announce that Kevin Nealon, a comedian and actor best known for his work on Saturday Night Live, will be our guest performer for the evening! This is a rare opportunity to see a comedic legend in action, all while supporting a great cause. In the past few years, we have had other comedic legends and television personalities grace our stage with rave reviews and a nearly full house. A great event, in a great space, and supporting a great cause.

VICTORIA, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO